XH Generator is a Yeoman generator for scaffolding web projects.
XH Generator is not maintained anymore, please use Chisel generator instead.
XH is suitable for client work when you deliver a completed project to your client for further review and development.
XH Generator creates a project structure, files and Grunt tasks which support modern workflows like CSS preprocessors. Built HTML, CSS and JS files are prettified and fully editable so clients can work directly with them if they wish.
The following software needs to be installed if you want to use XH Generator. These installations need to be done just once so you can skip this section if you have the software already installed.
(Note: As a command line replacement at Windows we recommend ConEmu.)
Install Node.js so you can work with
npm, Node package manager.
Then install Grunt's command line interface (CLI) globally:
npm install -g grunt-cli
For managing certain dependencies like Bootstrap, you will need Bower, another package manager. Install it from the command line too:
npm install -g bower
Also make sure that git is installed as some bower packages require it to be fetched and installed. On Windows ensure that Git is installed in your PATH by selecting Run Git from the Windows Command Prompt option during installation (check this screenshot).
XH Generator is a Yeoman generator, so obviously it depends on it. You can easily install Yeoman with the following command:
npm install -g yo
Finally install the XH Generator:
npm install -g generator-xh
Congratulations, you are now ready to use XH Generator!
To create a project with XH Generator, create a new folder, open a command line in it and type:
yo xh
You will be presented with a welcome screen and project scaffolding options. Answer the generator questions according your project needs.
Once done, the generator will create the required files and folders and install all npm and Bower dependencies for you:
XH Generator allows you to generate projects based on provided configuration. If the
yo-rc.json file is present in project root folder, you will be prompted to type new name for the project and the rest will be scaffolded automatically.
Use
--config option to provide a path to your custom configuration file (if you're storing the file in your home directory, use non-default name for it, ie. .yo-config.json - otherwise Yeoman will change the project directory to your home dir):
yo xh --config ~/.yo-config.json
Example of valid configuration file:
{
"generator-xh": {
"config": {
"projectName": "Default Project Name",
"useBranding": true,
"reloader": "BrowserSync",
"devServer": true,
"cssPreprocessor": "scss",
"ignoreDist": true,
"isWP": false,
"features": [
"useJquery",
"useOptim",
"useBootstrap",
"useModernizr",
"useSprites"
]
}
}
}
The generated project structure will look like this:
The meaning of files and folders are as follows:
head.html,
scripts.html, etc.
main.scss /
main.less - main file where other stylesheets are imported
_layout.scss /
layout.less - main page structure
_utilites.scss /
utilities.less - utility classes (image replacement, hide, etc.)
_wordpress.scss /
wordpress.less - WordPress styles for images and captions (in WP projects)
_variables.scss /
variables.less - variables file
_mixins.scss /
mixins.less - mixins file
_sprites.scss /
sprites.less - sprite mixin when 'Automatic sprites' feature is used
_sprites.scss.mustache /
sprites.less.mustache - template file for generating actual sprites code
main.js is a main JS file in project
home.html, etc. - HTML files composed from HTML partials
index.html - project index with project pages listed
Gruntfile.js - Grunt file with various automation tasks defined in it
bower.json - Bower dependencies in the project
package.json - npm packages dependencies
.yo-rc.json - Yeoman generator configuration file
.bowerrc - configuration file for Bower
.editorconfig - EditorConfig configuration file to achieve consistent coding style
.gitattributes - Git configuration file to force Unix line ending in all text files
.gitignore - default Git ignore files and folders
.jshitrc - JSHint configuration
On a typical project, you will work in
src folder and check your work in
dist folder so you don’t have to touch other files. For more info about working with styles structure go to Writing styles section.
Once you have basic project structure generated, you should add pages you will be working on. XH Generator comes with a subgenerator for adding new pages to the project.
From the command line type:
yo xh:page "Page Name"
for example
yo xh:page "Home"
You can also create multiple pages at once by separating page names with space:
yo xh:page "Home" "About Us" "Contact Us" "News"
The command will do the following:
src folder from the template file
src/template.html. If you want you can update the template file as needed, so the generated files look accordingly.
grunt build command to generate the page
When running the command, you will asked if
index.html should be overridden:
If you wonder what Yanxdh means in the above screenshot, it is:
Confirm overwriting the file with
Y or with
a at once.
