Promise-based connection pooling library inspired by generic-pool.
$ npm install generic-promise-pool
The full generated JSDoc documentation is hosted on GitHub here:
https://NatalieWolfe.github.io/node-promise-pool/docs/. You can also find the documentation as a
single markdown file at
docs.md. All of the options used for configuring
a pool are at the end of this README.
This example creates a pool that uses a hypothetical promise-based MySQL library.
var mysql = require('promise-mysql');
var pool = require('generic-promise-pool');
var mysqlPool = pool.create({
name : 'mysql', // An optional name for the pool.
max : 10, // Optional limit for how many connections to allow.
min : 2, // Optional minimum connections to keep in the pool.
create : function(){
var conn = mysql.createConnection(mysqlConnOptions);
return conn.connect();
},
destroy : function(conn){
return conn.end();
}
});
For a full list of options that the
PromisePool accepts, see the documentation on GitHub:
https://NatalieWolfe.github.io/node-promise-pool/docs/PromisePool.Factory.html
In this example we get a connection from the pool and use it to make a query.
mysqlPool.acquire(function(conn){
// The connection remains acquired until the promise returned by this
// function is resolved or rejected.
return conn.query('SELECT * FROM books WHERE author = "Neal Stephenson"');
}).then(function(res){
// The connection has been released back to the pool before we get here,
// and the results from the acquire callback is propagated out.
res.forEach(function(row){ console.dir(row); });
}, function(err){
console.error(err);
});
When you want to shut down your application, it can be quite annoying to wait for idle connections to close naturally. To get past this, drain the pool before shutting down.
mysqlPool.drain()
.then(function(){
console.log('The pool has drained, and all connections destroyed.');
});
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|Name of the pool. Used only for logging.
|create
create
|Should create the item to be acquired, and return either a promise or the new client.
|destroy
destroy
|Should gently close any resources that the item is using. Called to destroy resources.
|validate
validate
|Optional. Should return true if the resource is still valid and false if it should be removed from the pool. Called before a resource is acquired from the pool.
|onRelease
onRelease
|Optional. May return a promise to indicate when a client is ready to be added back to the pool after being released.
|max
number
|Optional. Maximum number of items that can exist at the same time. Any further acquire requests will be pushed to the waiting list. Defaults to
1.
|min
number
|Optional. Minimum number of items in pool (including in-use). When the pool is created, or a resource destroyed, this minimum will be checked. If the pool resource count is below the minimum a new resource will be created and added to the pool. Defaults to
0.
|idleTimeoutMillis
number
|Optional. Maximum period for resources to be idle (e.g. not acquired) before they are destroyed. Defaults to
30000 (30 seconds).
|reapIntervalMillis
number
|Optional. How frequently the pool will check for idle resources that need to be destroyed. Defaults to
1000 (1 second).
|drainCheckIntervalMillis
number
|Optional. How frequently the pool will check the status of waiting clients and unreturned resources before destroying all the resources. Defaults to
100 (1/10th a second).
|log
bool |
log
|Optional. Whether the pool should log activity. If a function is provided, it will be called to log messages. If
true is provided, messages are logged to
console.log. Defaults to
false.
|priorityRange
number
|Optional. The range from 1 to be treated as a valid priority. Default is
1.
|refreshIdle
bool
|Optional. Indicates if idle resources should be destroyed when left idle for
idleTimeoutMillis milliseconds. Defaults to true.
|returnToHead
bool
|Optional. Returns released object to the head of the available objects list. Default is false.
Promise.<PromisePool.Client>
Kind: static typedef of
Factory
Returns:
Promise.<PromisePool.Client> - A promise for a new client.
Promise
Kind: static typedef of
Factory
Returns:
Promise - If destruction is asynchronous, a promise should be returned that will resolve
after the client is destroyed.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|client
PromisePool.Client
|A resource that had been created earlier.
bool
Kind: static typedef of
Factory
Returns:
bool - True if the resource is still valid, otherwise false should be returned.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|client
PromisePool.Client
|A resource that had been created earlier.
Promise.<*>
Kind: static typedef of
Factory
Returns:
Promise.<*> - May return a promise, in which case the client wont join the pool until
the promise resolves. If it is rejected, then the client will be destroyed instead.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|client
PromisePool.Client
|A resource that has been released back to the pool.
function
Kind: static typedef of
Factory
|Param
|Type
|Description
|msg
string
|The message to be logged.
|level
string
|The importance of this log message. Possible values are:
verbose,
info, and
error.