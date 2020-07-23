Full documentation is available at https://geokit.geofirestore.com.
An assortment of geolocation related tools, all packaged in one easy to use kit.
distance(start: LatLngLiteral, end: LatLngLiteral, unit?: string): number
Calculates the distance, in kilometers, between two coordinates.
start and
end must be LatLngLiterals
{ lat: 0, lng: 0 }.
import * as geokit from 'geokit';
const start = {lat: 41.3083, lng: -72.9279};
const end = {lat: -33.8688, lng: 151.2093};
const distance = geokit.distance(location1, location2); // distance === 16082.811206563834
hash(coordinates: LatLngLiteral, precision?: number): string
Generates Geohash of coordinates.
coordinates must be LatLngLiterals
{ lat: 0, lng: 0 }.
import * as geokit from 'geokit';
const coordinates = {lat: 41.3083, lng: -72.9279};
const hash = geokit.hash(coordinates); // hash === 'drk4urzw2c'
decodeHash(hash: string): LatLngLiteral
Decodes a Geohash into its Latitude and Longitude as a LatLngLiteral.
import * as geokit from 'geokit';
const hash = 'r3gx2f77b';
const coordinates = geokit.decodeHash(hash); // coordinates === {lat: -33.86881113052368, lng: 151.2093186378479}
validateCoordinates(coordinates: LatLngLiteral): boolean
Validates coordinates and returns a boolean if valid, or throws an error if invalid.
coordinates must be LatLngLiterals
{ lat: 0, lng: 0 }.
import * as geokit from 'geokit';
const coordinates = {lat: 41.3083, lng: -72.9279};
const isValid = geokit.validateCoordinates(coordinates); // true
validateHash(hash: string): LatLngLiteral
Validates a Geohash and returns a boolean if valid, or throws an error if invalid.
import * as geokit from 'geokit';
const hash = 'r3gx2f77b';
const isValid = geokit.validateHash(hash); // true