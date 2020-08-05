openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

20.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Admin Panel

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/59
Readme

gentelella

Gentelella Admin is a free to use Bootstrap admin template. This template uses the default Bootstrap 4 styles along with a variety of powerful jQuery plugins and tools to create a powerful framework for creating admin panels or back-end dashboards.

Theme uses several libraries for charts, calendar, form validation, wizard style interface, off-canvas navigation menu, text forms, date range, upload area, form autocomplete, range slider, progress bars, notifications and much more.

We would love to see how you use this awesome admin template. You can notify us about your site, app or service by tweeting to @colorlib. Once the list will grown long enough we will write a post similar to this to showcase the best examples.

Theme Demo

Gentelella Bootstrap Admin Template

Template Demo

Documentation

Documentation

Installation via Package Manager

Our goal is to make it installable on different Package Manager! Do you want to use it on your favorite Package Manager and you know how? Pull request all the way!

As of now, this is some installation available:

Bower

bower install gentelella --save

npm

npm install gentelella --save

yarn

yarn add gentelella

How to contribute

To contribute, please ensure that you have stable Node.js and npm installed.

Test if Gulp CLI is installed by running gulp --version. If the command isn't found, run npm install -g gulp. For more information about installing Gulp, see the Gulp's Getting Started.

To have all gulp dependencies run npm install

If gulp is installed, follow the steps below.

  1. Fork and clone the repo.
  2. Run gulp, this will open gentelella on your default browser
  3. Now you can code, code and code!
  4. Submit a pull request

Gentelella for other platforms and frameworks

Let us know if you have done integration for this admin template on other platforms and frameworks and we'll be happy to share your work.

Scripts included:

  • Bootstrap
  • Font Awesome
  • jQuery-Autocomplete
  • FullCalendar
  • Charts.js
  • Bootstrap Colorpicker
  • Cropper
  • dataTables
  • Date Range Picker for Bootstrap
  • Dropzone
  • easyPieChart
  • ECharts
  • bootstrap-wysiwyg
  • Flot - Javascript plotting library for jQuery.
  • gauge.js
  • iCheck
  • jquery.inputmask plugin
  • Ion.RangeSlider
  • jQuery
  • jVectorMap
  • moment.js
  • Morris.js - pretty time-series line graphs
  • PNotify - Awesome JavaScript notifications
  • NProgress
  • Pace
  • Parsley
  • bootstrap-progressbar
  • select2
  • Sidebar Transitions - simple off-canvas navigations
  • Skycons - canvas based wather icons
  • jQuery Sparklines plugin
  • switchery - Turns HTML checkbox inputs into beautiful iOS style switches
  • jQuery Tags Input Plugin
  • Autosize - resizes text area to fit text
  • validator - HTML from validator using jQuery
  • jQuery Smart Wizard

Other templates and useful resources

  • Free Bootstrap Admin Templates - List of the best Free Bootstrap admin dashboard templates that are available for free for personal and commercial use.
  • Free Admin Templates - Long list of the best free HTML5 powered admin dashboard templates. Available for personal and commercial use.
  • Angular Templates - List of the most popular admin templates based on AngularJS.
  • HTML Admin Templates - Most of these templates are based on AngularJS and uses a stunning Material design.
  • Bootstrap Admin Templates - List of premium Bootstrap admin templates that uses a minimal flat or material design. Majority of these themes uses AngularJS but HTML5 versions are also available.
  • WordPress Admin Templates - List of the best WordPress admin dashboard templates and plugins that will add a personal touch to your WordPress dashboard.
  • WordPress Themes - A huge selection of the best free WordPress themes that are all licensed under GPL and are available for personal and commercial use without restrictions.

License information

Gentelella is licensed under The MIT License (MIT). Which means that you can use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software. But you always need to state that Colorlib is the original author of this template.

Project is developed and maintained by Colorlib and Aigars Silkalns

