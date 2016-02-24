Generic Session

A generic session manager with a simple, pluggable, storage-backend API. Usable with or without a Node.js web server framework.

Generic Session is largely based on redsess by Isaac Schlueter, a session manager for Redis.

Example

var http = require ( 'http' ) , genericSession = require ( 'generic-session' ) , store = genericSession.MemoryStore() , port = 8080 http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var session = genericSession(req, res, store) , m res.writeHead( 200 ) if (m = req.url.match( /^\/get\/(.+)/ )) { return session.get(m[ 1 ], function ( err, data ) { res.end( JSON .stringify(data)) }) } else if (m = req.url.match( /^\/set\/([^\/]+)\/(.+)/ )) { return session.set(m[ 1 ], m[ 2 ], function ( ) { res.end( JSON .stringify(m[ 2 ])) }) } res.end( 'ERROR' ) }).listen(port)

var request = require ( 'request' ) , jar = request.jar() , port = 8080 , req = function ( url, cb ) { request({ url : 'http://localhost:' + port + '/' + url , jar : jar , json : true }, cb) } req( 'set/foo/bar' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Set foo = bar' ) req( 'get/foo' , function ( e, res, body ) { console .log( 'Fetched foo =' , body) }) })

Running the two processes, we'll get:

$ node server.js & $ node client.js Set foo = bar Fetched foo = bar

This example is available in the examples/ directory.

API

Will create a new GenericSession for the given HTTP request and response objects against the compatible store object (see Store API below).

GenericSession uses Cookies to keep track of the session by attaching a random session id cookie to the response and fetching it from the request . Cookies can be optionally signed using Keygrip.

keys (optional): either an Array of strings constituting your signing secret keys to be passed to a new instance of Keygrip, or you can pass in an instance of **Keygrip directly. If you pass in a keys instance, Keygrip must be installed.

(optional): either an of strings constituting your signing secret keys to be passed to a new instance of Keygrip, or you can pass in an instance of **Keygrip directly. If you pass in a instance, Keygrip must be installed. cookies (optional): provide an instance of Cookies or a compatible cookie manager to use to manage cookies.

(optional): provide an instance of Cookies or a compatible cookie manager to use to manage cookies. expire (optional, default: 2 weeks): number of seconds to set for the session cookie expiry.

(optional, default: 2 weeks): number of seconds to set for the session cookie expiry. cookieName (optional, default: 's' ): the name of the session cookie.

(optional, default: ): the name of the session cookie. idPrefix (optional, default: 'session:' ): the prefix of the session ID, used when interacting with the session store (see Store API below). If set to '' then the random session token will be used as the ID.

Also available as: genericSession.middleware(store[, options]) if that floats your boat

Returns a standard framework filter / middleware, i.e. a function with the signature function (request, response, next) . The filter is a simple helper that will attach a GenericSession instance to both the request and reponse with the key session .

genericSession.MemoryStore([ options ])

Don't use this in production. This is only meant for example & testing purposes.

A simple MemoryStore that implements the Store API (see below). Ideally a session store would be persistent and also capable of operating across multiple servers.

MemoryStore is backed by lru-cache which is an optional dependency so it needs to be installed if you want to use this.

MemoryStore takes an optional options object that can be used to override the default cache settings for max and maxAge (e.g. provide { cache: { maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 } } ). Note that MemoryStore will ignore the expire option from Generic Store and will obey the maxAge cache option. The default is 2-weeks to match the Generic Store defaults.

Get the object stored as key for the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If the callback is not provided then it will simply perform an expiry time update. If you just provide a callback and no key then it operates as an alias for getAll() .

get() is always asynchronous, if you want the data, provide a callback.

Get all objects stored for the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If the callback is not provided then it will simply perform an expiry time update.

getAll() is always asynchronous, if you want the data, provide a callback.

Sets value as key for the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If value is omitted then key will be set to null . callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

set() is always asynchronous.

Deletes the property key from the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If key is omitted then it operates as an alias for delAll() (beware!). callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

del() is always asynchronous.

Deletes all data for the current session in the session store.

callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

delAll() is always asynchronous.

Deletes all data for the current session in the session store and will also remove the session cookie from the client.

callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

destroy() is always asynchronous.

Store API

GenericSession needs somewhere to store session data! It's bundled with a MemoryStore (see above) but you are advised to not use it in production. When creating a GenericSession object, you should provide a compatible store that conforms to the following API. Note, it's fairly easy to wrap your favourite store/db in this API. All operations are asynchronous and a callback will always provided (except for extend() ), even if the client doesn't provide one:

Return the value of key for the session identified by id , also update the expires time to expire seconds from now.

Return the an object representing all values set for the session identified by id , also update the expires time to expire seconds from now.

Set key to be equal to value for the session identified by id , also update the expires time to expire seconds from now.

Delete the property key from the session identified by id , also update the expires time to expire seconds from now.

Delete all values for the session identified by id .

Update the expiry time to expire seconds from now for the the session identified by id .

Licence

Generic Session is Copyright (c) 2012 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.

Generic Session builds on redsess by Isaac Schlueter.