Find shortest path through a network of GeoJSON.
Given a network of GeoJSON
LineStrings, GeoJSON Path Finder will find the shortest path between two points in the network. This might be useful for automatic route searches in smaller networks, where setting up a real route planner like OSRM is too much work,
or you simply need to do everything on the client.
See the GeoJSON Path Finder demo.
npm install --save geojson-path-finder
Create a path finding object:
var PathFinder = require('geojson-path-finder'),
geojson = require('./network.json');
var pathFinder = new PathFinder(geojson);
The GeoJSON object should be a
FeatureCollection of
LineString features. The network will be built
into a topology, so that lines that start and end, or cross, at the same coordinate are joined such that
you can find a path from one feature to the other.
To find the shortest path between two coordinates:
var path = pathFinder.findPath(start, finish);
Where
start and
finish are two GeoJSON
point features. Note that both points have to be vertices in the routing network; if they are not, no route will be found.
If a route can be found, an object with two properties:
path and
weight is returned, where
path
is the coordinates the path runs through, and
weight is the total weight (distance in kilometers, if you use the default weight function) of the path.
PathFinder options
The
PathFinder constructor takes an optional seconds parameter containing
options that you can
use to control the behaviour of the path finder. Available options:
weightFn controls how the weight (or cost) of travelling between two vertices is calculated;
by default, the geographic distance between the coordinates is calculated and used as weight;
see Weight functions below for details
precision (default
1e-5) controls the tolerance for how close vertices in the GeoJSON can be
before considered being the same vertice; you can say that coordinates closer than this will be
snapped together into one coordinate
edgeDataReduceFn can optionally be used to store data present in the GeoJSON on each edge of
the routing graph; typically, this can be used for storing things like street names; if specified,
the reduced data is present on found paths under the
edgeDatas property
edgeDataSeed is the seed used when reducing edge data with the
edgeDataReduceFn above
By default, the cost of going from one node in the network to another is determined simply by
the geographic distance between the two nodes. This means that, by default, shortest paths will be found.
You can however override this by providing a cost calculation function through the
weightFn option:
var pathFinder = new PathFinder(geojson, {
weightFn: function(a, b, props) {
var dx = a[0] - b[0];
var dy = a[1] - b[1];
return Math.sqrt(dx * dx + dy * dy);
}
});
The weight function is passed two coordinate arrays (in GeoJSON axis order), as well as the feature properties that are associated with this feature, and should return either:
a to
b as going from
b to
a
forward and
backward; in this case,
forward denotes the cost of going from
a to
b, and
backward the cost of going from
b to
a; setting either
to
0,
null or
undefined will prevent taking that direction,
the segment will be a oneway.