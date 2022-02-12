StarHackIt
StarHackIt is a fullstack starter kit composed of:
See the online documentation on gitbook
Fullstack web application starter kit written in modern Javascript with react and node.js with the following features:
- Authentication: username/password, facebook, google authentication etc ...
- Authorization: scheme using user, group and permission
- Scalable by using a micro services based architecture, a.k.a message queues
- Relational database: postgres, mysql, sqlite, mssql etc, ...
Dev Technologies
- GruCloud: Deploy and Destroy infrastructure with Javascript
- Docker: Debug your app, not your environment
- Mocha: test framework.
- Karma: a productive testing environment to developers
- Nightwatch: End-to-End tests in Node.js quickly and effortlessly that run against a Selenium server
- Sinon: test spies, stubs and mocks.
- Eslint: The pluggable linting utility for JavaScript and JSX.
- Travis: Test and deploy.
- NYC: Code coverage
-
The frontend and the backend are two separate projects with their own set of dependencies. One can use the frontend with another existing backend, or use the backend with another frontend stack.
License
See LICENSE
Author
Crafted with passion by Frederic Heem