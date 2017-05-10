Yeoman generator for typings (next-gen of tsd/DefinitelyTyped) project

Upgrade from previous version? Make sure you check the upgrade doc

Features

Basic scaffolding

Basic scaffolding Source delivery mechanisms npm bower github jspm

Source hostings providers github bitbucket gitlab custom

Install target source automatically

Install target source automatically Add source as submodule

Add source as submodule Install supporting utilities and settings tslint for typings

Test harness Server side blue-tape mocha vows Client side blue-tape (through tape-run) mocha (through mocha-phantomjs, karma-mocha) jasmine QUnit

npm commands watch: Build typings for testing automatically publish: Create PR to typings/registry individual commands build: Build typings for testing lint: Run tslint test: Run tests source-test: Run tests transferred from source



Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-typings using npm.

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-typings

Usage

There are several ways to create your typings repository:

Here are examples to create npm-noop2

yo typings npm-noop2 cd npm-noop2

yo typings

mkdir npm-noop2 && cd npm-noop2 yo typings

How to write typings

About writing tests for typings

Simply shape test (like those in DefinitelyTyped) is not sufficient. Since there is no type in javascript, even if you create a wrong signature, you won't detect it until runtime.

e.g.

function foo ( something ) { return something++; }

The source code expects something to be a number. If you write your typings as:

function foo ( something: string ): string ;

It won't fail until you use it. i.e.

import foo ....somehow let x = "abc" ; foo(x);

Because your typings provide guidance to the consumer, they will write their code that way and will fail when they run it. tsc will compile fine.

License

MIT © unional