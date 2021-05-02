openbase logo
geojson-random

by Tom MacWright
0.5.0 (see all)

Generate random GeoJSON features.

Readme

CircleCI

Generate random GeoJSON features.

Usable in node.js and in browsers with browserify.

npm install -g geojson-random
# special fast-mode for points
geojson-random 10000 point-stream

api

var random = require('geojson-random');

random.point(count, bbox)

Return count points wrapped in a FeatureCollection.

An optional bbox parameter should be an array of numbers representing a bbox in WSEN order, and if given, the point will reside within its bounds.

random.position(bbox?)

Return a single GeoJSON Position as a 2-element array of numbers in longitude, latitude order.

An optional bbox parameter should be an array of numbers representing a bbox in WSEN order, and if given, the position will reside within its bounds.

random.polygon(count, num_vertices, max_radial_length, bbox)

Return count polygons wrapped in a FeatureCollection.

  • num_vertices is default 10 and is how many coordinates each Polygon will contain.
  • max_radial_length is the maximum number of decimal degrees latitude or longitude that a vertex can reach out of the center of the Polygon. Default is 10.
  • bbox (Optional) Bounding box in [minX, minY, maxX, maxY] order.

random.lineString(count, num_vertices, max_length, max_rotation, bbox)

Return count line strings wrapped in a FeatureCollection.

  • num_vertices is default 10 and is how many coordinates each LineString will contain.
  • max_length is the maximum number of decimal degrees that a vertex can be from its predecessor Default is 0.0001.
  • max_rotation is the maximum number of radians that a line segment can turn from the previous segment. Default is Math.PI / 8.
  • bbox (Optional) Bounding box in [minX, minY, maxX, maxY] order. This parameter is only applied to the starting point of the line.

