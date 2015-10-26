Calculates extent/bbox for a given valid geojson object. When passed a valid geojson returns an array of bounding box
npm install geojson-bbox
var bbox = require('geojson-bbox');
var feature = {
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'LineString',
coordinates: [
[10, 40], [40, 30], [20, 20], [30, 10]
]
}
};
var extent = bbox(feature);
// extent is array
// [10, 10, 40, 40]
Once you run
npm isntall
then for running test
npm run test
to create build
npm run build
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.