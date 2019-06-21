Geo for Node.js

by Felipe Oliveira (http://twitter.com/_felipera)

Geo is a very basic, but simple, geo library for Node.js using Google's Geocode API (V3) for Geocoding and GeoHash for GeoSpatial support.

Installation

npm install geo

Usage - Geocode

var geo = require ( 'geo' ); var address = '885 6th Ave #15D New York, NY 10001' ; var sensor = false ; geo.geocoder(geo.google, address, sensor, function ( formattedAddress, latitude, longitude, details ) { console .log( "Formatted Address: " + formattedAddress); console .log( "Latitude: " + latitude); console .log( "Longitude: " + longitude); console .log( "Address details:" , details); }); var latlong = { 'latitude' : 52.5112 , 'longitude' : 13.45155 }; geo.geocoder(geo.google, latlong, sensor, function ( formattedAddress, latitude, longitude, details ) { console .log( "Formatted Address: " + formattedAddress); console .log( "Latitude: " + latitude); console .log( "Longitude: " + longitude); console .log( "Address details:" , details); });

Usage - GeoHash

var model = { 'address' : '885 6th #15D, New York, NY 10001' , 'baths' : '1' , 'beds' : '1' }; var locationGetterCallback = function ( model ) { return model[ 'address' ]; }; var geoSetterCallback = function ( model, latitude, longitude, hash, callback ) { console .log( 'Geo Hash: ' + hash); model[ 'latitude' ] = latitude; model[ 'longitude' ] = longitude; model[ 'geohash' ] = hash; callback( model ); }; geo.geomodel(model, locationGetterCallback, geoSetterCallback, function ( model ) { console .log( "Model: " + model[ 'address' ] + ', Geo: ' + model[ 'geohash' ]); });

More Information on GeoHash