openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gd

geo-distance

by Bjarke Walling
0.2.0 (see all)

Common JS module for calculating and converting Earth distances using correct great-circle distance formula.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

753

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Common JS module for calculating and converting Earth distances using correct great-circle distance formula.

Installation

npm install geo-distance

Notice

The lat/lon coordinates were flipped until v0.1.2. This is fixed in v0.2.0. Please be aware, when updating. Discussion here.

Usage example

For JavaScripters:

var Distance = require('geo-distance');

console.log('' + Distance('50 km').human_readable('customary'));

// https://www.latlong.net/place/oslo-norway-14195.html: Oslo, Norway, Latitude and longitude coordinates are: 59.911491, 10.757933
var Oslo = {
  lat: 59.914,
  lon: 10.752
};
var Berlin = {
  lat: 52.523,
  lon: 13.412
};
var OsloToBerlin = Distance.between(Oslo, Berlin);

console.log('' + OsloToBerlin.human_readable());
if (OsloToBerlin > Distance('800 km')) {
  console.log('Nice journey!');
}

For CoffeeScripters:

Distance = require 'geo-distance'

console.log "#{ Distance('50 km').human_readable 'customary' }"

Oslo =
  lat: 59.914
  lon: 10.752
Berlin =
  lat: 52.523
  lon: 13.412
OsloToBerlin = Distance.between Oslo, Berlin

console.log "#{ OsloToBerlin.human_readable() }"
console.log 'Nice journey!' if OsloToBerlin > Distance '800 km'

Other modules

If you want to work with GeoJSON or maybe just want to calculate distance as a number (fx. kilometers or miles), it is possible to use the @turf/distance npm module.

License

The image example/earth.jpg is a rescaled version of a NASA image in the public domain. All other files are released under the MIT license:

Copyright (c) 2011 Bjarke Walling <bwp@bwp.dk>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to
deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the
rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or
sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING
FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS
IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial