Promise-based connection pooling library inspired by generic-pool.

Installation

$ npm install generic-promise-pool

Documentation

The full generated JSDoc documentation is hosted on GitHub here: https://NatalieWolfe.github.io/node-promise-pool/docs/. You can also find the documentation as a single markdown file at docs.md . All of the options used for configuring a pool are at the end of this README.

Examples

Creating a Pool

This example creates a pool that uses a hypothetical promise-based MySQL library.

var mysql = require ( 'promise-mysql' ); var pool = require ( 'generic-promise-pool' ); var mysqlPool = pool.create({ name : 'mysql' , max : 10 , min : 2 , create : function ( ) { var conn = mysql.createConnection(mysqlConnOptions); return conn.connect(); }, destroy : function ( conn ) { return conn.end(); } });

For a full list of options that the PromisePool accepts, see the documentation on GitHub: https://NatalieWolfe.github.io/node-promise-pool/docs/PromisePool.Factory.html

Using the Pool

In this example we get a connection from the pool and use it to make a query.

mysqlPool.acquire( function ( conn ) { return conn.query( 'SELECT * FROM books WHERE author = "Neal Stephenson"' ); }).then( function ( res ) { res.forEach( function ( row ) { console .dir(row); }); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Draining the Pool

When you want to shut down your application, it can be quite annoying to wait for idle connections to close naturally. To get past this, drain the pool before shutting down.

mysqlPool.drain() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'The pool has drained, and all connections destroyed.' ); });

Pool Factory Options

Properties

Name Type Description name string Name of the pool. Used only for logging. create create Should create the item to be acquired, and return either a promise or the new client. destroy destroy Should gently close any resources that the item is using. Called to destroy resources. validate validate Optional. Should return true if the resource is still valid and false if it should be removed from the pool. Called before a resource is acquired from the pool. onRelease onRelease Optional. May return a promise to indicate when a client is ready to be added back to the pool after being released. max number Optional. Maximum number of items that can exist at the same time. Any further acquire requests will be pushed to the waiting list. Defaults to 1 . min number Optional. Minimum number of items in pool (including in-use). When the pool is created, or a resource destroyed, this minimum will be checked. If the pool resource count is below the minimum a new resource will be created and added to the pool. Defaults to 0 . idleTimeoutMillis number Optional. Maximum period for resources to be idle (e.g. not acquired) before they are destroyed. Defaults to 30000 (30 seconds). reapIntervalMillis number Optional. How frequently the pool will check for idle resources that need to be destroyed. Defaults to 1000 (1 second). drainCheckIntervalMillis number Optional. How frequently the pool will check the status of waiting clients and unreturned resources before destroying all the resources. Defaults to 100 (1/10th a second). log bool | log Optional. Whether the pool should log activity. If a function is provided, it will be called to log messages. If true is provided, messages are logged to console.log . Defaults to false . priorityRange number Optional. The range from 1 to be treated as a valid priority. Default is 1 . refreshIdle bool Optional. Indicates if idle resources should be destroyed when left idle for idleTimeoutMillis milliseconds. Defaults to true. returnToHead bool Optional. Returns released object to the head of the available objects list. Default is false.

