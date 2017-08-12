by Joakim Ahrlin
node.js client for the Genius API
uses ES6 promises to avoid callback hell.
$ npm install genius-api --save
more information about the different options can be found in the Genius API docs
var api = require('genius-api');
var genius = new api(process.env.GENIUS_CLIENT_ACCESS_TOKEN);
//get annotation
genius.annotation(6737668).then(function(response) {
console.log(response.annotation);
});
//get referents by song_id, with options
genius.referents({song_id: 378195}, {per_page: 2}).then(function(response) {
console.log('referents', response.referents);
});
//get referents by web_page_id, with options
genius.referents({web_page_id: 10347}, {per_page: 5}).then(function(response) {
console.log('referents', response.referents);
});
//get song
genius.song(378195).then(function(response) {
console.log('song', response.song);
});
//get artist
genius.artist(16775).then(function(response) {
console.log('artist', response.artist);
});
//get web page, with options
genius.webPage({raw_annotatable_url: 'https://docs.genius.com'}).then(function(response) {
console.log('web page', response.web_page);
});
//search
genius.search('Run the Jewels').then(function(response) {
console.log('hits', response.hits);
});
//error handling á la promise
genius.song(378195).then(function(response) {
console.log('song', response.song);
}).catch(function(error) {
console.error(error);
});
$ git clone https://github.com/jahrlin/genius-api.git
$ cd genius-api
$ GENIUS_CLIENT_ACCESS_TOKEN={ACCESS_TOKEN} mocha