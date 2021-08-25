Render geojson into SVG using inline or external stylesheet, in Node or in the browser
GeoJSON rendered with the lib in 18ms (GeoJSON source)
via npm
npm install geojson-to-svg -S
CommonJS
// ES5
var geojson2svg = require("geojson-to-svg"); // factory
// if you want to re-use the renderer
var Renderer = geojson2svg.Renderer;
// ES6
import geojson2svg, { Renderer } from "geojson-to-svg";
Alternatively, you can use one of the pre-built versions from the
dist/ directory.
# new geojson2svg.Renderer( gj, styles, extent, projection, type, fonts, transform )
# geojson2svg( gj, styles, extent, projection, type, fonts, transform )
Constructor and factory. You may pass all the settings in one go to the renderer, but it's rather convenient to use the settings API:
# geojson2svg().data( FeatureCollection|Feature )
Stores the data for rendering, it will also be projected right away if you specified the projection function before calling this method.
# geojson2svg().styles( Object | Function )
Styles hashmap, you can define your own types, the type will be selected from feature properties. Also a function can be passed, which would provide styling based on the feature. The signature is
style (feature, canvasBBox, featureBBox) -> Object
geojson2svg()
.styles({ YourType: { fill: "blue", stroke: "red" } })
.data({ type: "Feature", properties: { type: "YourType" } })
.render();
# geojson2svg().type( String )
Which field in the feature properties should be used to select the style for the feature from the stylesheet.
geojson2svg()
.type("myField")
.styles({ YourType: { fill: "blue", stroke: "red" } })
.data({ type: "Feature", properties: { myField: "YourType" } })
.render();
# geojson.render( GeoJSON(optional) )
Main rendering pipe, returns SVG string.
# geojson2svg().fonts( Array | Font )
Fonts measurements required for correct text and multi-line text rendering. Must be in the same format that the CLI script provides, see font measurement. You can provide several measurement data objects at once in an array.
geojson2svg()
.fonts({
name: '\"Custom font\", Standard-font, serif',
values : [{
"avg": 1.5294730846698468,
"height": 3.5390625,
"size": 3
}]
})
.render({
type: 'Feature',
properties: {
type: 'textbox',
fontFamily: '\"Custom font\", Standard-font, serif',
fontSize: 3
...
}
})
# geojson2svg().extent( [xMin, yMin, xMax, yMax] )
Forced canvas extent, e.g. SVG
viewBox. It will overwrite what was calculated from the features coordinatesand styles.
# geojson2svg().decorator( string, (feature, rings, closed, bbox, featuresBbox) => string )
Registers a decorator for the special rendering of the
Polygon/
LineString path.
Basically it's a custom
<path> renderer, it has to return a valid
SVG path.
geojson2svg()
.decorator("YourType", function (
feature,
coordinates /* rings */,
closed,
bbox,
fBounds
) {
var path = "";
for (var i = 0, len = coords.length; i < len; i++) {
// randomize coords a little bit
var c = [coords[i][0] + Math.random(), coords[i][1] + Math.random()];
path += (i === 0 ? "M" : "L") + c[0] + " " + c[1];
// it's your responsibility to update the content bounds if you
// don't provide the forced extent through .extent()
geojson2svg.extendBBox(bbox, c);
geojson2svg.extendBBox(fBounds, c);
}
if (closed) path += "Z";
return path;
})
.data({
type: "Feature",
properties: { type: "YourType" },
geometry: {
type: "LineString",
coordinates: [
[0, 0],
[1, 1],
[2, 2],
],
},
})
.render();
// '<svg ...><path ... d="M0.23 0.121L1.445 1.54533L2.043 2.785" /></svg>'
# geojson2svg().projection( Function )
Projection function that will be used on every coordinate pair in every feature. See w8r/geojson-project. Difference between this one and
.decorator() is that this one can be used to project the input geometries (think geographical projections),
and decorators are used to adjust the styling of the paths to apply some kind of a pattern, double-up the lines etc.
geojson2svg()
.projection(function (coord) {
return [coord[0] + 1, coord[1] + 1];
})
.data({ type: "Feature", geometry: { coordinates: [0, 0], type: "Point" } })
.render();
// <svg ...><circle cx="1" cy="1" r=... /></svg>
# geojson2svg.transform( function )
Transform features on the run, for instance transforming a feature geometry
from one type to another. Signature of the function should be
function (feature) -> feature
Polygon,
MultiPolygon
will be rendered into single
<path class="polygon[ className]" /> element, for
MultiPolygon
fill-rule is automatically set into
nonzero, so that with the correct
ring orientation it would handle the overlaps nicely
LineString,
MultiLineString
will be rendered into single
<path class="linestring[ className]" /> element
Point
will be rendered into a
<circle class="point[ className]"> element
MultiPoint
will be rendered into a group
<g class="multipoint[ className]">
<circle class="point" />
...
