Node GeoIP Native

This package is a lightning-fast, native JavaScript geoip lookup built on MaxMind's free country database.

It is non-blocking and operates without any IO after initially loading the data into memory.

Results are 4 - 5 times faster than geoip-lite with the caveat that it takes 2 or 3 times longer to initialize and uses 60 or 70 megabytes memory.

This is used in production at Playtomic in a high volume API where performance matters.

Benchmarks on my 2011 Macbook Air whilst running lots of software. The test took the middle 10 results from 20 iterations and averaged them. The APIs are interchangeable so tests were identical.

geoip-native : average : 1540.3ms / million lookups geoip-lite : average : 8375.3ms / million lookups

Requires

Comes with the standard CSV database by MaxMind which may require updating.

How to use

git clone https://github.com/benlowry/node-geoip-native cd node-geoip-native node test.js

or just npm install geoip-native

Methods

Node GeoIP Native provides methods for:

lookup performs the lookup, takes the ip address as a parameter

Examples

var geoip = require ( "geoip-native" ); var ip = "123.123.123.123" ; geoip.lookup(ip); console .log( "country: " + ip.name + " / " + ip.code);

What's missing

Be neat to expand this to include cities.

License

Copyright Playtomic Inc, 2012. Licensed under the MIT license. Certain portions may come from 3rd parties and carry their own licensing terms and are referenced where applicable.

This product includes GeoLite data created by MaxMind, available from http://www.maxmind.com