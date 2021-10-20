So you want
yourmodule.version to follow the version in package.json but are tired of updating it manually every time the version changes? Could you just
require('./package.json').version or
import { version } from './package.json'? That works but for your client side apps, that would bundle the whole package.json and thus expose the versions of your dependencies and possibly other sensitive data too. It is usually a naughty thing to do! How to import only the version? Genversion to the rescue!
Usage is simple:
$ cd yourmodule
$ npm install genversion
$ npx genversion version.js
Voilà! The new
version.js:
// generated by genversion
module.exports = '1.2.3'
Use flags to match your coding style.
$ genversion --es6 --semi version.js creates:
export const version = '1.2.3';
Node API is also available:
> const gv = require('genversion')
> gv.generate('lib/version.js', { useSemicolon: true }, (err) => { ... })
By default, genversion reads the version from the
package.json nearest to the target
version.js. In case your project contains multiple
package.json files along the target path you can specify the one with
--source <path> parameter. See API documentation below for details.
First install via npm.
$ npm install genversion --save-dev
Genversion works by reading the current version from your package.json and then generating a simple CommonJS module file that exports the version string. For safety, the version file begins with a signature that tells genversion that it is safe to overwrite the file in the future.
// generated by genversion
module.exports = '1.2.3'
Therefore, your job is to 1) choose a target path for the version file, 2) require() the new file into your module, and 3) add genversion to your build or release pipeline. For example, let us choose the path 'lib/version.js' and require it in yourmodule/index.js:
...
exports.version = require('./lib/version')
...
If you use
--es6 flag:
...
import { version } from './lib/version'
export const version
...
Then, let us integrate genversion into your build task.
"scripts": {
"build": "genversion lib/version.js && other build stuff"
}
The target path is given as the first argument. If the file already exists and has been previously created by genversion, it is replaced with the new one.
Finished! Now your module has a version property that matches with package.json and is updated every time you build the project.
> var yourmodule = require('yourmodule')
> yourmodule.version
'1.2.3'
Great! Having a version property in your module is very convenient for debugging. More than once we have had the need to painstakingly debug a module, just to find out that it was a cached old version that caused the error. An inspectable version property would have helped a big time.
Directly from
$ genversion --help:
Usage: genversion [options] <target>
Generates a version module at the target filepath.
Options:
-V, --version output genversion's own version
-v, --verbose increased output verbosity
-s, --semi use semicolons in generated code
-d, --double use double quotes in generated code
-e, --es6 use es6 syntax in generated code
-u, --strict add "use strict" in generated code
-p, --source <path> search for package.json along a custom path
-c, --check-only check if the version module is up to date
-h, --help display help for command
Output the genversion's own version number.
End each generated line of code with a semicolon as required by some style guides.
Use double quotes
" instead of single quotes
' as required by some style guides.
Use ECMAScript 6
export const statement instead of
module.exports in the generated code.
Prepend each generated file with
'use strict' as required by some style guides.
Search for the package.json along a custom path up to the system root. Defaults to the target filepath.
When
--check-only flag is used, only the existence and validity of the version module is checked. No files are generated. The flag is useful for pre-commit hooks and similar.
The command exits with exit code:
0 if the version module exits and does need a refresh.
1 if the version module does not exist at all.
2 if the version module exists but needs a refresh.
The command does not produce any output by default. Use
-v to increase its verbosity.
You can also use genversion within your code:
const gv = require('genversion');
The available properties and functions are listed below.
Check if it is possible to generate the version module into
targetPath.
Parameters:
process.cwd().
targetPath.
false.
false.
false.
false.
Example:
gv.check('lib/version.js', function (err, doesExist, isByGv, isUpToDate) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
if (isByGenversion) {
gv.generate(...)
}
...
});
Read the version property from the nearest
package.json along the
targetPath and then generate a version module file at
targetPath. A custom path to
package.json can be specified with
opts.source.
Parameters:
process.cwd().
targetPath.
false.
false.
false.
false.
package.json. Parameter err is non-null if
package.json cannot be found, its version is not a string, or writing the module fails.
Examples:
gv.generate('lib/version.js', function (err, version) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Sliding into', version, 'like a sledge.');
});
gv.generate('src/v.js', { useSemicolon: true }, function (err) {
if (err) { throw err }
console.log('Generated version file with a semicolon.')
})
The version string of the genversion module in semantic versioning format. Generated with genversion itself, of course ;)
Do you use genversion in your project? We are happy to mention it in the list. Just hit us with an issue or a pull request.
Pull requests and bug reports are highly appreciated. Please test your contribution with the following scripts:
Run test suite:
$ npm run test
Run only linter:
$ npm run lint
To configure VSCode debugger for genversion development, create a file
.vscode/launch.json with the following contents and adjust to your liking:
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"type": "node",
"request": "launch",
"name": "Launch Program",
"skipFiles": [
"<node_internals>/**"
],
"program": "${workspaceFolder}/bin/genversion.js",
"args": [
"--semi",
"--double",
"--es6",
"--strict",
"--check-only",
"--verbose",
"target.js"
]
}
]
}
