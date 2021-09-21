Turns bounding boxes / extents into centerpoint & zoom combos for static maps.

Works in node.js and browsers, via browserify or a script tag.

Install

npm install --save @ mapbox / geo - viewport

Or use a plugin:

< script src = '//api.tiles.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/geo-viewport/v0.2.1/geo-viewport.js' > </ script >

The script-tag include exports an object called geoViewport , with methods bounds and viewport documented below.

Example

Live example with Mapbox Static Map API

With Node

var geoViewport = require ( '@mapbox/geo-viewport' ); geoViewport.viewport([ 5.668343999999995 , 45.111511000000014 , 5.852471999999996 , 45.26800200000002 ], [ 640 , 480 ])

In a browser:

< script src = '//api.tiles.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/geo-viewport/v0.1.1/geo-viewport.js' > </ script > < script > var bounds = geoViewport.viewport([ 5.668343999999995 , 45.111511000000014 , 5.852471999999996 , 45.26800200000002 ], [ 640 , 480 ]); var center = geoViewport.bounds( [ -75.03 , 35.25 ], 14 , [ 600 , 400 ]); console .log(bounds); console .log(center); </ script >

api

Given a WSEN array of bounds and a [x, y] array of pixel dimensions, return a { center: [lon, lat], zoom: zoom } viewport. Use allowFloat to retain float values in the output.

Example:

geoViewport.viewport([ 5.6683 , 45.111 , 5.8524 , 45.268 ], [ 640 , 480 ])

Given a centerpoint as [lon, lat] or { lon, lat } , a zoom, and dimensions as [x, y] , return a bounding box.

Example:

geoViewport.bounds([ -75.03 , 35.25 ], 14 , [ 600 , 400 ])

tile sizes

Be aware that these calculations are sensitive to tile size. The default size assumed by this library is 256x256px; however, Mapbox Vector Tiles are 512x512px.

For example, to calculating a bounding box for a classic raster-based 256x256 tile:

geoViewport.bounds([ -75.03 , 35.25 ], 14 , [ 600 , 400 ], 256 ) geoViewport.bounds([ -75.03 , 35.25 ], 14 , [ 600 , 400 ])

To calculate a bounding box for a Mapbox vector tile source, such as an image from the Mapbox Static Image API:

geoViewport.bounds([ -75.03 , 35.25 ], 14 , [ 600 , 400 ], 512 )

There's a handy blog post discussing the issue here.