Flexibly search and get the information of characters, talents, constellations, weapons, weapon material, talent material, artifacts, food recipes, domains, etc.
All in-game languages are supported for query and result.
Install Node v12 or higher. Install npm. Then install this package into your project with:
npm install genshin-db
Start with:
const genshindb = require('genshin-db');
REFER TO EXAMPLES.md since the readme below isn't detailed.
Every query input string will be autocompleted to match available values. This means doing something like genshin.characters('amb') will give the same results as genshin.characters('amber'). If there are no results, then undefined will be returned.
Data format may change frequently. If you need to know the data format for some specific version of this library, you can go to the github and switch to the tag version you're on. Then go into the data folder and look at the data to find the format. Don't look into the template folder since it isn't up-to-date.
If you need help or have questions, you can talk to me in my discord.
The following are the default options that the library starts off with. If you want to change it, then call
genshindb.setOptions.
{
dumpResult: false, // The query result will return an object with the properties: query, folder, match, options, filename, result.
matchAltNames: true, // Allows the matching of alternate or custom names.
matchAliases: false, // Allows the matching of aliases. These are searchable fields that returns the data object the query matched in.
matchCategories: false, // Allows the matching of categories. If true, then returns an array if it matches.
verboseCategories: false, // Used if a category is matched. If true, then replaces each string name in the array with the data object instead.
queryLanguages: ["English"], // Array of languages that your query will be searched in.
resultLanguage: "English" // Output language that you want your results to be in.
}
If matchCategories is set to true, then the query may match a category like genshindb.characters('Geo'). An array of string names will be returned. If verboseCategories is set to true, then an array of objects will be returned instead.
Supported languages options are: ChineseSimplified, ChineseTraditional, English, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese.
Returns the profile info for characters.
Possible query inputs include: character names, character titles, constellation names, birthday months, elements, substats, weapon types, genders, regions, rarities, and 'name' for the list of all characters. The result also includes a function to calculate the stats of the character at each level.
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Returns the combat skills and passive skills for characters.
Possible query inputs include: character names, upgrade materials.
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Returns the constellation information for characters.
Possible query inputs include: character names.
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Possible inputs for query parameter are:
The result also includes a function to calculate the stats of the weapon at each level.
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Possible inputs for query parameter are:
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Possible inputs for query parameter are:
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Possible inputs for query parameter are:
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Possible inputs for query parameter are:
Check out categories.json file to see choices for each category.\ Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Possible inputs for query parameter are:
Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Possible inputs for query parameter are:
Check out examples.md to see example inputs and outputs for this function.
Input the name of an element
If you want to add your own search string to return a specific search data, then you can! For example, the following code will allow you to search "Harem King" to retrieve the character data for Aether.
genshindb.addAltName(genshindb.Languages.English, genshindb.Folders.characters, "Harem King", "Aether");
genshindb.characters("harem"); // returns data for Aether
These do NOT persist if you restart. If you need these to persist, come into my discord and let's talk about it. :)
Adds the
altname as a custom name to reach
query inside the
language/
folder combination.
The enum for available languages is at
genshindb.Languages. Or look inside language.js
The enum for available folders is at
genshindb.Folders. Or look inside folder.js
altname is the custom name you want to add. Autocomplete will be available for this.
query is the name of the data you want to attach your custom name too. It must be in the language you specified previously.
Returns true or false depending on if your altname was successfully added or not.
Removes the
altname from a
language/
folder combination.
Returns true or false depending on if your altname was successfully deleted or not.
limit is an object with the following type:
{
maxLength?: number, // default is 100
maxCount?: number // default is 1000
}
maxLength: You can set the max character length limit for altnames to be added. If your character limit is 5, then altname "Drunk Bard" will not be added when you try to add it.
maxCount: You can also set the max number of custom names allowed. This is to prevent accidents where you run out of memory.
Is using JSON as a database a good idea? Probably not. Is MIT License the correct license? Probably not.
The best way to contribute to this project is to write up feature requests in GitHub issues. Also join my discord show me what you've built so I know this is useful to people :)
My ambition for this library is to include most of the relevant genshin data so it can be downloaded and used easily with any project. Credits to GenshinData repo for the datamined files.
If you just want to take the data and use it yourself, you are welcome to do so. All the data is in
src/data. Minified data is generated in
src/min. You can use the index in
src/data/index to map between the data name and file name. The stats for character and weapon levels are calculated in
src/getdata.js. If you need any help feel free to write an issue or jump into my discord and talk to me directly. I would appreciate it a lot if people showed me the projects they've done with the help of the parsed data.
I made an index.d.ts file. It probably works.
Here's a bunch of examples for typing:
characters("names", { matchCategories: true }); // string[]
characters("names", { matchCategories: true, verboseCategories: true }); // Character[]
characters("names"); // Character | undefined
characters("names", { matchCategories: false }); // Character | undefined
characters("foobar"); // Character | undefined
characters("foobar", { matchCategories: false }); // Character | undefined
characters("foobar", { verboseCategories: true }); // Character | undefined
characters("foobar", { matchCategories: true }); // Character | string[] | undefined
characters("foobar", { matchCategories: true, verboseCategories: true }); // Character | Character[] | undefined
Please write up an issue if something doesn't work.
If you don't want to use the npm package, then you can take a look at the prebuilt distributions that can be used easily from web or in your Node project. Read the documentation about it here.
If for some reason you want to customize genshin-db into your own webpack dist.
First you'll need to clone this repo.
If you want to build a webpack just do
npm run build and it'll appear in the dist/genshindb.js. Then you can call all the query functions from above using genshindb as the variable. Or you can change the options in webpack.config.js to better fit how you want to use it.
The distribution will be quite large. More than 15mb. If you wish to reduce the size of this, then you can remove the data for languages you don't need. Simply append a space-separated list of languages that you wish to ONLY include in the webpack.
For example:
npm run build english will produce a distribution in the dist folder with only the English genshin data.
More examples:
npm run build english chinesesimplified korean japanese,
npm run build french german
Available language names can be found in src/language.js file. Or you can scroll up to the setOptions section in this readme.
If you want to specify only specific folders, then you can as well.
For example:
run build english characters weapons will produce a distribution with only English characters and weapons data.
Available folder names can be found in src/folder.js file.
Updated 9/8/2021.
genshin-db is around 18mb. If you're serving content, please do not send the entire package to the client. A web page receiving the entire webpack will take some time to load, which does not provide for the best user experience.
My query functions aren't the fastest thing in existence. But it is fast enough that it doesn't really matter. Unless you're running the code on a real potato.
console.time();
for(let i = 0; i < 5000; i++) {
tmp = genshindb.material('names', { matchCategories:true, verboseCategories:true, queryLanguages:['eng', 'jp', 'ko']} );
}
console.timeEnd();
// default: 1.043s
You're likely not gonna have a problem unless you're handling thousands of queries per second with more than one query language enabled. Make an issue if you're actually having problems.