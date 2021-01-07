openbase logo
gen

generify

by Matteo Collina
4.2.0 (see all)

A reusable project generator

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generify  Build Status

A reusable project generator that copies file recursively, while replacing keywords from passed data.

Example

'use strict'

const generify = require('generify')
const source = './template'
const dest = '/tmp/generify-test'
const data = { hello: 'hello world' }

// without notification
generify(source, dest, data, function (err) {
  if (err) {
    console.log(err)
  } else {
    console.log('ok!')
  }
})

// with notification
generify(source, dest, data, onData, done)

function onData (file) {
  console.log('writing file')
}

function done (err) {
  if (err) {
    console.log(err)
  } else {
    console.log('ok!')
  }
}

This will replace all the __hello__ patterns found in all files with the 'hello world' string.

If the supplied data has a key transforms, with a hash of tranformation functions, then the found tokens will be used to run a corresponding transform on the supplied data. Example:

const data = {
  transforms: { foo: (data, context) => data.toUpperCase() },
  foo: 'foo'
}

// __foo__ => foo_transform(data = 'foo') => 'FOO'

The context object contains properties: source (input file path), dest (output file path), key (the matched key).

Files and Directories

files and directories located in the template folder may also be replaced. File and folder names wrapped with @ delimiters will be replaced.

Example

Given a template with:

/template/@foo@/@bar@.txt

and data:

const data = {
  foo: 'hello',
  bar: 'world'
}

The outputted file will be:

<dest>/hello/world.txt

__ handling

If a file begins with __ that will be automatically converted into a .. This is useful for generating .gitignore files.

If the supplied data has a key copyAsNamed, with an array of names, then the filenames in that list will not be processed through this rule. Each file name in the list should not include a path, e.g. ['__do-not-replace-underscores.js'].

Executable

generify also offers an executable that can be called with:

Usage: generify template destination [json file]

Where the json file contains the data to be replaced.

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT

