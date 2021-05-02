openbase logo
geojson-flatten

by Tom MacWright
1.0.4 (see all)

flatten multipart geometries and geometrycollections in geojson

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

geojson-flatten

CircleCI

Flatten MultiPoint, MultiPolygon, MultiLineString, and GeometryCollection geometries in GeoJSON files into simple non-complex geometries.

If a FeatureCollection is passed in, a FeatureCollection is returned. If a single Feature is passed in, an array of Features is returned.

install

npm install --save geojson-flatten

Or download geojson-flatten.js for non-browserify usage.

example

let flatten = require('geojson-flatten');

flattened = flatten(geojsonObject);

cli

With a file input

$ geojson-flatten input.geojson > flattened.geojson

With stdin

$ geojson-random | geojson-flatten > flattened.geojson

