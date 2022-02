Genius Lyrics 🎵

🤔 Whats is this?

Just a simple lyrics fetcher that uses Genius. This also has official API implementations.

💻 Installation

npm install genius-lyrics

⚙️ Usage

const Genius = require ( "genius-lyrics" ); const Client = new Genius.Client( "top-secret-optional-key" );

✏️ Examples

Requiring

JavaScript

TypeScript

import Genius from "genius-lyrics" ; const Client = new Genius.Client( "top-secret-optional-key" );

Fetching a Song and Lyrics

const searches = await Client.songs.search( "faded" ); const firstSong = searches[ 0 ]; console .log( "About the Song:

" , firstSong, "

" ); const lyrics = await firstSong.lyrics(); console .log( "Lyrics of the Song:

" , lyrics, "

" );

Fetching an Artist