<circle />
<g>
GeometryCollection
will be rendered as a group, whereas it's geometries will be rendered as
separate features and styles for them will be selected from
feature.properties.geometriesTypes, an Array, which should have a respective
value for the geometries included into the collection. This will be assigned
as a
type in the properties of split features
<g class="geometrycollection[ className]">
<circle class="point" .../>
<path class="linestring" .../>
<path class="polygon" .../>
</g>
and the type values for the styles to be selected should be defined as
properties: { geometriesTypes: ['MyPoint', 'MyLine', 'MyPolygon'] }
By default, renderer will apply a geometry type as class name to the rendered
elements and try to use
feature.properties.className to assign individual
CSS
class to the element on top of that.
Some special types (though still GeoJSON-standard compliant) are used in this library:
# Textbox (
textbox)
Textbox is used to place text on canvas. The geometry of it can be defined by
a rectangle (
Polygon) or a point (
Point). Text must be provided as a
string in properties, or, preferably, if it's a multiline text, split it into
an array of strings.
geojson2svg is a pure text renderer, so it's not
supposed to calculate the positioning and layout for text, though if used
in the browser and not provided with enough font data, it would try to render
the text within the given rectangle. It is strongly recommended to provide
fontFamily,
fontSize and
lineHeight explicitly, if you want the renderer
to do the text formatting for you. If geometry type is
Point, text will
simply be centered.
# Symbol (
symbol)
You can think of the symbol as of an icon. It provides a very basic support
for putting icons on the canvas, symbols are rendered as a combination of
SVG Symbol
and a
<use> tag, which allows for symbols to be re-used and the file size to
remain smaller. Symbol (icon) should be provided in the form of
SVG
document passed as a string. Individual symbols allow
rotation (in radians)
and
scale to be passed via
properties.
Example
{
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"type": "symbol",
"rotation": 0.7853981633974483,
"scale": 1.5,
"symbol": {
"src": "<svg width=\"200\" height=\"200\" viewBox=\"448 282 9 6\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\">...</svg>"
}
},
"geometry": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [20, 20]
}
}
geojson2svg --input input.geojson --styles styles.json > out.svg
# or
cat input.geojson | geojson2svg --styles styles.json > out.svg
List of options:
--input, -i file.geojson input file, if not specified stdin will be used
--output, -o file.svg output file, if not specified, stdout will be used
--extent, -e [xmin, ymin, xmax, ymax] optional, forced canvas bounds
--styles, -s styles.json optional, styles file, check out default_styles file
--fonts, -f fonts.json optional, font measurement file
--type, -t <String> optional, properties field to select stylesheet by
To render text correctly, geojson2svg needs information about the glyph size:
average symbol width and line height. There is a script producing measurement
files for a given fontFamily. It uses headless browser to render the symbol sets
and calculate the values. Note that if further on
geojson2svg will find the
matching
font-family but not the size, it will try and interpolate the values.
measure-font --font '\"Times New Roman\", Georgia, serif' --sizes 3,5,8,12 > fonts.json
--fontFamily, -f <String> Font family
--sizes, -s 8,10,12,... font sizes to measure glyphs for
The result file can be passed to the geojson2svg through the
fonts option. You
might also want to check out included measurement files in
fonts/ dir.
Note: headless browser is not included in this repo as a dependency, cause it's only necessary from time to time to calculate these values, it's not required to perform the main task of this library. So in order to run this script, install nightmare headless browser globally or work from inside of this repo. Any suggestions are welcome as to how to solve it differently.
npm install
npm test # run tests once
npm run test:watch # run tests continuously
npm run build # build dist versions
Maki icons used in the examples are CC0, courtesy of Mapbox
MIT License Copyright (c) 2016 Alexander Milevski