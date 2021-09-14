Compute an extent given a GeoJSON object.
npm install --save @mapbox/geojson-extent
Live example with Mapbox Static Map API
var geojsonExtent = require('geojson-extent');
geojsonExtent({ type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 0] }); // returns 0,0,0,0 extent
Provides a binary that takes GeoJSON as stdin and returns a JSON stringified array of extent data.
$ npm install -g geojson-extent
$ geojson-extent < file.geojson
Given an argument of
leaflet, this will return Leaflet-formatted data instead.
$ geojson-extent leaflet < file.geojson
extent(geojson)
Given any valid GeoJSON object, return bounds in the form
[WSEN].
Invalid objects will return
null.
extent.polygon(geojson)
Given any valid GeoJSON object, return bounds in the form of a GeoJSON polygon object.
Invalid objects will return
null.
extent.bboxify(geojson)
Add bounding boxes to all appropriate GeoJSON objects - Feature, FeatureCollection, and Geometry.