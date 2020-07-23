geokit

Full documentation is available at https://geokit.geofirestore.com.

An assortment of geolocation related tools, all packaged in one easy to use kit.

Methods

distance(start: LatLngLiteral, end: LatLngLiteral, unit?: string): number

Calculates the distance, in kilometers, between two coordinates.

start and end must be LatLngLiterals { lat: 0, lng: 0 } .

import * as geokit from 'geokit' ; const start = {lat: 41.3083 , lng: -72.9279 }; const end = {lat: -33.8688 , lng: 151.2093 }; const distance = geokit.distance(location1, location2);

hash(coordinates: LatLngLiteral, precision?: number): string

Generates Geohash of coordinates.

coordinates must be LatLngLiterals { lat: 0, lng: 0 } .

import * as geokit from 'geokit' ; const coordinates = {lat: 41.3083 , lng: -72.9279 }; const hash = geokit.hash(coordinates);

decodeHash(hash: string): LatLngLiteral

Decodes a Geohash into its Latitude and Longitude as a LatLngLiteral.

import * as geokit from 'geokit' ; const hash = 'r3gx2f77b' ; const coordinates = geokit.decodeHash(hash);

Validates coordinates and returns a boolean if valid, or throws an error if invalid.

coordinates must be LatLngLiterals { lat: 0, lng: 0 } .

import * as geokit from 'geokit' ; const coordinates = {lat: 41.3083 , lng: -72.9279 }; const isValid = geokit.validateCoordinates(coordinates);

Validates a Geohash and returns a boolean if valid, or throws an error if invalid.