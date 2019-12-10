Scaffold out a Standard Readme

This generator conforms to the standard-readme specification. It creates a minimally compliant standard readme for your cross-language project, with some options.

Tip: Use chalk if you want colors in your CLI.

Table of Contents

Install

This generator requires node, npm, and yeoman.

You can install it by running:

npm install --global yo generator-standard-readme

Usage

With yo:

yo standard-readme

This will write a file, readme.md , to the local directory.

Fields to fill out

standard-readme will ask you a set of questions, which will help it fill out the README. These are:

What do you want to name your module?

What is the description of this module?

Do have a banner image? Where is the banner image? Ex: \'img/banner.png\'

Do you want a TODO dropped where your badges should be?

Do you want a TODO dropped where your long description should be?

Do you need a prioritized security section?

Do you need a background section?

Do you need an API section?

What is the GitHub handle of the main maintainer?

Do you have a CONTRIBUTING.md file?

Are PRs accepted?

Is an MIT license OK? What is your license?

Who is the License holder (probably your name)?

Use the current year? What years would you like to specify?



Maintainer

@RichardLitt

Contributing

Please contribute! Look at the issues.

License

MIT © 2016 Richard Littauer