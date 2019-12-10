generator-standard-readme
Scaffold out a Standard Readme
This generator conforms to the standard-readme specification. It creates a minimally compliant standard readme for your cross-language project, with some options.
Tip: Use chalk if you want colors in your CLI.
Table of Contents
Install
This generator requires node, npm, and yeoman.
You can install it by running:
npm install --global yo generator-standard-readme
Usage
With yo:
$ yo standard-readme
This will write a file,
readme.md, to the local directory.
Fields to fill out
standard-readme will ask you a set of questions, which will help it fill out the README. These are:
- What do you want to name your module?
- What is the description of this module?
- Do have a banner image?
- Where is the banner image? Ex: \'img/banner.png\'
- Do you want a TODO dropped where your badges should be?
- Do you want a TODO dropped where your long description should be?
- Do you need a prioritized security section?
- Do you need a background section?
- Do you need an API section?
- What is the GitHub handle of the main maintainer?
- Do you have a CONTRIBUTING.md file?
- Are PRs accepted?
- Is an MIT license OK?
- Who is the License holder (probably your name)?
- Use the current year?
- What years would you like to specify?
Maintainer
@RichardLitt
Contributing
Please contribute! Look at the issues.
License
MIT © 2016 Richard Littauer