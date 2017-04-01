Note: This generator is supporting a very early stage app,things gonna change very frequently,so please do not fork it or do any pull request.
webappstarter generator will give you a Simple Mobile Web App Boilerplate and Structure!
The App will automatically adjusts according to a device’s screen size without any extra work.
npm install -g generator-webappstarter
2.install yeoman.
npm install -g yo
3.[optional]Clone this git repo to your local,and from the root of the repo,run
npm link
to developing the generator locally.
1.generate a new project,run
mkdir myProject
cd myProject
yo webappstarter
or run with
--skip-install option to skip install dependencies
mkdir myProject
cd myProject
yo webappstarter --skip-install
install dependencies manually with
npm install or just copy
node_modules folder from another project which was generated by webappstarter.
2.generate a new module,run
//this command will do:
//add "html/include/view-modulename.html" and inlude it to "html/include/views.html"
//add "scss/_view-modulename.scss" and import it to "scss/_view.scss"
//add "src/app/view/ModuleNameView.js"
//add "src/app/controller/ModuleNameController.js" and require it in src/app/App.js
yo webappstarter:module ModuleName
3.generate a new model,run
//this command will do:
//add "src/app/model/ModelNameModel.js"
yo webappstarter:model ModelName
4.update your project's boilerplate and structure
//this command will update
//"./src/core" directory
//"./src/lib" directory
//"./src/util" directory
//"./src/widget" directory
//some files in "./src/app/" directory
//some files in "./scss/" directory
//some files in "./html/" directory
yo webappstarter:update
Warning: When you are asked before an overwrite can occur,please be careful.Default "Y" is overwrite,"n" is skip.
More configurations,please take a look at "project" property of "package.json" file after the generator is done.
Run
gulp to re-build project is required after change the "package.json" file.
run this command before you get started.
npm install -g gulp
1.build project,watch change and start browserSync,run
gulp
or run with forever
forever ./node_modules/.bin/gulp
2.deploy to test server,run
gulp deploytest
Please update your ftp auth name and password in ".ftppass". View the page on test server http://office.mozat.com:8083/PROJECTNAME/. This command require openssl. For windows,you might needd to add openssl path to classpath.
3.deploy to offical server,run
gulp deploy
View the page on offical server http://m.deja.me/PROJECTNAME/. This command require rsync. For windows,unzip /tools/rsync.zip to a local path and add the path to classpath.
4.run this command to copy source images to project's
resources/images/ path,then generate
scss/_sprites.csss and
resources/images/sprites.png for sourceSprites in
package.json.
gulp copy
5.run this command to start jshint.
gulp jshint
6.run this command to start browserSync,Change browserSync options in
package.json.
gulp serve
7.run this command to start pagespeed,Change pagespeed options in
package.json.
gulp pagespeed
The structure is modular design,follow the DOOR-KEY rule you only take minutes to understand it:
/src/app/App.js,and the KEY is
require,see webpack and commonjs
/scss/styles.scss,and the KEY is
@import,see SASS
/html/debug/index.html,and the KEY is
@@include,see gulp-file-include
Random git commit message
git commit -m"`curl -s http://whatthecommit.com/index.txt`"