Calculates extent/bbox for a given valid geojson object. When passed a valid geojson returns an array of bounding box

installation

npm install geojson-bbox

usage

var bbox = require ( 'geojson-bbox' ); var feature = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'LineString' , coordinates : [ [ 10 , 40 ], [ 40 , 30 ], [ 20 , 20 ], [ 30 , 10 ] ] } }; var extent = bbox(feature);

developing

Once you run

npm isntall

then for running test

npm run test

to create build

npm run build

license

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.