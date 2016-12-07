openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
geo

geocodio

by Desmond Morris
2.0.0 (see all)

A library for accessing the Geocodio geocoder service.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

142

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Geocodio

A library for accessing the Geocodio geocoder service.

Installation

npm install geocodio

Usage

Configuration

var Geocodio = require('geocodio');

var config = {
    api_key: 'APIKEY'
}

var geocodio = new Geocodio(config);

Geocode a single address


var address = 'One Embarcadero Center, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111';

geocodio.get('geocode', {q: address}, function(err, response){
    if (err) throw err;

    console.log(response);
});

Example Response

Bulk geocode a list of addresses


var addresses = [
  'One Embarcadero Center, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111',
  '880 Broadway, New York, NY, 10003'
];

geocodio.post('geocode', addresses, function(err, response){
    if (err) throw err;

    console.log(response);
});

Example Response

Reverse geocode

var coordinate = '42.583448,-71.005738';

geocodio.get('reverse', {q: coordinate}, function(err, response){
    if (err) throw err;

    console.log(response);
});

Example Response

Bulk reverse geocode a list of coordinates

var coordinates = [
  '42.583448,-71.005738',
  '42.584714,-71.007359'
];

geocodio.post('reverse', coordinates, function(err, response){
    if (err) throw err;

    console.log(response);
});

Example Response

Parse an address


var address = 'One Embarcadero Center, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111';

geocodio.get('parse', {q: address}, function(err, response){
    if (err) throw err;

    console.log(response);
});

Example Response

Changelog

  • 0.0.1: Initial implementation of geocode and parse endpoints.
  • 0.1.0: Introduces reverse endpoint.
  • 1.0.0: Adds request helper methods and decouples single/batch responses
  • 1.1.0: Adds query parameter support - #6 @walker
  • 2.0.0: Deprecates convenience methods

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Desmond Morris

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial