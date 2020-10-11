geojson-polygon-labels
- Command line tool to generate point labels from GeoJSON polygons.
- Point and Line features present in the input are ignored.
- Supports GeometryCollections and MultiPolygons with options to label each part, only the largest part, or treat all parts as one.
- Label placement algorithms are polylabel pole of inaccessibility, centroid and center of mass.
- Source feature properties are retained.
- Optionally adds an
_area property (in m²)
- Optionally adds a
_bbox property (
[west, south, east, north])
- Optionally adds a
tippecanoe minzoom to each label
Install
npm install --global geojson-polygon-labels
Command Line
geojson-polygon-labels [--precision=0.001] [--include-area] [--include-bbox] [--label=polylabel] [--style=explode] [--include-minzoom=0-16] [--verbose] layer.geojson > labels.geojson
-
--precision Polylabel precision. Defaults to
0.001 since GeoJSON is usually in geographic coordinates.
-
--label Label placement algorithm. Options are
polylabel,
centroid,
center-of-mass.
-
--include-area Adds an
_area property in m².
-
--include-bbox Adds a
_bbox property as
[west, south, east, north]
-
--style How to place labels for GeometryCollections or Multi* Geometry types. Options are
explode,
largest,
combine.
-
--include-minzoom will try to determine a suitable minzoom for the label to appear at and save it in the
tippecanoe key for use in tippecanoe. Value in the form min-max where min is the smallest minzoom and max the largest minzoom.
-
--ndjson Indicates input is in ndjson format.