Common JS module for calculating and converting Earth distances using correct great-circle distance formula.

Installation

npm install geo-distance

Notice

The lat/lon coordinates were flipped until v0.1.2. This is fixed in v0.2.0. Please be aware, when updating. Discussion here.

Usage example

For JavaScripters:

var Distance = require ( 'geo-distance' ); console .log( '' + Distance( '50 km' ).human_readable( 'customary' )); var Oslo = { lat : 59.914 , lon : 10.752 }; var Berlin = { lat : 52.523 , lon : 13.412 }; var OsloToBerlin = Distance.between(Oslo, Berlin); console .log( '' + OsloToBerlin.human_readable()); if (OsloToBerlin > Distance( '800 km' )) { console .log( 'Nice journey!' ); }

For CoffeeScripters:

Distance = require 'geo-distance' console.log "#{ Distance('50 km').human_readable 'customary' }" Oslo = lat: 59.914 lon: 10.752 Berlin = lat: 52.523 lon: 13.412 OsloToBerlin = Distance.between Oslo, Berlin console.log "#{ OsloToBerlin.human_readable() }" console.log 'Nice journey!' if OsloToBerlin > Distance '800 km'

Other modules

If you want to work with GeoJSON or maybe just want to calculate distance as a number (fx. kilometers or miles), it is possible to use the @turf/distance npm module.

License

The image example/earth.jpg is a rescaled version of a NASA image in the public domain. All other files are released under the MIT license: