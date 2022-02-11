openbase logo
genesys-cloud-webrtc-sdk

by MyPureCloud
7.0.0 (see all)

The Public WebRTC SDK for building custom applications with WebRTC connectivity to PureCloud

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Genesys Cloud WebRTC SDK

Genesys Cloud WebRTC SDK

Overview

The Genesys Cloud WebRTC SDK is a client library for connecting to Genesys Cloud WebRTC services. Supported WebRTC Features:

  • WebRTC SoftPhone (Authenticated Business User/Agent Telephony - inbound/outbound, etc)
  • WebRTC Screen Share (Unauthenticated User/Guest)
  • WebRTC Video (Authenticated Business User)

Demo: https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/webrtc-sdk/demo/webpack/

  • Demo requires Genesys Cloud Credentials for video. Organization id and security key are required for unauthenticated screen share.

Not yet supported:

  • WebRTC Video (Unauthenticated User/Guest)
  • WebRTC Screen Share (Authenticated Business User/Agent Telephony)
  • WebRTC Screen Recording
  • WebRTC Click-to-Call (Unauthenticated user SoftPhone, Telephony)

Installation

# npm
npm install --save genesys-cloud-webrtc-sdk
# yarn
yarn genesys-cloud-webrtc-sdk

See documentation for usage and implementation details.

Documentation

Documentation is available in the documentation of this repository and on the Genesys Cloud Developer Center at DeveloperCenter.

Note: due to the constant development on the SDK, it is recommended to always reference the documentation in this repository as that will always be the most up-to-date information regarding the SDK. There can be delays in the updating of documentation on the Developer Center.

Contributing

This repo uses typescript semistandard for code style and Jest for tests and code coverage.

To get started in development:

npm install
npm run test:watch

Test will rebuild as source or tests change. All linting and tests must pass 100%, and coverage should remain at 100%.

Testing

Run the tests using npm test in the command line

