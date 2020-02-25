The generated content is now available in our Swift static application.
This module is a Yeoman generator for creating REST webservices based on the Kitura web framework with the Swift language.
This generator and the Yeoman library runs on Node.js and generates a Swift 5.0 application.
To use this module, you will need Node.js and Swift 5.0 installed on your Linux or macOS system. You can get Node.js from https://nodejs.org and Swift 5.0 from https://swift.org/download.
You will also need the Yeoman command line utility yo installed in your global Node.js module directory.
To install
yo, run:
npm install -g yo
To install generator-swiftserver, run:
npm install -g generator-swiftserver
To create a Swift Server Generator project with no models defined, run:
yo swiftserver
To add a data model to your generated project,
cd to the new project directory and run:
yo swiftserver:<model>
For more information on data models, check out this guide on Kitura.io.
You can also change how generator-swiftserver is invoked by choosing options:
yo swiftserver [options]
|Option
|Type
|Description
--init
|n/a
|Generate basic default scaffold without prompting user for input.
--skip-build
|n/a
|Skip building the generated application
--single-shot
|n/a
|Creates application without including generator metadata files
--bluemix
|Json
|Invoke generator-swiftserver using a bluemix json object
--name
|String
|Project name
--type
|String
|Give a specific type of application to generate. (
web,
bff,
scaffold,
crud)
--metrics
|Boolean
|Generate embedded metrics dashboard for project
--docker
|Boolean
|Generate Dockerfile for project
--healthcheck
|Boolean
|Add health checking to project
--openapi
|Boolean
|Add Kitura-OpenAPI to project
--spec
|Json
|Invoke generator-swiftserver using a spec json object
To run the generated server, use:
<project-dir>/.build/debug/<app-name>
|File
|Purpose
|Dockerfile
|Configuration file for the run container
|Dockerfile-tools
|Configuration file for the tools container
|LICENSE
|License for generated project
|Package.resolved
|Results of dependency resolution from Swift Package Manager
|Package.swift
|Swift file containing dependencies and targets for project
|README.md
|Instructions for building, running, and deploying the project
|Sources/*
|Folder containing project source files
|Tests/*
|Folder containing project test files
|chart/*
|Folder containing Kubernetes Helm Chart files for project
|cli-config.yml
|Yaml file containing mappings for various commands, files, and settings, utilized by the cli commands
|manifest.yml
|Yaml file containing various information for deployment to IBM Cloud
|spec.json
|JSON file containing information about the project, used to generate the project
|myProjectName.xcodeproj
|Generated xcodeproj for project
To get started with development, simply clone this repository and link it via npm:
git clone https://github.com/IBM-Swift/generator-swiftserver
cd generator-swiftserver
npm link
To run the unit tests, run:
npm test
To contribute, you will need to fork the repository or branch off the
develop branch.
Make sure to follow the conventional commit specification when contributing.
Once you are finished with your changes, run
npm test to make sure all tests pass. Then, create a pull request against
develop, and a team member will review and merge your pull request.
Once the pull request is merged, an auto generated pull request will be created against
master to update the changelog and increase the versioning. After the auto-generated pull request has been merged to
master, the version will be bumped and published to npm.