VelumMedia Customized Angular Generator - lets you quickly set up a project with sensible defaults and best practices.
Yeoman generator for AngularJS
There are many starting points for building a new Angular single page app, in addition to this one. To see a comparison of the popular options, have a look at this comparison.
Roadmap for upcoming plans/features/fixes
For step-by-step instructions on using Yeoman and this generator to build a TODO AngularJS application from scratch see this tutorial.
Install
yo,
grunt-cli,
bower,
generator-vmweb and
generator-karma:
npm install -g grunt-cli bower yo generator-karma generator-vmweb
If you are planning on using Sass, you will need to first install Ruby and Compass:
gem install compass
Make a new directory, and
cd into it:
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
Run
yo angular, optionally passing an app name:
yo angular [app-name]
Run
grunt for building and
grunt serve for preview
Available generators:
Sets up a new AngularJS app, generating all the boilerplate you need to get started. The app generator also optionally installs Bootstrap and additional AngularJS modules, such as angular-resource (installed by default).
Example:
yo angular
Generates a controller and view, and configures a route in
app/scripts/app.js connecting them.
Example:
yo angular:route myroute
Produces
app/scripts/controllers/myroute.js:
angular.module('myMod').controller('MyrouteCtrl', function ($scope) {
// ...
});
Produces
app/views/myroute.html:
<p>This is the myroute view</p>
Explicitly provide route URI
Example:
yo angular:route myRoute --uri=my/route
Produces controller and view as above and adds a route to
app/scripts/app.js
with URI
my/route
Generates a controller in
app/scripts/controllers.
Example:
yo angular:controller user
Produces
app/scripts/controllers/user.js:
angular.module('myMod').controller('UserCtrl', function ($scope) {
// ...
});
Generates a directive in
app/scripts/directives.
Example:
yo angular:directive myDirective
Produces
app/scripts/directives/myDirective.js:
angular.module('myMod').directive('myDirective', function () {
return {
template: '<div></div>',
restrict: 'E',
link: function postLink(scope, element, attrs) {
element.text('this is the myDirective directive');
}
};
});
Generates a filter in
app/scripts/filters.
Example:
yo angular:filter myFilter
Produces
app/scripts/filters/myFilter.js:
angular.module('myMod').filter('myFilter', function () {
return function (input) {
return 'myFilter filter:' + input;
};
});
Generates an HTML view file in
app/views.
Example:
yo angular:view user
Produces
app/views/user.html:
<p>This is the user view</p>
Generates an AngularJS service.
Example:
yo angular:service myService
Produces
app/scripts/services/myService.js:
angular.module('myMod').service('myService', function () {
// ...
});
You can also do
yo angular:factory,
yo angular:provider,
yo angular:value, and
yo angular:constant for other types of services.
Generates an AngularJS service decorator.
Example:
yo angular:decorator serviceName
Produces
app/scripts/decorators/serviceNameDecorator.js:
angular.module('myMod').config(function ($provide) {
$provide.decorator('serviceName', function ($delegate) {
// ...
return $delegate;
});
});
In general, these options can be applied to any generator, though they only affect generators that produce scripts.
tl;dr: You don't need to write annotated code as the build step will handle it for you.
By default, generators produce unannotated code. Without annotations, AngularJS's DI system will break when minified. Typically, these annotations that make minification safe are added automatically at build-time, after application files are concatenated, but before they are minified. The annotations are important because minified code will rename variables, making it impossible for AngularJS to infer module names based solely on function parameters.
The recommended build process uses
ng-annotate, a tool that automatically adds these annotations. However, if you'd rather not use it, you have to add these annotations manually yourself. Why would you do that though? If you find a bug
in the annotated code, please file an issue at ng-annotate.
By default, new scripts are added to the index.html file. However, this may not always be suitable. Some use cases:
To skip adding them to the index, pass in the skip-add argument:
yo angular:service serviceName --skip-add
The following packages are always installed by the app generator:
The following additional modules are available as components on bower, and installable via
bower install:
All of these can be updated with
bower update as new versions of AngularJS are released.
json3 and
es5-shim have been removed as Angular 1.3 has dropped IE8 support and that is the last version that needed these shims. If you still require these, you can include them with:
bower install --save json3 es5-shim.
wiredep should add them to your index.html file but if not you can manually add them.
v 1.0.1 -> Edited packages just using the needed ones.
Customized From Angular Generator SEE THE ORIGINAL BSD license