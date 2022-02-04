Advanced genetic and evolutionary algorithm library written in Javascript by Sub Protocol.

Rational

The existing Javascript GA/EP library landscape could collectively be summed up as, meh. All that I required to take over the world was a lightweight, performant, feature-rich, nodejs + browser compatible, unit tested, and easily hackable GA/EP library. Seamless Web Worker support would be the icing on my cake.

Until now, no such thing existed. Now you can have my cake, and optimize it too. Is it perfect? Probably. Regardless, this library is my gift to you.

Have fun optimizing all your optimizations!

Examples

Install

npm install genetic-js

Population Functions

The genetic-js interface exposes a few simple concepts and primitives, you just fill in the details/features you want to use.

Function Return Type Required Description seed() Individual Yes Called to create an individual, can be of any type (int, float, string, array, object) fitness(individual) Float Yes Computes a fitness score for an individual mutate(individual) Individual Optional Called when an individual has been selected for mutation crossover(mother, father) [Son, Daughter] Optional Called when two individuals are selected for mating. Two children should always returned optimize(fitness, fitness) Boolean Yes Determines if the first fitness score is better than the second. See Optimizer section below select1(population) Individual Yes See Selection section below select2(population) Individual Optional Selects a pair of individuals from a population. Selection generation(pop, gen, stats) Boolean Optional Called for each generation. Return false to terminate end algorithm (ie- if goal state is reached) notification(pop, gen, stats, isFinished) Void Optional Runs in the calling context. All functions other than this one are run in a web worker.

Optimizer

The optimizer specifies how to rank individuals against each other based on an arbitrary fitness score. For example, minimizing the sum of squared error for a regression curve Genetic.Optimize.Minimize would be used, as a smaller fitness score is indicative of better fit.

Optimizer Description Genetic.Optimize.Minimize The smaller fitness score of two individuals is best Genetic.Optimize.Maximize The greater fitness score of two individuals is best

Selection

An algorithm can be either genetic or evolutionary depending on which selection operations are used. An algorithm is evolutionary if it only uses a Single (select1) operator. If both Single and Pair-wise operations are used (and if crossover is implemented) it is genetic.

Select Type Required Description select1 (Single) Yes Selects a single individual for survival from a population select2 (Pair-wise) Optional Selects two individuals from a population for mating/crossover

Selection Operators

Single Selectors Description Genetic.Select1.Tournament2 Fittest of two random individuals Genetic.Select1.Tournament3 Fittest of three random individuals Genetic.Select1.Fittest Always selects the Fittest individual Genetic.Select1.Random Randomly selects an individual Genetic.Select1.RandomLinearRank Select random individual where probability is a linear function of rank Genetic.Select1.Sequential Sequentially selects an individual

Pair-wise Selectors Description Genetic.Select2.Tournament2 Pairs two individuals, each the best from a random pair Genetic.Select2.Tournament3 Pairs two individuals, each the best from a random triplett Genetic.Select2.Random Randomly pairs two individuals Genetic.Select2.RandomLinearRank Pairs two individuals, each randomly selected from a linear rank Genetic.Select2.Sequential Selects adjacent pairs Genetic.Select2.FittestRandom Pairs the most fit individual with random individuals

var genetic = Genetic.create(); genetic.select1 = Genetic.Select1.RandomLinearRank; genetic.select2 = Genetic.Select2.FittestRandom;

Configuration Parameters

Parameter Default Range/Type Description size 250 Real Number Population size crossover 0.9 [0.0, 1.0] Probability of crossover mutation 0.2 [0.0, 1.0] Probability of mutation iterations 100 Real Number Maximum number of iterations before finishing fittestAlwaysSurvives true Boolean Prevents losing the best fit between generations maxResults 100 Real Number The maximum number of best-fit results that webworkers will send per notification webWorkers true Boolean Use Web Workers (when available) skip 0 Real Number Setting this higher throttles back how frequently genetic.notification gets called in the main thread.

Building

To clone, build, and test Genetic.js issue the following command:

git clone git@github.com:subprotocol/genetic-js.git && make distcheck

Command Description make Automatically install dev-dependencies, builds project, places library to js/ folder make check Runs test cases make clean Removes files from js/ library make distclean Removes both files from js/ library and dev-dependencies make distcheck Equivlant to running make distclean && make && check

Contributing

Feel free to open issues and send pull-requests.