Stream features into and out of GeoJSON objects and Feature Collections. Little more than JSONStream with pre-filled settings.

usage

npm install --save geojson-stream

api

Returns a transform stream that accepts GeoJSON Feature objects and emits a stringified FeatureCollection.

Returns a transform stream that accepts a GeoJSON FeatureCollection as a stream and emits Feature objects.

mapFunc(feature, index) is an optional function which takes a Feature , and its zero-based index in the FeatureCollection and returns either a Feature , or null/undefined if the feature should be omitted from output.

example