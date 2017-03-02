An even lighter alternative to geoip-lite and libGeoIP wrappers. It provides country data for IP addresses based on the GeoLite data from MaxMind. It does not provide city, state or region data. Forked from geoip-lite.

Why

Unlike other geoip libraries for node, geoip-lite and geoip-ultralight don't require compiling libGeoIP ; they're JavaScript implementations. While neither offer the full functionality of geoip , they're significantly faster.

geoip-lite is fairly light already, boasting 6 microsecond lookups for IPv4 addresses, and 30 microsecond lookups for IPv6 on a Macbook Pro. However, it ships over 60MB of data for handling city/region names, and thus introduces significant memory overhead. If all you want is country data, and not city/regions, then that's a lot of RAM for unused functionality.

Instead, geoip-ultralight includes under 2MB of data, and has negligible memory consumption. If all you need is to identify countries, this will work perfectly with your Digital Ocean or AWS micro instances.

Installation

It can be installed via npm using:

npm install --save geoip-ultralight

Usage

var geoip = require ( 'geoip-ultralight' ); var ip = "207.97.227.239" ; geoip.lookupCountry(ip);

API

geoip-ultralight is completely synchronous. There are no callbacks involved. All blocking file IO is done at startup time, so runtime calls are executed quickly in memory. Startup may take up to 200ms while reading and indexing files into memory.

lookupCountry

The function accepts IP addresses in dotted quad notation, IPv6 colon notation, as well as 32bit unsigned integers (treated as IPv4). Note that any square brackets should be removed from IPv6 addresses beforehand.

var country = geoip.lookupCountry(ip);

If the IP address was found, lookupCountry returns a 2 letter ISO-3166-1 country code. Otherwise it returns null.

pretty

Given a 32bit unsigned integer, pretty will return a human readable string equivalent.

geoip.pretty(ip);

The function returns a string if the format was recognized, otherwise it returns the original input.

When invoked, the server will watch the data directory for changes and reload the in-memory geo data as necessary.

geoip.startWatchingDataUpdate();

This can be used along with npm run-script updatedb to periodically update geo data on a running server.

Stops the server from watching the data dir for updates.

geoip.stopWatchingDataUpdate();

The package contains an update script that can pull geo data from MaxMind and handle the necessary conversions into a compatible format.