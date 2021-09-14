openbase logo
geojson-extent

by mapbox
0.3.2 (see all)

Compute an extent given a GeoJSON object.

Deprecated!
This module has moved: please switch to @mapbox/geojson-extent

Readme

geojson-extent

install

npm install --save @mapbox/geojson-extent

example

Live example with Mapbox Static Map API

var geojsonExtent = require('geojson-extent');

geojsonExtent({ type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 0] }); // returns 0,0,0,0 extent

bin

Provides a binary that takes GeoJSON as stdin and returns a JSON stringified array of extent data.

$ npm install -g geojson-extent
$ geojson-extent < file.geojson

Given an argument of leaflet, this will return Leaflet-formatted data instead.

$ geojson-extent leaflet < file.geojson

api

extent(geojson)

Given any valid GeoJSON object, return bounds in the form [WSEN]. Invalid objects will return null.

extent.polygon(geojson)

Given any valid GeoJSON object, return bounds in the form of a GeoJSON polygon object. Invalid objects will return null.

extent.bboxify(geojson)

Add bounding boxes to all appropriate GeoJSON objects - Feature, FeatureCollection, and Geometry.

