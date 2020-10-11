openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpl

geojson-polygon-labels

by Andrew Harvey
1.5.0 (see all)

Command line tool to generate point labels from GeoJSON polygons

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

397

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

15

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

geojson-polygon-labels

  • Command line tool to generate point labels from GeoJSON polygons.
  • Point and Line features present in the input are ignored.
  • Supports GeometryCollections and MultiPolygons with options to label each part, only the largest part, or treat all parts as one.
  • Label placement algorithms are polylabel pole of inaccessibility, centroid and center of mass.
  • Source feature properties are retained.
  • Optionally adds an _area property (in m²)
  • Optionally adds a _bbox property ([west, south, east, north])
  • Optionally adds a tippecanoe minzoom to each label

Install

npm install --global geojson-polygon-labels

Command Line

geojson-polygon-labels [--precision=0.001] [--include-area] [--include-bbox] [--label=polylabel] [--style=explode] [--include-minzoom=0-16] [--verbose] layer.geojson > labels.geojson
  • --precision Polylabel precision. Defaults to 0.001 since GeoJSON is usually in geographic coordinates.
  • --label Label placement algorithm. Options are polylabel, centroid, center-of-mass.
  • --include-area Adds an _area property in m².
  • --include-bbox Adds a _bbox property as [west, south, east, north]
  • --style How to place labels for GeometryCollections or Multi* Geometry types. Options are explode, largest, combine.
  • --include-minzoom will try to determine a suitable minzoom for the label to appear at and save it in the tippecanoe key for use in tippecanoe. Value in the form min-max where min is the smallest minzoom and max the largest minzoom.
  • --ndjson Indicates input is in ndjson format.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial