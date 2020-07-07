Travis CI uses .travis.yml file in the root of repository to learn about project and how developer wants their builds to be executed. Learn how to get started building NodeJS projects and how to customize your builds.

The configuration template includes the following NodeJS versions:

v15 (From 2020-10-21 until 2021-06-30 )

) v14 (until 2023-04-30 )

) v12 (until 2022-04-30 )

) v10 (until 2021-04-01)

Install

npm install --global yo generator-travis

Usage

yo travis

NodeJS versions in the config

Every LTS-supported version is included plus current one if its not LTS-supported. The list of the versions is loaded from https://nodejs.org/dist/index.json at run-time.

NodeJS v15 will be added on 2020-10-21 and removed on 2021-06-30 .

. NodeJS v14 will be removed on 2023-04-30 .

. NodeJS v12 will be removed on 2022-04-30 .

. NodeJS v10 will be removed on 2021-04-01.

All other versions, except for those added through options.config , are removed from the config.

Read more about NodeJS long-term support/LTS.

Composability

Composability is a way to combine smaller parts to make one large thing. Sort of like Voltron®

— Yeoman docs

Just plug in travis into your generator and let it handle your .travis.yml for you. Everybody wins.

Install

npm install --save generator-travis

Compose

this .composeWith( 'travis' , {}, { local : require .resolve( 'generator-travis' ) });

Add any extra fields you need to options.config to extend the default configuration.

this .composeWith( 'travis' , { options : { config : { after_script : [ 'npm run coveralls' ], node_js : [ 'v0.12' ] }}}, { local : require .resolve( 'generator-travis' ) });

License

MIT © Vladimir Starkov