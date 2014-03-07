openbase logo
geodist

by Charles Moncrief
0.2.1 (see all)

Node.js distance calculator

Overview

Readme

Geodist

A fast and simple geographical distance calculator. This module calculates "as the crow flies" distance between two points using the haversine formula.

Installation

Install using npm:

$ npm install geodist

Example

To get the mileage between two points, pass in the coordinates in decimal format.

var geodist = require('geodist')

var dist = geodist({lat: 41.85, lon: -87.65}, {lat: 33.7489, lon: -84.3881})
console.log(dist)           
// => 587

Usage

geodist(start, end, [options])

The following options are supported:

  • unit - Return results in the unit of measurement. Defaults to miles, see below for available types.
  • format - Return results as a string with the measurement type. Defaults to false.
  • exact - Return exact results as a floating point. Defaults to false.
  • limit - Specify a maximum distance here and true will be returned if the distance is less, or false if it is exceeded.

The following types are accepted in the unit option:

  • miles or mi
  • yards
  • feet
  • kilometers or km
  • meters

Examples:

var geodist = require('geodist')

var tokyo = {lat: 35.6833, lon: 139.7667}    
var osaka = {lat: 34.6603, lon: 135.5232}

geodist(tokyo, osaka)                                // => 249

geodist(tokyo, osaka, {exact: true, unit: 'km'})     // => 402.09212137829695

geodist(tokyo, osaka, {format: true, unit: 'feet'})  // => 1319614 feet

geodist(tokyo, osaka, {limit: 200})                  // => false 

geodist(tokyo, osaka, {limit: 250})                  // => true

Coordinate formats

Coordinates are always in decimal format and can be passed in one of three ways:

An object hash with explicit lat/lon keys:
var dist = geodist({lat: 41.85, lon: -87.65}, {lat: 33.7489, lon: -84.3881})
An object hash with arbitrary keys (in lat/lon order):
var dist = geodist({x: 41.85, y: -87.65}, {latitude: 33.7489, longitude: -84.3881})
An array (in lat/lon order):
var dist = geodist([41.85, -87.65], [33.7489, -84.3881])

Running the tests

To run the test suite, invoke the following commands in the repository:

$ npm install
$ npm test

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Movable Type for supplying the initial JavaScript implementation of the haversine formula that this is based on.

