Geocodio

A library for accessing the Geocodio geocoder service.

Installation

npm install geocodio

Usage

Configuration

var Geocodio = require ( 'geocodio' ); var config = { api_key : 'APIKEY' } var geocodio = new Geocodio(config);

Geocode a single address

var address = 'One Embarcadero Center, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111' ; geocodio.get( 'geocode' , { q : address}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(response); });

Example Response

Bulk geocode a list of addresses

var addresses = [ 'One Embarcadero Center, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111' , '880 Broadway, New York, NY, 10003' ]; geocodio.post( 'geocode' , addresses, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(response); });

Example Response

Reverse geocode

var coordinate = '42.583448,-71.005738' ; geocodio.get( 'reverse' , { q : coordinate}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(response); });

Example Response

Bulk reverse geocode a list of coordinates

var coordinates = [ '42.583448,-71.005738' , '42.584714,-71.007359' ]; geocodio.post( 'reverse' , coordinates, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(response); });

Example Response

Parse an address

var address = 'One Embarcadero Center, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111' ; geocodio.get( 'parse' , { q : address}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(response); });

Example Response

Changelog

0.0.1 : Initial implementation of geocode and parse endpoints.

: Initial implementation of geocode and parse endpoints. 0.1.0 : Introduces reverse endpoint.

: Introduces reverse endpoint. 1.0.0 : Adds request helper methods and decouples single/batch responses

: Adds request helper methods and decouples single/batch responses 1.1.0 : Adds query parameter support - #6 @walker

: Adds query parameter support - #6 @walker 2.0.0: Deprecates convenience methods

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Desmond Morris

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.