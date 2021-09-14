A JavaScript package that leverages Genius API to search and fetch song lyrics and album art.
It doesn't use any native node dependencies and therefore, can be used on the client-side.
Install with npm
npm install --save genius-lyrics-api
Or install with Yarn
yarn add genius-lyrics-api
Get the Genius Developer Access Token
import { getLyrics, getSong } from 'genius-lyrics-api';
const options = {
apiKey: 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
title: 'Blinding Lights',
artist: 'The Weeknd',
optimizeQuery: true
};
getLyrics(options).then((lyrics) => console.log(lyrics));
getSong(options).then((song) =>
console.log(`
${song.id}
${song.title}
${song.url}
${song.albumArt}
${song.lyrics}`)
);
⚠️ You may get a CORS block error while testing on localhost. To bypass this, you need to disable Same-Origin Policy in your browser. You may follow the instructions here.
type options {
title: string;
artist: string;
apiKey: string; // Genius developer access token
optimizeQuery?: boolean; // Setting this to true will optimize the query for best results
authHeader?: boolean; // Whether to include auth header in the search request. 'false' by default.
}
🚨 All properties in the options object are required except
optimizeQuery and
authHeader. If
title or
artist is unknown, pass an empty string.
type song {
id: number; // Genius song id
title: string; // Song title
url: string; // Genius webpage URL for the song
lyrics: string; // Song lyrics
albumArt: string; // URL of the album art image (jpg/png)
}
type searchResult {
id: number; // Genius song id
url: string; // Genius webpage URL for the song
title: string; // Song title
albumArt: string; // URL of the album art image (jpg/png)
}
genius-lyrics-api exposes the following methods:
getLyrics(options | url)
Accepts options or the url to a Genius song.
Returns a promise that resolves to a string containing lyrics. Returns
null if no lyrics are found.
getAlbumArt(options)
Accepts an options object.
Returns a promise that resolves to a url (string) to the song's album art. Returns
null if no url is found.
getSong(options)
Accepts an options object.
Returns a promise that resolves to an object of type song. Returns
null if song is not found.
searchSong(options)
Accepts an options object.
Returns a promise that resolves to an array of type searchResult. Returns
null if no matches are found.
getSongById(id: (number | string))
Accepts a valid Genius song ID. IDs can be found using the
searchSong method.
Returns a promise that resolves to an object of type song.
If you find this package useful, hit that sweet sweet ⭐️ button.
This has very serious error which is it sometimes scrape a random article from nowhere. I ended up with having a quote from a book about french revolution.Eventually the entire data I got from this was 70% correct data and 30% of super random books.