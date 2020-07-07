Yeoman generator to get and keep
.travis.ymlup-to-date effortlessly.
Works great with other generators too.
Travis CI uses
.travis.yml file in the root of repository to learn about project and how developer wants their builds to be executed. Learn how to get started building NodeJS projects and how to customize your builds.
The configuration template includes the following NodeJS versions:
npm install --global yo generator-travis
yo travis
Every LTS-supported version is included plus current one if its not LTS-supported. The list of the versions is loaded from https://nodejs.org/dist/index.json at run-time.
All other versions, except for those added through
options.config,
are removed from the config.
Read more about NodeJS long-term support/LTS.
Composability is a way to combine smaller parts to make one large thing. Sort of like Voltron®
— Yeoman docs
Just plug in travis into your generator and let it handle your
.travis.yml for you. Everybody wins.
npm install --save generator-travis
this.composeWith('travis', {}, {
local: require.resolve('generator-travis')
});
Add any extra fields you need to
options.config to extend the default configuration.
this.composeWith('travis', { options: { config: {
after_script: ['npm run coveralls'],
node_js: ['v0.12']
}}}, {
local: require.resolve('generator-travis')
});
MIT © Vladimir Starkov