geojson-bbox

by geosquare
0.0.0 (see all)

Calculates extent/bbox for a given valid geojson object.

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

geojson-bbox

Calculates extent/bbox for a given valid geojson object. When passed a valid geojson returns an array of bounding box

installation

npm install geojson-bbox

usage

var bbox = require('geojson-bbox');
var feature = { 
  type: 'Feature',
  geometry: {
    type: 'LineString', 
    coordinates: [
      [10, 40], [40, 30], [20, 20], [30, 10]
    ]
  }
};
var extent = bbox(feature); 
// extent is array 
// [10, 10, 40, 40]

developing

Once you run

npm isntall

then for running test

npm run test

to create build

npm run build

license

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

