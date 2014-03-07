Geodist

A fast and simple geographical distance calculator. This module calculates "as the crow flies" distance between two points using the haversine formula.

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install geodist

Example

To get the mileage between two points, pass in the coordinates in decimal format.

var geodist = require('geodist') var dist = geodist({lat: 41.85 , lon: -87.65 }, {lat: 33.7489 , lon: -84.3881 }) console.log(dist) // => 587

Usage

The following options are supported:

unit - Return results in the unit of measurement. Defaults to miles, see below for available types.

- Return results in the unit of measurement. Defaults to miles, see below for available types. format - Return results as a string with the measurement type. Defaults to false.

- Return results as a string with the measurement type. Defaults to false. exact - Return exact results as a floating point. Defaults to false.

- Return exact results as a floating point. Defaults to false. limit - Specify a maximum distance here and true will be returned if the distance is less, or false if it is exceeded.

The following types are accepted in the unit option:

miles or mi

or yards

feet

kilometers or km

or meters

Examples:

var geodist = require( 'geodist' ) var tokyo = {lat: 35.6833 , lon: 139.7667 } var osaka = {lat: 34.6603 , lon: 135.5232 } geodist (tokyo, osaka) geodist (tokyo, osaka, {exact: true, unit: 'km' }) geodist (tokyo, osaka, {format: true, unit: 'feet' }) geodist (tokyo, osaka, {limit: 200 }) geodist (tokyo, osaka, {limit: 250 })

Coordinate formats

Coordinates are always in decimal format and can be passed in one of three ways:

An object hash with explicit lat/lon keys:

var dist = geodist({lat: 41.85 , lon: -87.65 }, {lat: 33.7489 , lon: -84.3881 })

An object hash with arbitrary keys (in lat/lon order):

var dist = geodist({x: 41.85 , y: -87.65 }, {latitude: 33.7489 , longitude: -84.3881 })

An array (in lat/lon order):

var dist = geodist([41.85, -87.65 ], [33.7489, -84.3881 ])

Running the tests

To run the test suite, invoke the following commands in the repository:

npm install npm test

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Movable Type for supplying the initial JavaScript implementation of the haversine formula that this is based on.