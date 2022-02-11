UI

That repository was created in an effort to simplify the development of Talend's front-end stack.

Goals

Single code repository / Multiple packages

Global (cross package) test and review tools

Easy cross packages development

Share and love open source

The stack

⚠️ If you've used lerna bootstrap in the past, please start by running lerna clean or you will have bad behavior with the following tools.

We have quick access from the root to the following npm scripts:

prepublishOnly

test

lint

In each packages you will also find a start command to play with the package.

The CI will ensure on each PR that test and lint are OK before you can merge your pull request. It will also provide you a demo so reviewers can play with your change and try to find impact of your PR on other packages.

Versions and breaking changes

The stack is stable and we do our best to not break APIs. To handle versions we rely on changeset. So on each PR you will be able to request a release intent along your changes. It will fill automatically the changelog at release time. Do not forget to commit the file outputed by the changeset CLI.

More

If you want to know more (release, versions, etc ...) please take a look on the wiki