GeoJSON2SVG

Render geojson into SVG using inline or external stylesheet, in Node or in the browser

Usage

via npm

npm install geojson-to-svg -S

CommonJS

var geojson2svg = require ( "geojson-to-svg" ); var Renderer = geojson2svg.Renderer; import geojson2svg, { Renderer } from "geojson-to-svg" ;

Alternatively, you can use one of the pre-built versions from the dist/ directory.

API

# new geojson2svg.Renderer( gj, styles, extent, projection, type, fonts, transform )

# geojson2svg( gj, styles, extent, projection, type, fonts, transform )

Constructor and factory. You may pass all the settings in one go to the renderer, but it's rather convenient to use the settings API:

# geojson2svg().data( FeatureCollection|Feature )

Stores the data for rendering, it will also be projected right away if you specified the projection function before calling this method.

# geojson2svg().styles( Object | Function )

Styles hashmap, you can define your own types, the type will be selected from feature properties. Also a function can be passed, which would provide styling based on the feature. The signature is style (feature, canvasBBox, featureBBox) -> Object

geojson2svg() .styles({ YourType : { fill : "blue" , stroke : "red" } }) .data({ type : "Feature" , properties : { type : "YourType" } }) .render();

# geojson2svg().type( String )

Which field in the feature properties should be used to select the style for the feature from the stylesheet.

geojson2svg() .type( "myField" ) .styles({ YourType : { fill : "blue" , stroke : "red" } }) .data({ type : "Feature" , properties : { myField : "YourType" } }) .render();

# geojson.render( GeoJSON(optional) )

Main rendering pipe, returns SVG string.

# geojson2svg().fonts( Array | Font )

Fonts measurements required for correct text and multi-line text rendering. Must be in the same format that the CLI script provides, see font measurement. You can provide several measurement data objects at once in an array.

geojson2svg() .fonts({ name : '\"Custom font\", Standard-font, serif' , values : [{ "avg" : 1.5294730846698468 , "height" : 3.5390625 , "size" : 3 }] }) .render({ type : 'Feature' , properties : { type : 'textbox' , fontFamily : '\"Custom font\", Standard-font, serif' , fontSize : 3 ... } })

# geojson2svg().extent( [xMin, yMin, xMax, yMax] )

Forced canvas extent, e.g. SVG viewBox . It will overwrite what was calculated from the features coordinatesand styles.

# geojson2svg().decorator( string, (feature, rings, closed, bbox, featuresBbox) => string )

Registers a decorator for the special rendering of the Polygon / LineString path. Basically it's a custom <path> renderer, it has to return a valid SVG path.

geojson2svg() .decorator( "YourType" , function ( feature, coordinates /* rings */ , closed, bbox, fBounds ) { var path = "" ; for ( var i = 0 , len = coords.length; i < len; i++) { var c = [coords[i][ 0 ] + Math .random(), coords[i][ 1 ] + Math .random()]; path += (i === 0 ? "M" : "L" ) + c[ 0 ] + " " + c[ 1 ]; geojson2svg.extendBBox(bbox, c); geojson2svg.extendBBox(fBounds, c); } if (closed) path += "Z" ; return path; }) .data({ type : "Feature" , properties : { type : "YourType" }, geometry : { type : "LineString" , coordinates : [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 ], [ 2 , 2 ], ], }, }) .render();

# geojson2svg().projection( Function )

Projection function that will be used on every coordinate pair in every feature. See w8r/geojson-project. Difference between this one and .decorator() is that this one can be used to project the input geometries (think geographical projections), and decorators are used to adjust the styling of the paths to apply some kind of a pattern, double-up the lines etc.

geojson2svg() .projection( function ( coord ) { return [coord[ 0 ] + 1 , coord[ 1 ] + 1 ]; }) .data({ type : "Feature" , geometry : { coordinates : [ 0 , 0 ], type : "Point" } }) .render();

# geojson2svg.transform( function )

Transform features on the run, for instance transforming a feature geometry from one type to another. Signature of the function should be function (feature) -> feature

Supported types

Polygon , MultiPolygon will be rendered into single <path class="polygon[ className]" /> element, for MultiPolygon fill-rule is automatically set into nonzero , so that with the correct ring orientation it would handle the overlaps nicely