You can also list the pages that you want to create directly in the
.yo-rc.json file:
{
"generator-xh": {
"config": {...},
"pages": [
"Home",
"About Us",
"Contact Us",
"News"
]
}
}
Then, from the command line you can type:
yo xh:page
After you run the command, please proceed with the flow described above.
When you have the basic setup done and your first page added, you can start development. Run the grunt build command to generate preview files in the dist folder:
grunt build
If everything went ok, the preview files will be generated and you will be able to check your work in the
dist folder.
To re-compile HTML / SCSS file in real time you can use default task. Type:
grunt
and this will start a task that will watch for changes in files and recompile them as needed. If relevant options were selected during project setup, development server may be started and/or BrowserSync (or LiveReload) scripts injected.
To rebuild the whole project, use the grunt build task again:
grunt build
To validate HTML files, use the following task:
grunt validate
To detach X-Precise from pages, rebuild the project, validate HTML files and check JavaScript files with JS Hint, use the following task
grunt qa
XH Generator supports WordPress development. When setting up the project using
yo xh, answer Yes to the question Is this a WordPress project?. The generator prepares directory structure for WP installation and connects the front-end files to the project theme.
Use the WordPress subgenerator to set up a WordPress project any time in the project life cycle:
yo xh:wp
Several options are available:
wp-config.php
Once you run the subgenerator, it does the following:
wp folder
wp-config.php
dev-vhost.conf file which you can use to set up a virtual host
When running Grunt tasks the front-end
dist files are automatically copied to your theme folder, so you can continue working on the front-end like usually and all updates will be applied to the WordPress site as well.
If you are joining an existing project which was set up using XH Generator, remember that the project was already generated with
yo xh command so you don't have to generate it again. Assuming that you have all prerequisites installed, all you need to do is to clone the existing repository and install Bower and npm dependencies.
Let's imagine we have a project called Robot Magic here at the Xfive GitHub account. First, we will clone it locally:
git clone git@github.com:xfiveco/robot-magic.git
Now change the directory to your newly cloned project:
cd robot-magic
First, install Bower depedencies:
bower install
Then install npm dependencies:
npm install
Now the project is set up and you can continue like described in the Development section. If there are no pages in the project yet, first you need to add some pages to it.
In general, it’s not recommended that you work directly with files in the
dist. The files in
dist folder are automatically generated from the source files in
src folder and by default
dist folder is ignored in version control system. However, once you hand over the project to your client, they can work directly with plain HTML and CSS files if they wish.
HTML and CSS files are prettified for consistent formatting and a table of contents from imported SCSS or Less stylesheets is generated at the beginning of
main.css for better overview.
XH Generator supports Sass or Less. Sass syntax is not recommended. The following source files are generated in
src/scss or
src/less folders:
main.scss /
main.less - main file where other stylesheets are imported
_layout.scss /
layout.less - main page structure
_utilites.scss /
utilities.less - utility classes (image replacement, hide, etc.)
_wordpress.scss /
wordpress.less - WordPress styles for images and captions (in WP projects)
_variables.scss /
variables.less - variables file
_mixins.scss /
mixins.less - mixins file
_sprites.scss /
sprites.less - sprite mixin when 'Automatic sprites' feature is used
_sprites.scss.mustache /
sprites.less.mustache - template file for generating actual sprites code
The following approach is recommended when creating styles:
main.scss or
main.less only for importing other stylesheets. Do not write styles directly to these files!
.article as a main CSS class followed by
.article-title,
.article-meta, etc. and with
.article--featured variant that will have slightly different color scheme, you will do everyone a favour by placing it in
scss/components/_article.scss file instead of
scss/components/_text.scss
-webkit-appearance or
-webkit-font-smoothing are not a part of standard and need to be written with prefixes by you).
Let’s say you want to add Colorbox to your project. The following example shows how you can add it as a Bower package and merge its JS file into common
plugins.min.js file.
