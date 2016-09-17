openbase logo
geojson-xyz

by geojson-xyz
3.1.0 (see all)

just get the geojson

55

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

geojson-xyz

Get GeoJSON by choosing categories & subcategories on the command line. Choose a file and it's instantly downloaded.

Or supply a bit of a filename, like ocean or rail, and a fuzzy search magically guesses which file you want, and downloads it for you.

install

npm install -g geojson-xyz

usage

After installing, just run geojson-xyz.

cred

All praise to Natural Earth Data as the source of the majority of the data exposed in this interface. This is mostly a different way to access that data.

goes well with

To fuzzy-match in realtime, you can install fzf and then:

geojson-xyz --list | fzf | xargs wget

Or xargs whatever you want at the end of that. fzf will let you filter the list however you want and pipe your choice to the next step.

Running

Means "fuzzy-match airports and output results to stdout". You can substitute anything else for 'airports'. Outputting to stdout means you can pipe that GeoJSON places - for instance, if you have geojsonio-cli installed, pipe it to geojsonio!

