Get GeoJSON by choosing categories & subcategories on the command line. Choose a file and it's instantly downloaded.

Or supply a bit of a filename, like ocean or rail , and a fuzzy search magically guesses which file you want, and downloads it for you.

install

npm install -g geojson-xyz

usage

After installing, just run geojson-xyz .

cred

All praise to Natural Earth Data as the source of the majority of the data exposed in this interface. This is mostly a different way to access that data.

goes well with

To fuzzy-match in realtime, you can install fzf and then:

geojson-xyz -- list | fzf | xargs wget

Or xargs whatever you want at the end of that. fzf will let you filter the list however you want and pipe your choice to the next step.