LineString , MultiLineString will be rendered into single <path class="linestring[ className]" /> element

Point will be rendered into a <circle class="point[ className]"> element

MultiPoint will be rendered into a group < g class = "multipoint[ className]" > < circle class = "point" /> ... < circle /> < g >

GeometryCollection will be rendered as a group, whereas it's geometries will be rendered as separate features and styles for them will be selected from feature.properties.geometriesTypes , an Array, which should have a respective value for the geometries included into the collection. This will be assigned as a type in the properties of split features < g class = "geometrycollection[ className]" > < circle class = "point" ... /> < path class = "linestring" ... /> < path class = "polygon" ... /> </ g > and the type values for the styles to be selected should be defined as properties: { geometriesTypes: ['MyPoint', 'MyLine', 'MyPolygon'] } By default, renderer will apply a geometry type as class name to the rendered elements and try to use feature.properties.className to assign individual CSS class to the element on top of that.

Special types

Some special types (though still GeoJSON-standard compliant) are used in this library:

# Textbox ( textbox ) Textbox is used to place text on canvas. The geometry of it can be defined by a rectangle ( Polygon ) or a point ( Point ). Text must be provided as a string in properties, or, preferably, if it's a multiline text, split it into an array of strings. geojson2svg is a pure text renderer, so it's not supposed to calculate the positioning and layout for text, though if used in the browser and not provided with enough font data, it would try to render the text within the given rectangle. It is strongly recommended to provide fontFamily , fontSize and lineHeight explicitly, if you want the renderer to do the text formatting for you. If geometry type is Point , text will simply be centered.

# Symbol ( symbol ) You can think of the symbol as of an icon. It provides a very basic support for putting icons on the canvas, symbols are rendered as a combination of SVG Symbol and a <use> tag, which allows for symbols to be re-used and the file size to remain smaller. Symbol (icon) should be provided in the form of SVG document passed as a string. Individual symbols allow rotation (in radians) and scale to be passed via properties . Example { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { "type" : "symbol" , "rotation" : 0.7853981633974483 , "scale" : 1.5 , "symbol" : { "src" : "<svg width=\"200\" height=\"200\" viewBox=\"448 282 9 6\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\">...</svg>" } }, "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ 20 , 20 ] } }

CLI

geojson2svg --input input.geojson --styles styles.json > out.svg or cat input.geojson | geojson2svg --styles styles.json > out.svg

List of options:

--input, -i file.geojson input file, if not specified stdin will be used

input file, if not specified stdin will be used --output, -o file.svg output file, if not specified, stdout will be used

output file, if not specified, stdout will be used --extent, -e [xmin, ymin, xmax, ymax] optional, forced canvas bounds

optional, forced canvas bounds --styles, -s styles.json optional, styles file, check out default_styles file

optional, styles file, check out default_styles file --fonts, -f fonts.json optional, font measurement file

optional, font measurement file --type, -t <String> optional, properties field to select stylesheet by

To render text correctly, geojson2svg needs information about the glyph size: average symbol width and line height. There is a script producing measurement files for a given fontFamily. It uses headless browser to render the symbol sets and calculate the values. Note that if further on geojson2svg will find the matching font-family but not the size, it will try and interpolate the values.

measure-font --font '\"Times New Roman\", Georgia, serif' --sizes 3,5,8,12 > fonts.json

--fontFamily, -f <String> Font family

Font family --sizes, -s 8,10,12,... font sizes to measure glyphs for

The result file can be passed to the geojson2svg through the fonts option. You might also want to check out included measurement files in fonts/ dir.

Note: headless browser is not included in this repo as a dependency, cause it's only necessary from time to time to calculate these values, it's not required to perform the main task of this library. So in order to run this script, install nightmare headless browser globally or work from inside of this repo. Any suggestions are welcome as to how to solve it differently.

Development

npm install npm test # run tests once npm run test:watch # run tests continuously npm run build # build dist versions

Credits

Maki icons used in the examples are CC0, courtesy of Mapbox

License

MIT License Copyright (c) 2016 Alexander Milevski