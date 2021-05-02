Generate random GeoJSON features.

Usable in node.js and in browsers with browserify.

npm install -g geojson-random geojson-random geojson-random 10000 point-stream

api

var random = require ( 'geojson-random' );

Return count points wrapped in a FeatureCollection.

An optional bbox parameter should be an array of numbers representing a bbox in WSEN order, and if given, the point will reside within its bounds.

Return a single GeoJSON Position as a 2-element array of numbers in longitude, latitude order.

An optional bbox parameter should be an array of numbers representing a bbox in WSEN order, and if given, the position will reside within its bounds.

Return count polygons wrapped in a FeatureCollection.

num_vertices is default 10 and is how many coordinates each Polygon will contain.

is default and is how many coordinates each Polygon will contain. max_radial_length is the maximum number of decimal degrees latitude or longitude that a vertex can reach out of the center of the Polygon. Default is 10 .

is the maximum number of decimal degrees latitude or longitude that a vertex can reach out of the center of the Polygon. Default is . bbox (Optional) Bounding box in [minX, minY, maxX, maxY] order.

Return count line strings wrapped in a FeatureCollection.