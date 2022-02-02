Flexibly search and get the information of characters, talents, constellations, weapons, weapon material, talent material, artifacts, food recipes, domains, etc.

All in-game languages are supported for query and result.

Install Node v12 or higher. Install npm. Then install this package into your project with:

npm install genshin-db

Start with:

const genshindb = require ( 'genshin-db' );

REFER TO EXAMPLES.md since the readme below isn't detailed.

Every query input string will be autocompleted to match available values. This means doing something like genshin.characters('amb') will give the same results as genshin.characters('amber'). If there are no results, then undefined will be returned.

Data format may change frequently. If you need to know the data format for some specific version of this library, you can go to the github and switch to the tag version you're on. Then go into the data folder and look at the data to find the format. Don't look into the template folder since it isn't up-to-date.

If you need help or have questions, you can talk to me in my discord.

Table of Contents

Options

The following are the default options that the library starts off with. If you want to change it, then call genshindb.setOptions .

{ dumpResult : false , matchAltNames : true , matchAliases : false , matchCategories : false , verboseCategories : false , queryLanguages : [ "English" ], resultLanguage : "English" }

If matchCategories is set to true, then the query may match a category like genshindb.characters('Geo'). An array of string names will be returned. If verboseCategories is set to true, then an array of objects will be returned instead.

Supported languages options are: ChineseSimplified, ChineseTraditional, English, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese.

Query Functions

Returns the profile info for characters.

Possible query inputs include: character names, character titles, constellation names, birthday months, elements, substats, weapon types, genders, regions, rarities, and 'name' for the list of all characters. The result also includes a function to calculate the stats of the character at each level.

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Returns the combat skills and passive skills for characters.

Possible query inputs include: character names, upgrade materials.

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Returns the constellation information for characters.

Possible query inputs include: character names.

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Possible inputs for query parameter are:

all weapon names

all weapon types

all rarities

all weapon ascension material types

"names"

The result also includes a function to calculate the stats of the weapon at each level.

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Possible inputs for query parameter are:

all weapon ascension material names

all days of the week

all regions

all domains of forgery

"names"

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Possible inputs for query parameter are:

all talent book names

all days of the week

all regions

all domains of mastery

"names"

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

rarity, type, 'WOOD', ingredient, specialty liyue, domains, days of week, talent books, etc.

"names"

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Possible inputs for query parameter are:

all artifact set names

all rarities

"names"

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Possible inputs for query parameter are:

all recipe names

all rarities

all recipe types

all ingredients

all buffs

all characters with specialty dishes

Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Possible inputs for query parameter are:

all domain names

domain entrance names

domain types

recommended elements

days of week

Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Possible inputs for query parameter are:

all enemy names

enemy type: "COMMON", "ELITE", "BOSS"

enemy category (found in in-game archive)

Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.

Input the name of an element

dunno about this

Adding Custom Names

If you want to add your own search string to return a specific search data, then you can! For example, the following code will allow you to search "Harem King" to retrieve the character data for Aether.

genshindb.addAltName(genshindb.Languages.English, genshindb.Folders.characters, "Harem King" , "Aether" ); genshindb.characters( "harem" );

These do NOT persist if you restart. If you need these to persist, come into my discord and let's talk about it. :)

Adds the altname as a custom name to reach query inside the language / folder combination.

The enum for available languages is at genshindb.Languages . Or look inside language.js

The enum for available folders is at genshindb.Folders . Or look inside folder.js

altname is the custom name you want to add. Autocomplete will be available for this.

query is the name of the data you want to attach your custom name too. It must be in the language you specified previously.

Returns true or false depending on if your altname was successfully added or not.

Removes the altname from a language / folder combination.

Returns true or false depending on if your altname was successfully deleted or not.

limit is an object with the following type:

{ maxLength?: number, maxCount?: number }

maxLength: You can set the max character length limit for altnames to be added. If your character limit is 5, then altname "Drunk Bard" will not be added when you try to add it.

maxCount: You can also set the max number of custom names allowed. This is to prevent accidents where you run out of memory.

Notes

Is using JSON as a database a good idea? Probably not. Is MIT License the correct license? Probably not.

Contributing

The best way to contribute to this project is to write up feature requests in GitHub issues. Also join my discord show me what you've built so I know this is useful to people :)

My ambition for this library is to include most of the relevant genshin data so it can be downloaded and used easily with any project. Credits to GenshinData repo for the datamined files.

If you just want to take the data and use it yourself, you are welcome to do so. All the data is in src/data . Minified data is generated in src/min . You can use the index in src/data/index to map between the data name and file name. The stats for character and weapon levels are calculated in src/getdata.js . If you need any help feel free to write an issue or jump into my discord and talk to me directly. I would appreciate it a lot if people showed me the projects they've done with the help of the parsed data.

Typescript

I made an index.d.ts file. It probably works.

Here's a bunch of examples for typing:

characters ( "names" , { matchCategories : true }); characters ( "names" , { matchCategories : true, verboseCategories : true }); characters ( "names" ); characters ( "names" , { matchCategories : false }); characters ( "foobar" ); characters ( "foobar" , { matchCategories : false }); characters ( "foobar" , { verboseCategories : true }); characters ( "foobar" , { matchCategories : true }); characters ( "foobar" , { matchCategories : true, verboseCategories : true });

Please write up an issue if something doesn't work.

Distributions for Web/Node

If you don't want to use the npm package, then you can take a look at the prebuilt distributions that can be used easily from web or in your Node project. Read the documentation about it here.

Webpack

If for some reason you want to customize genshin-db into your own webpack dist.

First you'll need to clone this repo.

If you want to build a webpack just do npm run build and it'll appear in the dist/genshindb.js. Then you can call all the query functions from above using genshindb as the variable. Or you can change the options in webpack.config.js to better fit how you want to use it.

The distribution will be quite large. More than 15mb. If you wish to reduce the size of this, then you can remove the data for languages you don't need. Simply append a space-separated list of languages that you wish to ONLY include in the webpack.

For example: npm run build english will produce a distribution in the dist folder with only the English genshin data.

More examples: npm run build english chinesesimplified korean japanese , npm run build french german

Available language names can be found in src/language.js file. Or you can scroll up to the setOptions section in this readme.

If you want to specify only specific folders, then you can as well.

For example: run build english characters weapons will produce a distribution with only English characters and weapons data.

Available folder names can be found in src/folder.js file.

Time and Space

Updated 9/8/2021.

genshin-db is around 18mb. If you're serving content, please do not send the entire package to the client. A web page receiving the entire webpack will take some time to load, which does not provide for the best user experience.

My query functions aren't the fastest thing in existence. But it is fast enough that it doesn't really matter. Unless you're running the code on a real potato.

console .time(); for ( let i = 0 ; i < 5000 ; i++) { tmp = genshindb.material( 'names' , { matchCategories : true , verboseCategories : true , queryLanguages :[ 'eng' , 'jp' , 'ko' ]} ); } console .timeEnd();

You're likely not gonna have a problem unless you're handling thousands of queries per second with more than one query language enabled. Make an issue if you're actually having problems.