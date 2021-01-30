Get geolocation 🌐 information about an IP 📲
npm install to upgrade databases which means automatic updates on deployments 💎
npm install --save geo-from-ip
# or, if you are using yarn
yarn add --save geo-from-ip
Set
MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY=<your_maxmind_license_key> in your environment variables. Read more about this change on MaxMind's blog.
Use package to get geo data from IP
const geoip = require('geo-from-ip')
console.log(geoip.allData('199.188.195.120'))
{
"code": {
"state": "CA",
"country": "US",
"registeredCountry": "US",
"continent": "NA"
},
"geonameId": {
"city": 5391959,
"state": 5332921,
"country": 6252001,
"registeredCountry": 6252001,
"continent": 6255149
},
"city": "San Francisco",
"state": "California",
"country": "United States",
"registeredCountry": "United States",
"continent": "North America",
"postal": "94107",
"location": {
"accuracy_radius": 5,
"latitude": 37.7642,
"longitude": -122.3993,
"metro_code": 807,
"time_zone": "America/Los_Angeles"
}
}
Database will get automatically updated every time deployment happens. But if you would like to force an update, just run:
npm install
# or, if you are using yarn
yarn
Remember that you will need to have
MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY set in your environment variables.
Run your code using
geo-from-ip as debug flag. Look into
pacakge.json for example.
This product includes GeoLite2 data created by MaxMind, available from https://www.maxmind.com