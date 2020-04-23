GenieJS 🧞 A JavaScript library committed to improving user experience by empowering users to interact with web apps using the keyboard (better than cryptic shortcuts). Genie |ˈjēnē| (noun): a spirit of Arabian folklore, as traditionally depicted imprisoned within a bottle or oil lamp, and capable of granting wishes when summoned.

The problem

You want to enable users to power through your application with the keyboard, but you're limited on the kinds of reasonable keyboard shortcuts you can use.

This solution

GenieJS is a library to emulate the same kind of behavior seen in apps like Alfred. Essentially, you register actions associated with keywords. Then you can request the genie to perform that action based on the best keyword match for a given keyword.

Over time, the genie will learn the actions more associated with specific keywords and those will be come first when a list of matching actions is requested. If that didn't make sense, don't worry, hopefully the tutorial, tests, and demo will help explain how it works.

Vernacular

Wish: An object with an id, action, and magic words.

Action: What to call when this wish is to be executed.

Magic Word: Keywords for a wish used to match it with given magic words.

On Deck: The second wish of preference for a certain magic word which will be King of the Hill if chosen again.

King of the Hill: The wish which gets preference for a certain magic word until the On Deck wish is chosen again (it then becomes On Deck).

How to use it

If you're using RequireJS then you can simply require('path/to/genie') . Or you could simply include the regular script tag:

< script src = "./bower_components/genie.js" > </ script >

genie is a function with a few useful functions as properties of genie . The flow of using GenieJS is simple:

var trashWish = genie({ magicWords : 'Take out the trash' , action : function ( ) { console .log( 'Yes! I love taking out the trash!' ) }, }) var vacuumWish = genie({ magicWords : [ 'Get dust out of the carpet' , 'vacuum' ], action : function ( ) { console .log( 'Can NOT wait to get that dust out of that carpet!' ) }, }) genie.getMatchingWishes( 'vacuum' ) genie.getMatchingWishes( 'out' ) genie.makeWish(trashWish.id) genie.makeWish(vacuumWish)

So far it doesn't look too magical, but the true magic comes in the form of genie giving preference to wishes that were recently chosen with a given keyword. To do this, you need to provide genie with a magic word to associate the wish with, like so:

genie.makeWish(vacuumWish, 'out' ) genie.getMatchingWishes( 'out' )

As you'll notice, the order of the two wishes is changed because genie gave preference to the vacuumWish because the last time makeWish was called with the the 'out' magic word, vacuumWish was the wish given.

This behavior simulates apps such as Alfred which is the goal of this library!

API

Genie is undergoing an overhaul on the API documentation using autodocs. It is still being worked on, but you can see that documentation here.

Below you can see full documentation. It's just less enjoyable to read...

Objects

There are a few internal objects you may want to be aware of:

var wishObject = { id : 'string' , data : { timesMade : { total : 0 , magicWords : { 'Magic Word' : 1 , }, }, }, context : { all : [ 'string' ], any : [ 'string' ], none : [ 'string' ], }, keywords : [ 'string' ], action : function ( wish, magicWord ) {}, } var enteredMagicWords = { h : { wishes : [ 'wishid1' , 'wishid2' ], e : { l : { l : { o : { wishes : [ 'wishid3' , 'wishid4' ], }, }, p : { wishes : [ 'wishid5' , 'wishid2' ], }, }, }, }, } var pathContext = { paths : [ 'string' ], regexes : [ /regex/gi ], contexts : 'The context to apply' , }