First, install it via Bower
bower install jquery-colorbox --save
Then link it in
src/includes/scripts.html. This will ensure that the library will be added to
plugins.min.js file
<!-- build:js js/plugins.min.js -->
<script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/jquery-colorbox/jquery.colorbox-min.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
<script src="js/main.js"></script>
Go to
src/bower_components/jquery-colorbox and copy images from
example1/images folder to
src/img/colorbox folder.
Get
example1/colorbox.css from the same dir, rename it to
_colorbox.scss, store it in
src/scss/vendor folder and adjust to your needs if needed.
Import
colorbox.scss in
main.scss
@import "vendor/colorbox";
Replace all instances of
images/ in
colorbox.scss with
../img/colorbox/
Run the
grunt build task or
grunt task
Now you can use Colorbox in your HTML files and initiate it from
src/js/main.js
When relevant option is selected during setup, tasks for automatic sprite generation are added. Out-of-the-box only PNG files are supported, however if for some reason other source files are needed (like JPGs and GIFs) it is possible to add them (it will require installing some additional dependencies tough).
Sprites generation is accomplished using grunt-spritesmith. Detailed documentation regarding available options and generation engines is described there.
In the XH Generator default configuration you are expected to put yor files in
src/img/sprites/1x/ directory for normal-density screens and
src/img/sprites/2x/ for retina & similar ones. Filename of the image should be the same - let's say
home.png. When task finishes running (it may take some time, which is why sprite generation is optional feature), you will be able to use sprite helper mixins in your code. The one you're most interested in can be found in
src/scss/setup/_sprites.{scss|less} -
sprite-retina mixin. It takes two arguments (for now, we're planning to further simplify that) - variable that holds normal sprite data & variable that holds retina sprite data. Those variables were generated for you when task ran. To make it clearer, using SCSS for our example home icon you would do:
.my-home-icon {
@include sprite-retina($sprite-1x-home, $sprite-2x-home);
}
The exact variable names can be found in
src/scss/setup/_sprites@N.{scss|less} files if you need to check them.
Important! Currently you need to provide both files (nomal & retina). If you do not, the output sprite images will differ and as a result generated
background-position values will be incorrect.
Vector graphics is increasingly more popular in web development due to its prefect look no matter the scale. As such you will probably find yourself using SVG files or icon fonts more and more often. However, not all browsers support SVGs out of the box, so fallbacks are needed. Currently XH Generator supports automatic optimization of SVG files (along with various other raster image formats) and PNG fallbacks creation. The caveat for correct automatic fallbacks is that SVG viewport needs to have proper size (PNG file will have the same dimensions). Also, if something seems off you can play with optimization settings in
grunt/contrib-imagemin.js task.
During project setup there is an option to specify default pages extension. It will automatically configure some tasks like
watch or
usemin to work with files other than *.html (like *.php or *.jade). However, it will disable development server - it is assumed that when you need other file types it also means you need to configure something that will be responsible for processing them, be it local server (like Apache or Nginx) or some template processing engine.
This setting will be remembered in the project configuration, so when you run
yo xh:page it will create files with correct extension.
In
grunt/browser-sync.js file find
options section and add
open: false.
In
grunt/contrib-connect.js file find
options section and either remove
open: true or change it to
false.
During setup, when you choose not to run development server (or are unable to run it), you will be asked about URL of the page you will work with. By default this is
localhost, but you can change it to something like
project.dev or anything you like. When running development (default) grunt task, BrowserSync will then set up proxy server (by default on port 3000), that will allow you to use live reloading while for example simultaneously serving pages via Apache (and using PHP).
With version 0.7 comes support for Browserify module bundler (available as an option from additional features), so feel free to
require('module') in your JS code. Example usage is provided in
main.js.
Also be sure to check out browserify-shim in case you need compatibility with some non-AMD, non-CommonJS packages (e.g. from
bower) or with some jQuery plugins. Always use
npm packages where possible.
Check Releases
If you want to contribute to the XH Generator development, watch the project repository so you are notified about the new issues and related discussion.
Each fix or new idea needs be added as an issue so they can be referred later and reviewed and discussed if necessary.
The following labels are used to mark the issues and ensure predictable generator API and usage:
Please also follow the GitHub guides for contributing and reporting issues to the project:
XH Generator is inspired by Yeogurt Generator.
XH Generator is licensed under MIT License.