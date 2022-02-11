The Genesys Cloud WebRTC SDK is a client library for connecting to Genesys Cloud WebRTC services. Supported WebRTC Features:
Demo: https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/webrtc-sdk/demo/webpack/
Not yet supported:
# npm
npm install --save genesys-cloud-webrtc-sdk
# yarn
yarn genesys-cloud-webrtc-sdk
See documentation for usage and implementation details.
Documentation is available in the documentation of this repository and on the Genesys Cloud Developer Center at DeveloperCenter.
Note: due to the constant development on the SDK, it is recommended to always reference the documentation in this repository as that will always be the most up-to-date information regarding the SDK. There can be delays in the updating of documentation on the Developer Center.
This repo uses typescript semistandard for code style and Jest for tests and code coverage.
To get started in development:
npm install
npm run test:watch
Test will rebuild as source or tests change. All linting and tests must pass 100%, and coverage should remain at 100%.
Run the tests using
npm test in the command line