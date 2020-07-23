openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
geo

geokit

by Michael Solati
1.1.0 (see all)

An assortment of geolocation related tools, all packaged in one easy to use kit.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

geokit

npm npm bundle size Release CI Coveralls github David GitHub stars GitHub forks

Full documentation is available at https://geokit.geofirestore.com.

An assortment of geolocation related tools, all packaged in one easy to use kit.

Methods

distance(start: LatLngLiteral, end: LatLngLiteral, unit?: string): number

Calculates the distance, in kilometers, between two coordinates.

start and end must be LatLngLiterals { lat: 0, lng: 0 }.

import * as geokit from 'geokit';

const start = {lat: 41.3083, lng: -72.9279};
const end = {lat: -33.8688, lng: 151.2093};

const distance = geokit.distance(location1, location2); // distance === 16082.811206563834

hash(coordinates: LatLngLiteral, precision?: number): string

Generates Geohash of coordinates.

coordinates must be LatLngLiterals { lat: 0, lng: 0 }.

import * as geokit from 'geokit';

const coordinates = {lat: 41.3083,  lng: -72.9279};

const hash = geokit.hash(coordinates); // hash === 'drk4urzw2c'

decodeHash(hash: string): LatLngLiteral

Decodes a Geohash into its Latitude and Longitude as a LatLngLiteral.

import * as geokit from 'geokit';

const hash = 'r3gx2f77b';

const coordinates = geokit.decodeHash(hash); // coordinates === {lat: -33.86881113052368,  lng: 151.2093186378479}

validateCoordinates(coordinates: LatLngLiteral): boolean

Validates coordinates and returns a boolean if valid, or throws an error if invalid.

coordinates must be LatLngLiterals { lat: 0, lng: 0 }.

import * as geokit from 'geokit';

const coordinates = {lat: 41.3083,  lng: -72.9279};

const isValid = geokit.validateCoordinates(coordinates); // true

validateHash(hash: string): LatLngLiteral

Validates a Geohash and returns a boolean if valid, or throws an error if invalid.

import * as geokit from 'geokit';

const hash = 'r3gx2f77b';

const isValid = geokit.validateHash(hash); // true

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial