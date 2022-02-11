Genesys Cloud WebRTC SDK

Overview

The Genesys Cloud WebRTC SDK is a client library for connecting to Genesys Cloud WebRTC services. Supported WebRTC Features:

WebRTC SoftPhone (Authenticated Business User/Agent Telephony - inbound/outbound, etc)

WebRTC Screen Share (Unauthenticated User/Guest)

WebRTC Video (Authenticated Business User)

Demo: https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/webrtc-sdk/demo/webpack/

Demo requires Genesys Cloud Credentials for video. Organization id and security key are required for unauthenticated screen share.

Not yet supported:

WebRTC Video (Unauthenticated User/Guest)

WebRTC Screen Share (Authenticated Business User/Agent Telephony)

WebRTC Screen Recording

WebRTC Click-to-Call (Unauthenticated user SoftPhone, Telephony)

Installation

npm install --save genesys-cloud-webrtc-sdk yarn genesys-cloud-webrtc-sdk

See documentation for usage and implementation details.

Documentation

Documentation is available in the documentation of this repository and on the Genesys Cloud Developer Center at DeveloperCenter.

Note: due to the constant development on the SDK, it is recommended to always reference the documentation in this repository as that will always be the most up-to-date information regarding the SDK. There can be delays in the updating of documentation on the Developer Center.

Contributing

This repo uses typescript semistandard for code style and Jest for tests and code coverage.

To get started in development:

npm install npm run test :watch

Test will rebuild as source or tests change. All linting and tests must pass 100%, and coverage should remain at 100%.

Testing