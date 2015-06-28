geocluster

geocluster finds clusters in sets of coordinates. It's a port of S-means by Brian Hann (which itself is a stdev-driven form of K-means), but with two dimensions, Earth-geodesic distance and properly working code.

Install

npm install geocluster

API

result = geocluster(coordinates[, bias])

coordinates is an Array of [lat, lon] pairs. bias is a factor the standard deviation gets multiplied with, which acts as threshold to determine if a coordinate belongs to a cluster.

result is an Array of cluster objects, which have centroid and elements properties. Example:

[{ centroid : [ 1.0 , 1.0 ], elements : [ [ 1.0 , 1.0 ], [ 0.9 , 1.1 ], [ 1.1 , 0.9 ] ] },{ centroid : [ 2.0 , 2.0 ], elements : [ [ 2.0 , 2.0 ], [ 1.9 , 2.1 ], [ 2.1 , 1.9 ] ] }]

Sample Code

var geocluster = require ( "geocluster" ); var coordinates = [ [<lat>, <lon>], [<lat>, <lon>], [<lat>, <lon>], // ... ]; var bias = 1.5; // multiply stdev with this factor, the smaller the more clusters var result = geocluster(coordinates, bias); // result is an array of cluster objects with `centroid` and `elements` properties

License

Public Domain