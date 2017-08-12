openbase logo
genius-api

by Joakim Ahrlin
0.4.1 (see all)

node.js client for the Genius API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

genius-api

node.js client for the Genius API

by Joakim Ahrlin

node.js client for the Genius API

uses ES6 promises to avoid callback hell.

installation

$ npm install genius-api --save

usage

more information about the different options can be found in the Genius API docs

var api = require('genius-api');
var genius = new api(process.env.GENIUS_CLIENT_ACCESS_TOKEN);

//get annotation
genius.annotation(6737668).then(function(response) {
  console.log(response.annotation);
});

//get referents by song_id, with options
genius.referents({song_id: 378195}, {per_page: 2}).then(function(response) {
  console.log('referents', response.referents);
});

//get referents by web_page_id, with options
genius.referents({web_page_id: 10347}, {per_page: 5}).then(function(response) {
  console.log('referents', response.referents);
});

//get song
genius.song(378195).then(function(response) {
  console.log('song', response.song);  
});

//get artist
genius.artist(16775).then(function(response) {
  console.log('artist', response.artist);
});

//get web page, with options
genius.webPage({raw_annotatable_url: 'https://docs.genius.com'}).then(function(response) {
  console.log('web page', response.web_page);
});

//search
genius.search('Run the Jewels').then(function(response) {
  console.log('hits', response.hits);
});

//error handling á la promise
genius.song(378195).then(function(response) {
  console.log('song', response.song);
}).catch(function(error) {
  console.error(error);
});

tests

$ git clone https://github.com/jahrlin/genius-api.git
$ cd genius-api
$ GENIUS_CLIENT_ACCESS_TOKEN={ACCESS_TOKEN} mocha

