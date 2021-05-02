Flatten MultiPoint, MultiPolygon, MultiLineString, and GeometryCollection geometries in GeoJSON files into simple non-complex geometries.

If a FeatureCollection is passed in, a FeatureCollection is returned. If a single Feature is passed in, an array of Features is returned.

install

npm install --save geojson-flatten

Or download geojson-flatten.js for non-browserify usage.

example

let flatten = require ( 'geojson-flatten' ); flattened = flatten(geojsonObject);

cli

With a file input

$ geojson-flatten input .geojson > flattened .geojson

With stdin