Get geolocation 🌐 information about an IP 📲

Features

No frills install 🚀

Downloads GeoLite2 databases automatically during installation 🔋

Run npm install to upgrade databases which means automatic updates on deployments 💎

How to use

Include package in your project

npm install --save geo-from-ip yarn add --save geo-from-ip

Set MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY=<your_maxmind_license_key> in your environment variables. Read more about this change on MaxMind's blog.

Use package to get geo data from IP

const geoip = require ( 'geo-from-ip' ) console .log(geoip.allData( '199.188.195.120' ))

And the complete response will be returned

{ "code" : { "state" : "CA" , "country" : "US" , "registeredCountry" : "US" , "continent" : "NA" }, "geonameId" : { "city" : 5391959 , "state" : 5332921 , "country" : 6252001 , "registeredCountry" : 6252001 , "continent" : 6255149 }, "city" : "San Francisco" , "state" : "California" , "country" : "United States" , "registeredCountry" : "United States" , "continent" : "North America" , "postal" : "94107" , "location" : { "accuracy_radius" : 5 , "latitude" : 37.7642 , "longitude" : -122.3993 , "metro_code" : 807 , "time_zone" : "America/Los_Angeles" } }

Update database

Database will get automatically updated every time deployment happens. But if you would like to force an update, just run:

npm install yarn

Remember that you will need to have MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY set in your environment variables.

Debugging / Developing

Run your code using geo-from-ip as debug flag. Look into pacakge.json for example.

Credits

This product includes GeoLite2 data created by MaxMind, available from https://www.maxmind.com