So you want yourmodule.version to follow the version in package.json but are tired of updating it manually every time the version changes? Could you just require('./package.json').version or import { version } from './package.json' ? That works but for your client side apps, that would bundle the whole package.json and thus expose the versions of your dependencies and possibly other sensitive data too. It is usually a naughty thing to do! How to import only the version? Genversion to the rescue!

YES!!! This is the right answer. Nobody should be shipping their package.json file with their app. — Eric Jorgensen

Try it out

Usage is simple:

cd yourmodule npm install genversion npx genversion version.js

Voilà! The new version.js :

module . exports = '1.2.3'

Use flags to match your coding style. $ genversion --es6 --semi version.js creates:

export const version = '1.2.3' ;

Node API is also available:

> const gv = require ( 'genversion' ) > gv.generate( 'lib/version.js' , { useSemicolon: true }, ( err ) => { ... })

By default, genversion reads the version from the package.json nearest to the target version.js . In case your project contains multiple package.json files along the target path you can specify the one with --source <path> parameter. See API documentation below for details.

Integrate to your build

First install via npm.

$ npm install genversion

Genversion works by reading the current version from your package.json and then generating a simple CommonJS module file that exports the version string. For safety, the version file begins with a signature that tells genversion that it is safe to overwrite the file in the future.

module . exports = '1.2.3'

Therefore, your job is to 1) choose a target path for the version file, 2) require() the new file into your module, and 3) add genversion to your build or release pipeline. For example, let us choose the path 'lib/version.js' and require it in yourmodule/index.js:

... exports.version = require( './lib/version' ) ...

If you use --es6 flag:

... import { version } from './lib/version' export const version ...

Then, let us integrate genversion into your build task.

"scripts" : { "build" : "genversion lib/version.js && other build stuff" }

The target path is given as the first argument. If the file already exists and has been previously created by genversion, it is replaced with the new one.

Finished! Now your module has a version property that matches with package.json and is updated every time you build the project.

> var yourmodule = require ( 'yourmodule' ) > your module .version '1.2.3'

Great! Having a version property in your module is very convenient for debugging. More than once we have had the need to painstakingly debug a module, just to find out that it was a cached old version that caused the error. An inspectable version property would have helped a big time.

Command line API

Directly from $ genversion --help :

Usage : genversion [options] <target> Generates a version module at the target filepath. Options: -V, -- version output genversion's own version -v, --verbose increased output verbosity -s, --semi use semicolons in generated code - d , --double use double quotes in generated code - e , --es6 use es6 syntax in generated code - u , --strict add "use strict" in generated code -p, --source <path> search for package.json along a custom path -c, --check-only check if the version module is up to date - h , -- help display help for command

Output the genversion's own version number.

End each generated line of code with a semicolon as required by some style guides.

Use double quotes " instead of single quotes ' as required by some style guides.

Use ECMAScript 6 export const statement instead of module.exports in the generated code.

Prepend each generated file with 'use strict' as required by some style guides.

Search for the package.json along a custom path up to the system root. Defaults to the target filepath.

When --check-only flag is used, only the existence and validity of the version module is checked. No files are generated. The flag is useful for pre-commit hooks and similar.

The command exits with exit code:

0 if the version module exits and does need a refresh.

if the version module exits and does need a refresh. 1 if the version module does not exist at all.

if the version module does not exist at all. 2 if the version module exists but needs a refresh.

The command does not produce any output by default. Use -v to increase its verbosity.

Node API

You can also use genversion within your code:

const gv = require ( 'genversion' );

The available properties and functions are listed below.

Check if it is possible to generate the version module into targetPath .

Parameters:

targetPath: string. An absolute or relative file path. Relative to process.cwd() .

. opts: optional options. Available keys are: source: optional string. An absolute or relative path to a file or directory. Genversion searches for the source package.json along this path. Defaults to the value of targetPath . useSemicolon: optional boolean. Defaults to false . useDoubleQuotes: optional boolean. Defaults to false . useEs6Syntax: optional boolean. Defaults to false . useStrict: optional boolean. Defaults to false .

callback: function (err, doesExist, isByGenversion, isUpToDate), where: doesExist: boolean. True if a file at targetPath already exists. isByGenversion: boolean. True if the existing file seems like it has been generated by genversion. isUpToDate: boolean. True if the existing file contents are exactly as freshly generated.



Example:

gv.check( 'lib/version.js' , function ( err, doesExist, isByGv, isUpToDate ) { if (err) { throw err; } if (isByGenversion) { gv.generate(...) } ... });

Read the version property from the nearest package.json along the targetPath and then generate a version module file at targetPath . A custom path to package.json can be specified with opts.source .

Parameters:

targetPath: string. An absolute or relative file path. Relative to process.cwd() .

. opts: optional options. Available keys are: source: optional string. An absolute or relative path to a file or directory. Genversion searches for the source package.json along this path. Defaults to the value of targetPath . useSemicolon: optional boolean. Defaults to false . useDoubleQuotes: optional boolean. Defaults to false . useEs6Syntax: optional boolean. Defaults to false . useStrict: optional boolean. Defaults to false .

callback: function (err, version). Parameter version is the version string read from package.json . Parameter err is non-null if package.json cannot be found, its version is not a string, or writing the module fails.

Examples:

gv.generate( 'lib/version.js' , function ( err, version ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Sliding into' , version, 'like a sledge.' ); }); gv.generate( 'src/v.js' , { useSemicolon : true }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err } console .log( 'Generated version file with a semicolon.' ) })

The version string of the genversion module in semantic versioning format. Generated with genversion itself, of course ;)

Contribute

Pull requests and bug reports are highly appreciated. Please test your contribution with the following scripts:

Run test suite:

npm run test

Run only linter:

npm run lint

Visual Studio Code integration

To configure VSCode debugger for genversion development, create a file .vscode/launch.json with the following contents and adjust to your liking:

{ "version" : "0.2.0" , "configurations" : [ { "type" : "node" , "request" : "launch" , "name" : "Launch Program" , "skipFiles" : [ "<node_internals>/**" ], "program" : "${workspaceFolder}/bin/genversion.js" , "args" : [ "--semi" , "--double" , "--es6" , "--strict" , "--check-only" , "--verbose" , "target.js" ] } ] }

License

MIT

Artwork

Free Creative Commons Attribution CC-BY artwork (c) Akseli Palén, Tarina Palén

The star pattern is made with axelpale/sprinkler