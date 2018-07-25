Common JS module for calculating and converting Earth distances using correct great-circle distance formula.
npm install geo-distance
The lat/lon coordinates were flipped until v0.1.2. This is fixed in v0.2.0. Please be aware, when updating. Discussion here.
For JavaScripters:
var Distance = require('geo-distance');
console.log('' + Distance('50 km').human_readable('customary'));
// https://www.latlong.net/place/oslo-norway-14195.html: Oslo, Norway, Latitude and longitude coordinates are: 59.911491, 10.757933
var Oslo = {
lat: 59.914,
lon: 10.752
};
var Berlin = {
lat: 52.523,
lon: 13.412
};
var OsloToBerlin = Distance.between(Oslo, Berlin);
console.log('' + OsloToBerlin.human_readable());
if (OsloToBerlin > Distance('800 km')) {
console.log('Nice journey!');
}
For CoffeeScripters:
Distance = require 'geo-distance'
console.log "#{ Distance('50 km').human_readable 'customary' }"
Oslo =
lat: 59.914
lon: 10.752
Berlin =
lat: 52.523
lon: 13.412
OsloToBerlin = Distance.between Oslo, Berlin
console.log "#{ OsloToBerlin.human_readable() }"
console.log 'Nice journey!' if OsloToBerlin > Distance '800 km'
If you want to work with GeoJSON or maybe just want to calculate distance as a number (fx. kilometers or miles), it is possible to use the @turf/distance npm module.
The image
example/earth.jpg is a rescaled version of a NASA image in the
public domain. All other files are released under the MIT license:
