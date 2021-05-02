Generate random GeoJSON features.
Usable in node.js and in browsers with browserify.
npm install -g geojson-random
geojson-random
# special fast-mode for points
geojson-random 10000 point-stream
var random = require('geojson-random');
random.point(count, bbox)
Return
count points wrapped in a FeatureCollection.
An optional
bbox parameter should be an array of numbers representing
a bbox in WSEN order,
and if given, the point will reside within its bounds.
random.position(bbox?)
Return a single GeoJSON Position as a 2-element array of numbers in longitude, latitude order.
An optional
bbox parameter should be an array of numbers representing
a bbox in WSEN order,
and if given, the position will reside within its bounds.
random.polygon(count, num_vertices, max_radial_length, bbox)
Return
count polygons wrapped in a FeatureCollection.
num_vertices is default
10 and is how many coordinates each Polygon
will contain.
max_radial_length is the maximum number of decimal degrees latitude
or longitude that a vertex can reach out of the center of the Polygon.
Default is
10.
bbox (Optional) Bounding box in [minX, minY, maxX, maxY] order.
random.lineString(count, num_vertices, max_length, max_rotation, bbox)
Return
count line strings wrapped in a FeatureCollection.
num_vertices is default
10 and is how many coordinates each LineString
will contain.
max_length is the maximum number of decimal degrees that a vertex can be
from its predecessor
Default is
0.0001.
max_rotation is the maximum number of radians that a line segment can turn
from the previous segment.
Default is
Math.PI / 8.
bbox (Optional) Bounding box in [minX, minY, maxX, maxY] order. This
parameter is only applied to the starting point of the line.