GeoBlaze

A blazing fast javascript raster processing engine

GeoBlaze is a geospatial raster processing engine written purely in javascript. Powered by geotiffjs, it provides tools to analyze GeoTIFFs. Using geoblaze, you can run computations ranging from basic statistics (min, max, mean, mode) to band arithmetic and histogram generation in either a web browser or a node application.

Learn more by reading our documentation

Getting Started

Add GeoBlaze to your project

npm install geoblaze

Load a GeoTIFF and run a calculation

import geoblaze from 'geoblaze' ; const url = 'http://url-to-geotiff' ; async function getMean ( ) { const georaster = await geoblaze.parse(url); const mean = await geoblaze.mean(georaster); return mean; }

This is a contrived example, but using geoblaze is really this simple!

Contributing

We would love to have your support improving geoblaze. Here are some ways to contribute:

Issues

If you find a 🐛, please report it as an issue! To avoid overwhelming our developers, please first scan the list of bugs to make sure it hasn't already been reported. Make sure to add steps to reproduce, so we can quickly find and fix the problem.

We are also accepting feature requests! Our goal is to make geoblaze as useful to the community as possible. Towards that goal, we would love suggestions for additional features to improve the tool.

Please tag issues with the appropriate label.

Pull Requests

We are always accepting new PRs. To get started, see the developer's guide below

We squash and rebase all PRs. Please squash all of your commits into one and rebase off dev .

Submitting a PR

Make sure the branch is rebased and passing tests. Answer all of the questions in the PR template. Add the "needs review" label to your PR. Upon review, the label will be adjusted. If the label is switched to "needs development", this means there are comments that need to be addressed. After addressing the comments, move the label back to "needs review" Once comments have been addressed, a reviewer will move the label to "can deploy". After a final check, the PR will be merged and deployed.

Developer's Guide

Setup

Fork the repository Clone your fork

git clone git @github .com:[your-username]/geoblaze.git

Install dependencies

cd geoblaze npm install

Linting

GeoBlaze uses eslint for linting. We suggest using an eslint plugin for your text editor. Here are some common options:

Our style guide extends the eslint:recommended set of standards and is therefore relatively minimal. As the project expands in scope and number of contributors, we will start to consider more linting rules. Please feel free to suggest some in a PR!

To test for linting errors:

npm run lint

Testing

GeoBlaze uses flug as its testing framework.

To run tests:

Run the setup script. This script will download all of the necessary test data from s3.

npm run setup

Run tests. Each test file will automatically spin up a server using srvd.

npm run test

Used By