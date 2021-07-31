GeoJSON Path Finder

Find shortest path through a network of GeoJSON.

Given a network of GeoJSON LineString s, GeoJSON Path Finder will find the shortest path between two points in the network. This might be useful for automatic route searches in smaller networks, where setting up a real route planner like OSRM is too much work, or you simply need to do everything on the client.

See the GeoJSON Path Finder demo.

Installing

npm install --save geojson-path-finder

API

Create a path finding object:

var PathFinder = require ( 'geojson-path-finder' ), geojson = require ( './network.json' ); var pathFinder = new PathFinder(geojson);

The GeoJSON object should be a FeatureCollection of LineString features. The network will be built into a topology, so that lines that start and end, or cross, at the same coordinate are joined such that you can find a path from one feature to the other.

To find the shortest path between two coordinates:

var path = pathFinder.findPath(start, finish);

Where start and finish are two GeoJSON point features. Note that both points have to be vertices in the routing network; if they are not, no route will be found.

If a route can be found, an object with two properties: path and weight is returned, where path is the coordinates the path runs through, and weight is the total weight (distance in kilometers, if you use the default weight function) of the path.

PathFinder options

The PathFinder constructor takes an optional seconds parameter containing options that you can use to control the behaviour of the path finder. Available options:

weightFn controls how the weight (or cost) of travelling between two vertices is calculated; by default, the geographic distance between the coordinates is calculated and used as weight; see Weight functions below for details

controls how the weight (or cost) of travelling between two vertices is calculated; by default, the geographic distance between the coordinates is calculated and used as weight; see Weight functions below for details precision (default 1e-5 ) controls the tolerance for how close vertices in the GeoJSON can be before considered being the same vertice; you can say that coordinates closer than this will be snapped together into one coordinate

(default ) controls the tolerance for how close vertices in the GeoJSON can be before considered being the same vertice; you can say that coordinates closer than this will be snapped together into one coordinate edgeDataReduceFn can optionally be used to store data present in the GeoJSON on each edge of the routing graph; typically, this can be used for storing things like street names; if specified, the reduced data is present on found paths under the edgeDatas property

can optionally be used to store data present in the GeoJSON on each edge of the routing graph; typically, this can be used for storing things like street names; if specified, the reduced data is present on found paths under the property edgeDataSeed is the seed used when reducing edge data with the edgeDataReduceFn above

Weight functions

By default, the cost of going from one node in the network to another is determined simply by the geographic distance between the two nodes. This means that, by default, shortest paths will be found. You can however override this by providing a cost calculation function through the weightFn option:

var pathFinder = new PathFinder(geojson, { weightFn : function ( a, b, props ) { var dx = a[ 0 ] - b[ 0 ]; var dy = a[ 1 ] - b[ 1 ]; return Math .sqrt(dx * dx + dy * dy); } });

The weight function is passed two coordinate arrays (in GeoJSON axis order), as well as the feature properties that are associated with this feature, and should return either: