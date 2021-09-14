Compute an extent given a GeoJSON object.

install

npm install --save @ mapbox / geojson - extent

example

Live example with Mapbox Static Map API

var geojsonExtent = require ( 'geojson-extent' ); geojsonExtent({ type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 0 ] });

bin

Provides a binary that takes GeoJSON as stdin and returns a JSON stringified array of extent data.

$ npm install -g geojson-extent $ geojson-extent < file.geojson

Given an argument of leaflet , this will return Leaflet-formatted data instead.

$ geojson-extent leaflet < file.geojson

api

Given any valid GeoJSON object, return bounds in the form [WSEN] . Invalid objects will return null .

Given any valid GeoJSON object, return bounds in the form of a GeoJSON polygon object. Invalid objects will return null .

Add bounding boxes to all appropriate GeoJSON objects - Feature, FeatureCollection, and Geometry.