A fast and simple geographical distance calculator. This module calculates "as the crow flies" distance between two points using the haversine formula.
Install using npm:
$ npm install geodist
To get the mileage between two points, pass in the coordinates in decimal format.
var geodist = require('geodist')
var dist = geodist({lat: 41.85, lon: -87.65}, {lat: 33.7489, lon: -84.3881})
console.log(dist)
// => 587
The following options are supported:
unit - Return results in the unit of measurement. Defaults to miles, see below for available types.
format - Return results as a string with the measurement type. Defaults to false.
exact - Return exact results as a floating point. Defaults to false.
limit - Specify a maximum distance here and
true will be returned if the distance is less, or
false if it is exceeded.
The following types are accepted in the
unit option:
miles or
mi
yards
feet
kilometers or
km
meters
Examples:
var geodist = require('geodist')
var tokyo = {lat: 35.6833, lon: 139.7667}
var osaka = {lat: 34.6603, lon: 135.5232}
geodist(tokyo, osaka) // => 249
geodist(tokyo, osaka, {exact: true, unit: 'km'}) // => 402.09212137829695
geodist(tokyo, osaka, {format: true, unit: 'feet'}) // => 1319614 feet
geodist(tokyo, osaka, {limit: 200}) // => false
geodist(tokyo, osaka, {limit: 250}) // => true
Coordinates are always in decimal format and can be passed in one of three ways:
var dist = geodist({lat: 41.85, lon: -87.65}, {lat: 33.7489, lon: -84.3881})
var dist = geodist({x: 41.85, y: -87.65}, {latitude: 33.7489, longitude: -84.3881})
var dist = geodist([41.85, -87.65], [33.7489, -84.3881])
To run the test suite, invoke the following commands in the repository:
$ npm install
$ npm test
Thanks to Movable Type for supplying the initial JavaScript implementation of the haversine formula that this is based on.