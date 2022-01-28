Converts geojson to svg string given svg viewport size and maps extent. geojson2svg can be used client side (in the browser) or server side (with NodeJs).
Check world map, SVG scaled map and color coded map examples to demonstrate that its very easy to convert geojson into map.
Using in node.js or with browserify
npm install geojson2svg
For including in html page standard way, download file dist/geojson2svg.min.js
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/geojson2svg.min.js"></script>
This creates a global variable 'geojson2svg'
geojson2svg is also available on cdnjs and can be included like:
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/geojson2svg/x.x.x/geojson2svg.min.js"></script>
var geojson2svg = require('geojson2svg');
var converter = geojson2svg(options);
var svgStrings = converter.convert(geojson,options);
Using in browser standard way
var converter = geojson2svg(options);
var svgStrings = converter.convert(geojson,options);
var geojson2svg = require('geojson2svg');
var converter = geojson2svg({
attributes: ['properties.foo', 'properties.bar', 'properties.baz']
});
var svgStr = converter.convert({
type: 'FeatureCollection',
features: [{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {type: 'LineString', coordinates: [[0,0], [1000,1000]]},
properties: {foo: 'fooVal-1', bar: 'barVal-1', baz: 'bazVal-1'}
}, {
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {type: 'LineString', coordinates: [[10,10], [100,100]]},
properties: {foo: 'fooVal-2', bar: 'barVal-2'}
}]
});
console.log(svgStr);
/* output
[
'<path d="M128,128 128.00638801979818,127.99361198020182" foo="fooVal-1" bar="barVal-1" baz="bazVal-1"/>',
'<path d="M128.00006388019798,127.99993611980202 128.00063880197982,127.99936119802018" foo="fooVal-2" bar="barVal-2"/>'
]
convert function returns an array of svg elements' strings.
Now svg strings can be easily converted to HTML svg elements. Intentionally I have kept the geojson2svg's output as string to make it more modular. Here is simple way to convert svg strings to svg elements with parse-svg or with any other parser. Read more about SVG string conversion to DOM Element here.
npm install parse-svg
or include in your html file
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/parse-svg.min.js"></script>
Simple way to convert svgStrings to svg elements
var parseSVG = require('parse-svg')
var svgElements = svgStrings.map(function(svgString) {
return parseSVG(svgString)
})
{
width: 256,
height: 256
}
{
left: -20037508.342789244,
right: 20037508.342789244,
bottom: -20037508.342789244,
top: 20037508.342789244
}
output: 'svg'|'path' default is 'svg'
'svg' - svg element string is returned like
'<path d="M0,0 20,10 106,40"/>'
'path' - path 'd' value is returned
'M0,0 20,10 106,40' a linestring
fitTo 'width' | 'height' Fit ouput svg map to width or height.
precision a number, precision of output svg coordinates. Default is false.
explode: true | false, default is false. Should multigeojson be exploded to many svg elements or not.
attributes: Attributes which are required to attach as SVG attributes from features can be passed here as list of path in feature or json object for static attributes, like shown here
dynamic
{"attributes": ["properties.foo", "properties.bar"]}
output:
[<path foo="fooVal-1" bar="barVal-1" d="M0,0 20,10 106,40"/>]
or static
{"attributes": {"class": "mapstyle"}}
outut:
'<path class="mapstyle" d="M0,0 20,10 106,40"/>'
or dynamic and static both
{attributes: [
{
property: 'properties.foo',
type: 'dynamic',
key: 'id'
}, {
property: 'properties.baz',
type: 'dynamic'
}, {
property: 'bar',
value: 'barStatic',
type: 'static'
}]
})
output: ``` [ '<path d="M128,128 128.00638801979818,127.99361198020182" id="fooVal-1" baz="bazVal-1" bar="barStatic"/>'] ```
Note: If a feature does not have value at the mentioned path then the attribute key would not be attached to svg string and even error would not be thrown.
pointAsCircle: true | false, default is false. For point geojson return circle element for option:
{ "pointAsCircel": true }
output svg string would be:
'<cirlce cx="30" cy="40" r="1" />'
r: radius of point svg element
callback: function, accept function that will be called on every geojson conversion with output string as one input variable e.g:
{ "callback": function(svgString) {
// do something with svgString
}}
Callback function could be used to render SVG string.
The options 'attributes', 'r' and 'callback' can also be given in convert function
var svgStrings = convertor.convert(geojson,
{
"attributes": ...,
"r": ...,
"callback": function
}
mapExtent is critical option default are the extents of Web Mercator projection ('EPSG:3857') or also known as Spherical Mercator. This projection is used by many web mapping sites (Google / Bing / OpenStreetMap). In case your source data is in geographic coordinates, it can be converted on the fly to Web Mercator Projection using reproject-spherical-mercator or reproject or proj4js. Check my world map example for detail.
Assigning id to SVG path
There are three ways for doing this. First and second,
.converter reads it from
feature.properties.id or
feature.id. Third way, pass id along with attributes like
converter.convert(feature, {attributes: {id:'foo-1', class: 'bar'}}). Preference order is first as id key in attributes then feature.id and last feature.properties.id.
Converts geojson LineString to svg element string:
var converter = geojson2svg(
{
viewportSize: {width: 200, height: 100},
mapExtent: {left: -180, bottom: -90, right: 180, top: 90},
output: 'svg'
}
);
var svgStrings = converter.convert(
{type:'LineString',coordinates:[[10,10],[15,20],[30,10]]}
);
//svgStrings: ['<path d="M105.55555555555556,44.44444444444444 108.33333333333333,38.888888888888886 116.66666666666666,44.44444444444444" />']
Converts geojson Polygon to svg path data 'd' string:
var converter = geojson2svg(
{
viewportExtent: {width: 200, height: 100},
mapExtent: {left: -180, bottom: -90, right: 180, top: 90},
output: 'path'
}
);
var pathData = converter.convert(
{
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [
[[30, 10], [40, 40], [20, 40], [10, 20], [30, 10]]
]
}
);
// pathData: ['M116.66666666666666,44.44444444444444 122.22222222222221,27.77777777777778 111.11111111111111,27.77777777777778 105.55555555555556,38.888888888888886 116.66666666666666,44.44444444444444Z']
Check my blog maps-on-blackboard for more detailed examples.
Once you run
npm install
then for running test
npm run test
to create build
npm run build
##License This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.