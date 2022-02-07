Convert GeoJSON into Shapefile in pure JavaScript
# Installation
npm install geojson2shp -g
# Conversion
cat my.geojson | geojson2shp > my-shp.zip
cat my.geojson | npx geojson2shp > my-shp.zip
const {convert} = require('geojson2shp')
const options = {
layer: 'my-layer',
targetCrs: 2154
}
// Paths
await convert('/path/to/source.geojson', '/path/to/dest-shp.zip', options)
// Streams
await convert(inputGeoJSONStream, outputZippedShapefileStream, options)
// FeatureCollection as input
const featureCollection = {type: 'FeatureCollection', features: [/* */]}
await convert(featureCollection, '/path/to/dest-shp.zip', options)
// Features as input
const features = [
{type: 'Feature', geometry: {/* */}, properties: {}},
{type: 'Feature', geometry: {/* */}, properties: {}}
]
await convert(features, '/path/to/dest-shp.zip', options)
// Or mix them ;)
const fs = require('fs')
const {createConvertStream} = require('geojson2shp')
myGeoJSONStream
.pipe(createConvertStream({
targetCrs: 2154,
layer: 'my-layer'
}))
.pipe(fs.writeWriteStream('/path/to/my-shapefile.zip'))
MIT