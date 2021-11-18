Microsoft Teams App Project Generator - #YoTeams

A Yeoman Generator for Microsoft Teams Apps projects. The most comprehensive and complete development toolkit for Microsoft Teams development. Yo Teams allows you to build Microsoft Teams applications based on TypeScript and node.js on your terms, in your editor of choice, without any external or online dependencies.

This generator is built and maintained by the community, for the community.

This project consists of the Yeoman Generator for Microsoft Teams Apps ( generator-teams ) and package of Gulp tasks ( yoteams-build-core and yoteams-deploy ).

Packages

The generator-teams documentation and source code is found under packages/generator-teams

The yoteams-build-core documentation and source code is found under packages/yoteams-build-core

The yoteams-deploy documentation and source code is found under packages/yoteams-deploy

Documentation

The documentation for the generator and the generated project can be found in the generator-teams Github repository.

More information

For more information on how Tabs and Bots can be used with Teams see the Teams Developer Documentation

Contributors & Hall of fame

Be a part of the movement

If you want to be a part of the #YoTeams movement then head on over to the discussion at the generator-teams Github Discussions forum or follow us on Twitter using the hashtag #yoteams. In case you want to contribute yourself, please read the contribution guidelines before.

Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Supportability and SLA

This library is open-source and community provided library with active community providing support for it. This is not Microsoft provided module so there's no SLA or direct support for this open-source component from Microsoft. Please report any issues using the issues list.