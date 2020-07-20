Geobuf is a compact binary encoding for geographic data.
Geobuf provides nearly lossless compression of GeoJSON data into protocol buffers. Advantages over using GeoJSON alone:
The encoding format also potentially allows:
Think of this as an attempt to design a simple, modern Shapefile successor that works seamlessly with GeoJSON. Unlike Mapbox Vector Tiles, it aims for nearly lossless compression of datasets — without tiling, projecting coordinates, flattening geometries or stripping properties.
Note that the encoding schema is not stable yet — it may still change as we get community feedback and discover new ways to improve it.
"Nearly" lossless means coordinates are encoded with precision of 6 digits after the decimal point (about 10cm).
|Data
|JSON
|JSON (gz)
|Geobuf
|Geobuf (gz)
|US zip codes
|101.85 MB
|26.67 MB
|12.24 MB
|10.48 MB
|Idaho counties
|10.92 MB
|2.57 MB
|1.37 MB
|1.17 MB
var buffer = geobuf.encode(geojson, new Pbf());
Given a GeoJSON object and a Pbf object to write to,
returns a Geobuf as
UInt8Array array of bytes.
In Node@4.5.0 or later, you can use
Buffer.from to convert back to a buffer.
var geojson = geobuf.decode(new Pbf(data));
Given a Pbf object with Geobuf data, return a GeoJSON object. When loading Geobuf data over
XMLHttpRequest, you need to set
responseType to
arraybuffer.
Node and Browserify:
npm install geobuf
Browser build CDN links:
Building locally:
npm install
npm run build-dev # dist/geobuf-dev.js (development build)
npm run build-min # dist/geobuf.js (minified production build)
npm install -g geobuf
Installs these nifty binaries:
geobuf2json: turn Geobuf from
stdin or specified file to GeoJSON on
stdout
json2geobuf: turn GeoJSON from
stdin or specified file to Geobuf on
stdout
shp2geobuf: given a Shapefile filename, send Geobuf on
stdout
json2geobuf data.json > data.pbf
shp2geobuf myshapefile > data.pbf
geobuf2json data.pbf > data.json
Note that for big files,
geobuf2json command can be pretty slow, but the bottleneck is not the decoding,
but the native
JSON.stringify on the decoded object to pipe it as a string to
stdout.
On some files, this step may take 40 times more time than actual decoding.
id