- WARNING

- WP-Make is currently undergoing a rewrite, heading towards version 1. The

- stable version of WP Make is available as the 'master' branch, but the default

- branch for this repo is 'develop'. This contains the work on the v1 rewrite.

- Please note that these two branches are NOT COMPATIBLE with each other.

-

- If you do switch between the develop and master branches, you will need to

- delete your node_modules folder and then run npm install again each time you

- switch. Otherwise things will not work.

- If you would like to use the stable version, we urge you to use NPM to

- install it. Please make sure any repo versions you may have installed are

- unlinked FIRST. After that you can `npm install -g generator-wp-make`. When

- the 1.0 release is ready, yeoman will try to let you know and help facilitate

- the update.

- If you would like to use the repo version of WP Make, by all means! First

- make sure you don't have a version from NPM on your system. Run

- `npm uninstall -g generator-wp-make` to be extra sure. Then clone this

- repository to your local machine. Open your command prompt to the folder

- where you cloned it. If you would like to run the stable version first

- check out master with `git checkout master origin/master`. Then run

- `npm install` followed by `npm link`. Don't forget if you want to switch

- between the master and develop branch you need to DELETE your node modules.

+ rm -rf node_modules/

+ git checkout develop

+ npm install

+ rm -rf node_modules

+ git checkout master

+ npm install

- We are really looking forward to the new version. In the meantime, please

- excuse our mess and thanks for generating with us!