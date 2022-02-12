openbase logo
generator-starhackit

by FredericH
2.4.1 (see all)

StarHackIt: React/Native/Node fullstack starter kit with authentication and authorisation, data backed by SQL, the infrastructure deployed with GruCloud

Documentation
Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Starhack

StarHackIt

StarHackIt is a fullstack starter kit composed of:

See the online documentation on gitbook

Fullstack web application starter kit written in modern Javascript with react and node.js with the following features:

  • Authentication: username/password, facebook, google authentication etc ...
  • Authorization: scheme using user, group and permission
  • Scalable by using a micro services based architecture, a.k.a message queues
  • Relational database: postgres, mysql, sqlite, mssql etc, ...

Dev Technologies

  • GruCloud: Deploy and Destroy infrastructure with Javascript
  • Docker: Debug your app, not your environment
  • Mocha: test framework.
  • Karma: a productive testing environment to developers
  • Nightwatch: End-to-End tests in Node.js quickly and effortlessly that run against a Selenium server
  • Sinon: test spies, stubs and mocks.
  • Eslint: The pluggable linting utility for JavaScript and JSX.
  • Travis: Test and deploy. Build Status
  • NYC: Code coverage
  • Greenkeeper badge

The frontend and the backend are two separate projects with their own set of dependencies. One can use the frontend with another existing backend, or use the backend with another frontend stack.

License

See LICENSE

Author

Crafted with passion by Frederic Heem

