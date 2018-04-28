



Yeoman generator for swagger application with swaggerize tools.

Generates projects for:

Express

Hapi

Restify

See also:

Usage

Install yeoman's yo if you haven't already:

npm install -g yo

Install generator-swaggerize :

npm install -g generator-swaggerize

Create a project:

yo swaggerize

Generators

yo swaggerize

Generates a new swaggerize application

$ yo swaggerize Swaggerize Generator Tell us a bit about your application ? Path ( or URL) to swagger document: http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json ? Framework: express ? What would you like to call this project: myapp ? Your name : Lorem Ipsum ? Your github user name : loremipsum ? Your email: loremipsum@awesome.com create .eslintrc create .gitignore create .npmignore create package.json create README.md . . .

If you want to generate (or regenerate) only a specific component, you can use swaggerize sub generators.

yo swaggerize:data

Generates data providers based on paths and responses in swagger api document. This also generates the config/swagger.json (A copy of the swagger api document file input) and security authorize handlers based on securityDefinitions .

yo swaggerize:handler

Generates handlers based on paths in swagger api document. ( data providers are also generated as a pre step)

yo swaggerize:test

Generates unit tests based on paths , parameters and responses in swagger api document. ( handlers and data providers are also generated as a pre step)

Project structure

/config - A copy of the swagger api document file input, will be generated at /config/swagger.json .

- A copy of the swagger api document file input, will be generated at . /data - Data providers for paths(routes).

- Data providers for paths(routes). /security - Authorize handlers for security schemes declared by securityDefinitions .

- Authorize handlers for security schemes declared by . /handlers - Application paths (routes) based on swagger api paths .

- Application paths (routes) based on swagger api . /tests - Unit tests for paths(routes).

Example:

├── README .md ├── .eslintrc ├── .gitignore ├── .npmignore ├── config │ └── swagger .json ├── data │ ├── mockgen .js │ └── hellopath │ └── {id} .js ├── handlers │ └── hellopath │ └── {id} .js ├── package .json ├── security │ ├── hello_Oauth2 .js │ └── hello_api_key .js ├── server .js └── tests └── hellopath └── {id} .js

Handlers

A handler file will be generated corresponding to every a path definition of the swagger api ( paths ).

More details or handlers and routing:

swaggerize-express handlers

swaggerize-hapi handlers

Data providers

A data file will be generated corresponding to every a path definition of the swagger api ( paths ).

By default Response Mock generator is used to provide the data based on the responses definition of swagger api. Developers should replace these default mock data generators with actual data feeds, based on the functionality.

Security authorize handlers

A security authorize handler file will be generated corresponding to the declaration of the security schemes securityDefinitions .

Unit tests

A unit test file will be generated corresponding to every a path definition of the swagger api ( paths ).

By default Request Mock generator is used to generator api requests based on the parameters definition of swagger api.

CLI Options

--framework - specify the framework ( hapi , express , or restify ).

- specify the framework ( , , or ). --apiPath - specify the path to the swagger document.

- specify the path to the swagger document. --handlerPath - specify the path to generate the handler files. By default handlers directory.

- specify the path to generate the handler files. By default directory. --dataPath - specify the path to generate the data files. By default data directory.

- specify the path to generate the data files. By default directory. --securityPath - specify the path to generate the security authorize files. By default security directory.

- specify the path to generate the security authorize files. By default directory. --testPath - specify the path to generate the unit test files. By default tests directory.

- specify the path to generate the unit test files. By default directory. --skip-npm-install - To skip the default npm install on the generated project.

Prompts

apiPath - Path (or URL) to swagger document

The path to the swagger api document. This path could be a local or remote URL.

If there is no CLI option --apiPath specified, the generator will prompt for apiPath . The swagger api will be validated against the swagger schema and spec before proceeding with scaffolding process.

framework - The choice of framework to generate the application.

There are three options - express , hapi and restify . If there is no CLI option --framework specified, the generator will prompt for framework .

Also, generator checks the working directory for package.json dependencies, to find out whether the application already depends on, one of the framework options. If a match is found, that framework will be used as an option without prompting for the value.

appName - The name of the application

By default the yeoman project root will be used as the name of the application, however, the prompt lets developers change this default.