You have the following api to use at your discretion:

genie({ id : string | optional, data : object | optional, context : string || [string] || { all : [string], any : [string], none : [string] } | optional, action : function | required , magicWords : string || [ string ] | required }); /* * Removes the wish from the registered wishes and the enteredMagicWords * Returns the deregisteredWish */ genie . deregisterWish ( id [string || wishObject | required] ); /* * Removes all wishes which have any of the given context ( s ). */ genie . deregisterWishesWithContext ( context [string || array | required] ); /* * calls options ( ) with default options and returns the old options */ genie . reset ( ); /* * Returns an array of wishes which match in order : * 1. Most recently made wishes with the given magicWord * 2. Following the order of their initial registration */ genie . getMatchingWishes ( magicWord [string | required] ); /* * Replace genie ' s matching algorithm with your own . * Gives you three parameters : * - wishes ( all genie wishes ) * - magicWord ( the magicWord to match ) * - context ( genie 's current context) * - enteredMagicWords (genie' s current enteredMagicWords object ) */ genie . overrideMatchingAlgorithm ( function(wishes, magicWord, context, enteredMagicWords ) { }); genie.restoreMatchingAlgorithm(); genie.makeWish(id [string || wishObject | required], magicWord [string | optional]); genie.getWishesInContext(context [string || array | optional]); genie.getWishesWithContext(context [string || array | required], type [string | optional | 'any' ], wishContextTypes) { genie.getWish(id [string || array | required]); genie.options({ wishes : object | optional, noWishMerge : boolean | optional, previousId : number | optional, enteredMagicWords : object | optional, context : string | optional, enabled : boolean | optional, returnOnDisabled : boolean | optional }); genie.mergeWishes(wishes); genie.context(newContext [string || array | optional]); genie.addContext(newContext [string || array | optional]); genie.removeContext(newContext [string || array | optional]); genie.restoreContext(); genie.revertContext(); genie.updatePathContext(path, noDeregister); genie.addPathContext(pathContext); genie.removePathContext(pathContext); genie.enabled(boolean | optional); genie.returnOnDisabled(boolean | optional);

Special Wish Actions

There are some actions that are common use cases, so genie helps with these (currently only one special wish action):

Navigation

You for the action of the wish you can provide either a string (URL) or an object with a destination property (URL). If the action is an object this gives you a few options:

openNewTab - If truthy, this will open the URL using '_blank'. Otherwise opens in the current window.

That's all for now... any other ideas?

About Matching Priority

The wishes returned from getMatchingWishes are ordered with the following priority

King of the Hill for the given magicWords (genie optimistically anticipates this as well) On Deck for the given magicWords (also optimistically anticipated) If the given magic word is equal to any magic words of a wish If the given magic word is the start to any magic word of a wish (i.e. 'he' in 'hello'); If the given magic word is the start to any word in a magic word (i.e. 'wo' in 'hello world'); If the given magic word is contained in any magic words of a wish If the given magic word is an acronym of any magic words of a wish If the given magic word matches the order of characters in any magic words of a wish.

Just trust the genie. He knows best. And if you think otherwise, let me know or (even better) contribute :)

About Optimistic Anticipation

Genie keeps track of which wishes were executed with which magic words so it knows which wish is "King of the Hill" and "On Deck." But it's not a simple string-to-string comparison. If I have a wish with the magic words of 'Do laundry' and another with 'Laundry stinks ' then make the 'Do laundry ' wish with 'laundry ', I would have to type the entire word 'laundry ' before 'Do laundry' came up to the top. So genie will anticipate that what I'm typing to be 'laundry' until I type something that renders this impossible (like if I type 'lan' , it will anticipate 'laundry ' until I type the 'n' and keep 'Do laundry' at the top until I do).

This is possible because the structure of object that genie uses to keep track of entered magic words:

"enteredMagicWords" : { "w" : { "i" : { "s" : { "h" : { "wishes" : [ "g-4" , "g-3" ] } }, "wishes" : [ "g-5" ] } } }

If you're curious, look in the code :-)

About Context

Genie has a concept of context that allows you to switch between sets of wishes easily. It's a toss up between context and the matching algorithm on which is more complex but hopefully I can explain it well enough for you! Each wish is given the default context which is universe unless one is provided when it is registered. Wishes will only behave normally in getMatchingWishes and makeWish when they are in context.

