Turn your geo data into GeoJSON.
For node, use npm:
$ npm install geojson
In the browser, include
geojson.min.js. For example:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/geojson.min.js"></script>
For Typescript environments, you can use GeoJSON.ts, a Typescript-native library. Learn more at @EugeneYWang/GeoJSON.ts.
In node,
var GeoJSON = require('geojson');
In the browser, the library is available at
GeoJSON.
The library has one method,
parse, which takes an array of objects (or a single object) with geometry data as the first parameter, an object consisting of settings for the second parameter, and an optional callback function as the third parameter. If a callback is not specified, the
parse function returns the GeoJSON output.
Take the example data below:
var data = [
{ name: 'Location A', category: 'Store', street: 'Market', lat: 39.984, lng: -75.343 },
{ name: 'Location B', category: 'House', street: 'Broad', lat: 39.284, lng: -75.833 },
{ name: 'Location C', category: 'Office', street: 'South', lat: 39.123, lng: -74.534 }
];
Convert it to GeoJSON:
GeoJSON.parse(data, {Point: ['lat', 'lng']});
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-75.343, 39.984]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A",
"category": "Store"
"street": "Market"
}
},
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-75.833, 39.284]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location B",
"category": "House"
"street": "Broad"
}
},
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [ -75.534, 39.123]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location C",
"category": "Office"
"street": "South"
}
}
]
}
Convert the example data to GeoJSON, and only include the
name attribute in
properties for each feature.
GeoJSON.parse(data, {Point: ['lat', 'lng'], include: ['name']});
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-75.343, 39.984]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A"
}
},
...
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [ -75.534, 39.123]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location C"
}
}
]
}
You can also convert a single object to a GeoJSON feature:
var singleobject = { name: 'Location A', category: 'Store', street: 'Market', lat: 39.984, lng: -75.343 }
GeoJSON.parse(singleobject, {Point: ['lat', 'lng']});
{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-75.343, 39.984]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A",
"category": "Store"
}
}
For the Point geometry type, up to three positions may be used (e.g., ['lat', 'lng', 'alt']). The third position can mean anything but typically refers to altitude or elevation):
var singleobject = { name: 'Location A', category: 'Store', street: 'Market', lat: 39.984, lng: -75.343, alt: 1024.76 }
GeoJSON.parse(singleobject, {Point: ['lat', 'lng', 'alt']});
{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-75.343, 39.984, 1024.76]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A",
"category": "Store"
}
}
The
parse method can handle data with different geometry types. Consider the following sample data:
var data2 = [
{
x: 0.5,
y: 102.0,
prop0: 'value0'
},
{
line: [[102.0, 0.0], [103.0, 1.0], [104.0, 0.0], [105.0, 1.0]],
prop0: 'value0',
prop1: 0.0
},
{
polygon: [
[ [100.0, 0.0], [101.0, 0.0], [101.0, 1.0], [100.0, 1.0], [100.0, 0.0] ]
],
prop0: 'value0',
prop1: {"this": "that"}
}
];
For each geometry type, specify which attribute contains the geometric data
GeoJSON.parse(data2, {'Point': ['x', 'y'], 'LineString': 'line', 'Polygon': 'polygon'});
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [102,0.5]
},
"properties": {
"prop0": "value0"
}
},
{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "LineString",
"coordinates": [[102, 0], [103, 1], [104, 0],[105, 1]]
},
"properties": {
"prop0": "value0",
"prop1": 0
}
},
{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [[[100, 0], [101, 0], [101, 1], [100, 1], [100, 0]]]
},
"properties": {
"prop0": "value0",
"prop1": {
"this": "that"
}
}
}
]
}
You can also specify default settings if you will be parsing multiple datasets with similar attributes.
var data1 = [{ name: 'Location A', street: 'Market', x: 34, y: -75 }];
var data2 = [{ name: 'Location B', date: '11/23/2012', x: 54, y: -98 }];
GeoJSON.defaults = {Point: ['x', 'y'], include: ['name']};
GeoJSON.parse(data1, {});
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [-75, 34]
},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A"
}
}
]
}
GeoJSON.parse(data2, {});
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [-98, 54]
},
"properties": {
"name": "Location B"
}
}
]
}
You can specify a callback function as an optional third parameter.
GeoJSON.parse(data, {Point: ['lat', 'lng']}, function(geojson) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(geojson));
});
Depending on which makes more sense for the data that is being parsed, either specify an array of attributes to include or exclude in
properties for each feature. If neither
include nor
exclude is set, all the attributes (besides the attributes containing the geometry data) will be added to feature
properties.
include - Array of attributes to include in
properties for each feature. All other fields will be ignored.
exclude - Array of attributes that shouldn't be included in feature
properties. All other attributes will be added (besides geometry attributes)
The geometry parameters specify which attribute(s) contain(s) the geographic/geometric data. A geometry parameter must be specified for each type of geometry object that is present in the data that is being parsed. For example, if the data contains both points and polygons, specify both the
Point and
Polygon parameters. Note that geometry parameters must be in proper case. See the GeoJSON spec for details on each geometry type. The structure of the geometry parameter is:
ParameterName: 'attributeName'
Except for
Point, which can be specified with a field name or an array of field names, i.e:
data = [{ name: 'location', x: 34, y: 85 }];
GeoJSON.parse(data, {Point: ['lat', 'lng']});
or
data = [{ name: 'location', coords: [85, 34] }];
GeoJSON.parse(data, {Point: 'coords'});
The valid geometry types are
Point
MultiPoint
LineString
MultiLineString
Polygon
MultiPolygon
To parse already encoded GeoJSON use
GeoJSON
var data = [{name: 'Location A', geo: {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [125.6, 10.1]}}];
GeoJSON.parse(data, {GeoJSON: 'geo'});
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [{
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [125.6, 10.1]
},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A"
}
}]
}
geojson.js also supports the optional GeoJSON properties
bbox and
crs.
crs - An object identifying a coordinate reference system. More information
bbox - A bounding box for the feature collection. An array with the following format:
[y1, x1, y2, x2]. More information
You can add arbitrary properties to features using the
extra param. The value for
extra must be an object. For example, using the original sample data:
GeoJSON.parse(data, {
Point: ['lat', 'lng'],
extra: {
style: {
"color": "#ff7800",
"weight": 5,
"opacity": 0.65
}
}
});
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-75.343, 39.984]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A",
"category": "Store",
"style": {
"color": "#ff7800",
"weight": 5,
"opacity": 0.65
}
}
},
...
}
You can also add dataset properties using the
extraGlobal param. The value for
extraGlobal must be an object.
GeoJSON.parse(data, {
Point: ['lat', 'lng'],
extraGlobal: {
'Creator': 'Mr. Example',
'records': data.length,
'summary': 'A few example points'
}
});
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-75.343, 39.984]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location A"
}
},
...
{ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [ -75.534, 39.123]},
"properties": {
"name": "Location C"
}
}
],
"properties": {
"Creator": "Mr. Example",
"records": 2,
"summary": "A few example points"
}
}
If passing in a list of data, you can optionally exclude invalid geometries by setting the
removeInvalidGeometries flag to
true. This utilizes the
GeoJSON.isGeometryValid function.
GeoJSON.parse(data, {
Point: ['lat', 'lng'],
removeInvalidGeometries: true
});
For node,
$ npm test.
For the browser, visit
test/test.html.
$ grunt will run test.js, then lint and minify
geojson.js.
$ grunt all will do all the above, plus run the browser tests,
test.html. Note that this requires PhantomJS.
Licensed under the MIT License. See
LICENSE for details.