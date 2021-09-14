A JavaScript package that leverages Genius API to search and fetch song lyrics and album art.

It doesn't use any native node dependencies and therefore, can be used on the client-side.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install --save genius-lyrics-api

Or install with Yarn

yarn add genius-lyrics-api

Usage

Get the Genius Developer Access Token



import { getLyrics, getSong } from 'genius-lyrics-api' ;

const options = { apiKey : 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' , title : 'Blinding Lights' , artist : 'The Weeknd' , optimizeQuery : true }; getLyrics(options).then( ( lyrics ) => console .log(lyrics)); getSong(options).then( ( song ) => console .log( ` ${song.id} ${song.title} ${song.url} ${song.albumArt} ${song.lyrics} ` ) );

⚠️ You may get a CORS block error while testing on localhost. To bypass this, you need to disable Same-Origin Policy in your browser. You may follow the instructions here.

Types

type options { title: string; artist: string; apiKey: string; // Genius developer access token optimizeQuery?: boolean ; // Setting this to true will optimize the query for best results authHeader?: boolean ; // Whether to include auth header in the search request. 'false' by default . }

🚨 All properties in the options object are required except optimizeQuery and authHeader . If title or artist is unknown, pass an empty string.

type song { id: number ; title: string ; url: string ; lyrics: string ; albumArt: string ; }

type searchResult { id: number ; url: string ; title: string ; albumArt: string ; }

Methods

genius-lyrics-api exposes the following methods:

Accepts options or the url to a Genius song.

Returns a promise that resolves to a string containing lyrics. Returns null if no lyrics are found.

Accepts an options object.

Returns a promise that resolves to a url (string) to the song's album art. Returns null if no url is found.

Accepts an options object.

Returns a promise that resolves to an object of type song. Returns null if song is not found.

Accepts an options object.

Returns a promise that resolves to an array of type searchResult. Returns null if no matches are found.

Accepts a valid Genius song ID. IDs can be found using the searchSong method.

Returns a promise that resolves to an object of type song.

