Note: This generator is supporting a very early stage app,things gonna change very frequently,so please do not fork it or do any pull request.

Readme

webappstarter generator will give you a Simple Mobile Web App Boilerplate and Structure!

The App will automatically adjusts according to a device’s screen size without any extra work.

Install

npm install -g generator-webappstarter

Prereqs and installation requirements

1.install node and Python.

2.install yeoman.

npm install -g yo

3.[optional]Clone this git repo to your local,and from the root of the repo,run

npm link

to developing the generator locally.

Generator commands

1.generate a new project,run

mkdir myProject cd myProject yo webappstarter

or run with --skip-install option to skip install dependencies

mkdir myProject cd myProject yo webappstarter --skip-install

install dependencies manually with npm install or just copy node_modules folder from another project which was generated by webappstarter.

2.generate a new module,run

//this command will do: //add "html/include/view-modulename.html" and inlude it to "html/include/views.html" //add "scss/_view-modulename.scss" and import it to "scss/_view.scss" //add "src/app/view/ModuleNameView.js" //add "src/app/controller/ModuleNameController.js" and require it in src/app/App.js yo webappstarter:module ModuleName

3.generate a new model,run

//this command will do: //add "src/app/model/ModelNameModel.js" yo webappstarter:model ModelName

4.update your project's boilerplate and structure

//this command will update //"./src/core" directory //"./src/lib" directory //"./src/util" directory //"./src/widget" directory //some files in "./src/app/" directory //some files in "./scss/" directory //some files in "./html/" directory yo webappstarter:update

Warning: When you are asked before an overwrite can occur,please be careful.Default "Y" is overwrite,"n" is skip.

More configurations,please take a look at "project" property of "package.json" file after the generator is done. Run gulp to re-build project is required after change the "package.json" file.

Project commands

run this command before you get started.

npm install -g gulp

1.build project,watch change and start browserSync,run

gulp

or run with forever

forever ./node_modules/.bin/gulp

2.deploy to test server,run

gulp deploytest

Please update your ftp auth name and password in ".ftppass". View the page on test server http://office.mozat.com:8083/PROJECTNAME/. This command require openssl. For windows,you might needd to add openssl path to classpath.

3.deploy to offical server,run

gulp deploy

View the page on offical server http://m.deja.me/PROJECTNAME/. This command require rsync. For windows,unzip /tools/rsync.zip to a local path and add the path to classpath.

4.run this command to copy source images to project's resources/images/ path,then generate scss/_sprites.csss and resources/images/sprites.png for sourceSprites in package.json .

gulp copy

5.run this command to start jshint.

gulp jshint

6.run this command to start browserSync,Change browserSync options in package.json .

gulp serve

7.run this command to start pagespeed,Change pagespeed options in package.json .

gulp pagespeed

Structure

The structure is modular design,follow the DOOR-KEY rule you only take minutes to understand it:

The DOOR for javascript is in /src/app/App.js ,and the KEY is require ,see webpack and commonjs

,and the KEY is ,see webpack and commonjs The DOOR for stylesheets is in /scss/styles.scss ,and the KEY is @import ,see SASS

,and the KEY is ,see SASS The DOOR for HTML is in /html/debug/index.html ,and the KEY is @@include ,see gulp-file-include

Git

