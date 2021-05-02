Flatten MultiPoint, MultiPolygon, MultiLineString, and GeometryCollection geometries in GeoJSON files into simple non-complex geometries.
If a FeatureCollection is passed in, a FeatureCollection is returned. If a single Feature is passed in, an array of Features is returned.
npm install --save geojson-flatten
Or download
geojson-flatten.js for non-browserify usage.
let flatten = require('geojson-flatten');
flattened = flatten(geojsonObject);
With a file input
$ geojson-flatten input.geojson > flattened.geojson
With stdin
$ geojson-random | geojson-flatten > flattened.geojson