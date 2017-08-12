by Joakim Ahrlin

node.js client for the Genius API

uses ES6 promises to avoid callback hell.

installation

$ npm install genius-api --save

usage

more information about the different options can be found in the Genius API docs

var api = require ( 'genius-api' ); var genius = new api(process.env.GENIUS_CLIENT_ACCESS_TOKEN); genius.annotation( 6737668 ).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.annotation); }); genius.referents({ song_id : 378195 }, { per_page : 2 }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'referents' , response.referents); }); genius.referents({ web_page_id : 10347 }, { per_page : 5 }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'referents' , response.referents); }); genius.song( 378195 ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'song' , response.song); }); genius.artist( 16775 ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'artist' , response.artist); }); genius.webPage({ raw_annotatable_url : 'https://docs.genius.com' }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'web page' , response.web_page); }); genius.search( 'Run the Jewels' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'hits' , response.hits); }); genius.song( 378195 ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'song' , response.song); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .error(error); });

tests