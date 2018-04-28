Yeoman generator for swagger application with
swaggerize tools.
Generates projects for:
See also:
swaggerize-hapi)
Install yeoman's
yo if you haven't already:
$ npm install -g yo
Install
generator-swaggerize:
$ npm install -g generator-swaggerize
Create a project:
$ yo swaggerize
yo swaggerize
Generates a new swaggerize application
$ yo swaggerize
Swaggerize Generator
Tell us a bit about your application
? Path (or URL) to swagger document: http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json
? Framework: express
? What would you like to call this project: myapp
? Your name: Lorem Ipsum
? Your github user name: loremipsum
? Your email: loremipsum@awesome.com
create .eslintrc
create .gitignore
create .npmignore
create package.json
create README.md
If you want to generate (or regenerate) only a specific component, you can use
swaggerize sub generators.
yo swaggerize:data
Generates
data providers based on
paths and
responses in swagger api document.
This also generates the
config/swagger.json (A copy of the swagger api document file input) and
security authorize handlers based on
securityDefinitions.
yo swaggerize:handler
Generates
handlers based on
paths in swagger api document. (
data providers are also generated as a pre step)
yo swaggerize:test
Generates unit
tests based on
paths,
parameters and
responses in swagger api document. (
handlers and
data providers are also generated as a pre step)
/config - A copy of the swagger api document file input, will be generated at
/config/swagger.json.
/data - Data providers for paths(routes).
/security - Authorize handlers for security schemes declared by
securityDefinitions.
/handlers - Application paths (routes) based on swagger api
paths.
/tests - Unit tests for paths(routes).
Example:
├── README.md
├── .eslintrc
├── .gitignore
├── .npmignore
├── config
│ └── swagger.json
├── data
│ ├── mockgen.js
│ └── hellopath
│ └── {id}.js
├── handlers
│ └── hellopath
│ └── {id}.js
├── package.json
├── security
│ ├── hello_Oauth2.js
│ └── hello_api_key.js
├── server.js
└── tests
└── hellopath
└── {id}.js
A handler file will be generated corresponding to every a
path definition of the swagger api (
paths).
More details or handlers and routing:
A data file will be generated corresponding to every a
path definition of the swagger api (
paths).
By default Response Mock generator is used to provide the data based on the
responses definition of swagger api.
Developers should replace these default mock data generators with actual data feeds, based on the functionality.
A security authorize handler file will be generated corresponding to the declaration of the security schemes
securityDefinitions.
A unit test file will be generated corresponding to every a
path definition of the swagger api (
paths).
By default Request Mock generator is used to generator api requests based on the
parameters definition of swagger api.
--framework - specify the framework (
hapi,
express, or
restify).
--apiPath - specify the path to the swagger document.
--handlerPath - specify the path to generate the handler files. By default
handlers directory.
--dataPath - specify the path to generate the data files. By default
data directory.
--securityPath - specify the path to generate the security authorize files. By default
security directory.
--testPath - specify the path to generate the unit test files. By default
tests directory.
--skip-npm-install - To skip the default
npm install on the generated project.
apiPath - Path (or URL) to swagger document
The path to the swagger api document. This path could be a local or remote URL.
If there is no CLI option
--apiPath specified, the generator will prompt for
apiPath. The swagger api will be validated against the swagger schema and spec before proceeding with scaffolding process.
framework - The choice of framework to generate the application.
There are three options -
express,
hapi and
restify. If there is no CLI option
--framework specified, the generator will prompt for
framework.
Also, generator checks the working directory for
package.json dependencies, to find out whether the application already depends on, one of the framework options. If a match is found, that framework will be used as an option without prompting for the value.
appName - The name of the application
By default the yeoman project root will be used as the name of the application, however, the prompt lets developers change this default.
creatorName,
githubUser and
email - Creator details to build the
package.json.