The easiest way to think of a wish context is that it is structured like so:

{ all : [ 'context1' , 'context2' ], any : [ 'context3' , 'context4' ], none : [ 'context5' , 'context6' ] }

If you set a wish's context to a string or array of strings, it behaves like so:

var wish = genie({ context : [ 'context1' , 'context2' ], }) console .log(wish.context)

There are a few ways for a wish to definitely be in context:

Genie's current context is the default context The wish's context is the default context (does not apply if it simply contains the default context) The wish's context is equal to the current context

If none of these are true, then these things must be true for the wish to be in context:

Genie's context does not contain any of the wish's context.none contexts if it exists. Genie's context contains at least one of the wish's context.any contexts if it exists. Genie's context contains all of the wish's context.all contexts if it exists.

Checkout the tests for #context to see more how this works. Here's a simple demonstration:

wish0.context wish1.context = 'context1' wish2.context = [ 'context1' , 'context2' ] wish3.context = 'context3' genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.context( 'context1' ) genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.context( 'context2' ) genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.context( 'context3' ) genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.context([ 'context1' , 'context2' ]) genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.context([ 'context1' , 'context3' ]) genie.getMatchingWishes()

genie.context = [ 'context1' , 'context2' , 'context3' , 'context4' ] wish0.context wish1.context = { any : [ 'context2' , 'context5' ], } wish2.context = { none : [ 'context3' , 'context5' ], } wish3.context = { all : [ 'context1' , 'context5' ], } genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.context([ 'context5' , 'context1' ]) genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.context([ 'context2' ]) genie.getMatchingWishes() genie.restoreContext() genie.getMatchingWishes()

Path Context

A big use case for context is to have a url path (or route) represent the context for genie. For example, if you have an email app, you can have the /index and the /message/:id routes which would have different contexts. Instead of managing this yourself, genie can help you a little. Genie will not watch the URL for you, so you have to do that yourself. This is by design. At any time, you can call genie.updatePathContext(window.location.pathname) and genie will update the context based on an internal variable called _pathContexts . You have control over what's in this array using the genie.addPathContext(pathContext) and the genie.removePathContext(pathContext) methods. A pathContext object looks like this:

{ paths : string || array of strings | optional (either this or regexes), regexes : regex || array of regexes | optional (either this or paths), contexts : string || array of strings | required }

The contexts variable is special and is associated with the regexes variable. The easiest way to describe this is via an example:

If I have a pathContext object like this:

{ regexes : [ /\/pizza\/(-\d+|\d+)/gi , /\/pizza\/(pepperoni)/gi ], contexts : 'a-page-{{1}}' }

Then, when I call genie.updatePathContext('/pizza/1234') it will match this pathContext and genie will automatically change a-page-{{1}} to a-page-1234 .

The 1 in a-page-{{1}} represents the group that is matched on the path in the regex. It will replace the digit in {{\d}} with the group that's matched (Note: in true JavaScript form, group 0 represents the entire match string, hence, 1 is the first group in parentheses).

Enabling & Disabling

To give you a little more control, you can enable and disable genie globally. All genie functions go through a check to make sure genie is enabled. If it is enabled, everything works as expected. If it is disabled, then genie will return an empty object/array/string depending on what the function you're calling is expecting. This behavior is to prevent the need to do null/undefined checking everywhere you use genie and can be disabled as well via the returnOnDisabled function.

Merging Wishes

To persist the user's experience, you may want to store the result of genie.options() in localStorage or even a database associated with the user. Then after you have registered all the wishes for the user you load the options by calling genie.options({wishes: usersOptions}) . The problem with this is that usersOptions wont have the actions for wishes, so this would overwrite the wishes with a bunch that don't have actions.

To prevent this, by default when you call genie.options genie will merge the wishes. So any new wishes provided will either overwrite wishes with the same ID, but preserve the action of the old version if the new version doesn't have an action already. It will also preserve wishes which existed before and don't have matching ids.

To completely overwrite the existing wishes, simply pass in noWishMerge along with the wishes.

Note: Genie provides direct access to the mergeWishes function as well.

Inspiration

I built this after I was trying to add keyboard shortcuts to an application at work and ran out of letters that made sense. I was heavily inspired by Alfred.

Other Solutions

Similar solutions we know of:

If you are aware of other solutions please make a pull request and add it here!

Issues

