geoip2ws

Unofficial Node.js module for the Maxmind GeoIP2 Web Services.

Usage

You can provide the configuration in the require function or inline at lookup time. The lookup always returns a Promise.

Normal configuration

const geo = require ( 'geoip2ws' ) ({ userId : '12345' , licenseKey : 'abc678' , }); geo ({ service : 'city' , ip : '1.2.3.4' , }) .then ( console .log) .catch ( console .error) ;

Inline configuration

const geo = require ( 'geoip2ws' )(); geo ({ userId : '12345' , licenseKey : 'abc678' , service : 'city' , ip : '1.2.3.4' , }) .then ( console .log) .catch ( console .error) ;

Installation

You need a Maxmind account ID and license key with enough credits for one of their GeoIP web services. You can find both here.

npm i geoip2ws

The functions

Setup

The first function is the global config and returns the lookup function. It takes these settings:

parameter type default description [userId] string User ID [licenseKey] string License key [service] string city insights , country or city [endpoint] string https://geoip.maxmind.com Override endpoint hostname or url [requestTimeout] integer 5000 Request timeout in ms

const geo = require ( 'geoip2ws' ) ({ userId : '1234' , licenseKey : 'abc' , service : 'country' , requestTimeout : 2000 });

If you are providing the details in the lookup function, then you don't have to set them here but you do need to run this setup function once.

const geo = require ( 'geoip2ws' )();

Lookup

The second function does the IP-address lookup and takes ip and optionally the same settings as above.

parameter type description ip string The IPv4 or IPv6 address to lookup

geo ({ ip : '1.2.3.4' , service : 'city' , endpoint : 'geoip-eu-west.maxmind.com' , }) .then (processData) .catch ( console .error) ;

Errors

error message description invalid service The service name is invalid invalid ip The IP-address is invalid

These two conditions are checked before sending the request. Meaning it won't cost you account credits.

Unlicense

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to https://unlicense.org/

Author

Author

Franklin