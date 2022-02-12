openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

generator-transasia

by jhipster
3.9.1 (see all)

JHipster is a development platform to quickly generate, develop, & deploy modern web applications & microservice architectures.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

19.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

911

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

NPM version Downloads Gitter Known Vulnerabilities

Generator Build Status Angular Build Status React Build Status Vue Build Status Webflux Build Status Revved up by Gradle Enterprise

Greetings, Java Hipster!

Full documentation and information is available on our website at https://www.jhipster.tech/

Please read our guidelines before submitting an issue. If your issue is a bug, please use the bug template pre-populated here. For feature requests and queries you can use this template.

Contributing

We are honoured by any contributions you may have small or large. Please refer to our contribution guidelines and instructions document for any information about contributing to the project.

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor! Become a sponsor or learn more about sponsoring the project.

Thank you to our sponsors!

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Bronze sponsors

BronzeSponsors

Backers

Thank you to all our backers!

Backers

Azure Builds

Additional builds at hipster-labs/jhipster-daily-builds

Pipeline Status
Angular Maven SQL
Angular Maven NoSQL
Angular Gradle SQL
Angular Gradle NoSQL
React Maven SQL
React Maven NoSQL
React Gradle SQL
React Gradle NoSQL
Vue Maven SQL
Vue Maven NoSQL
Vue Gradle SQL
Vue Gradle NoSQL
Elasticsearch
Monolith OAuth2
No Database
Microservices JWT
Microservices OAuth2
Docker Image
Official Windows

Analysis of the sample JHipster project

sonar-quality-gate sonar-coverage sonar-bugs sonar-vulnerabilities

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial