A reusable project generator that copies file recursively, while replacing keywords from passed data.
'use strict'
const generify = require('generify')
const source = './template'
const dest = '/tmp/generify-test'
const data = { hello: 'hello world' }
// without notification
generify(source, dest, data, function (err) {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
} else {
console.log('ok!')
}
})
// with notification
generify(source, dest, data, onData, done)
function onData (file) {
console.log('writing file')
}
function done (err) {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
} else {
console.log('ok!')
}
}
This will replace all the
__hello__ patterns found in all files
with the
'hello world' string.
If the supplied
data has a key
transforms, with a hash of tranformation
functions, then the found tokens will be used to run a corresponding
transform on the supplied data. Example:
const data = {
transforms: { foo: (data, context) => data.toUpperCase() },
foo: 'foo'
}
// __foo__ => foo_transform(data = 'foo') => 'FOO'
The
context object contains properties:
source (input file path),
dest (output file path),
key (the matched key).
files and directories located in the template folder may also be replaced. File and folder names wrapped with
@ delimiters will be replaced.
Given a template with:
/template/@foo@/@bar@.txt
and data:
const data = {
foo: 'hello',
bar: 'world'
}
The outputted file will be:
<dest>/hello/world.txt
__ handling
If a file begins with
__ that will be automatically converted into a
.. This is useful for generating
.gitignore files.
If the supplied
data has a key
copyAsNamed, with an array of names, then
the filenames in that list will not be processed through this rule. Each file
name in the list should not include a path,
e.g.
['__do-not-replace-underscores.js'].
generify also offers an executable that can be called with:
Usage: generify template destination [json file]
Where the json file contains the data to be replaced.
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
MIT